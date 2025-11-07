Winter bedding upgrades to keep you warm all night

Tired of freezing toes and bedtime battles over the heat? From flannel sheets and fleece comforters to heated blankets and mattress pads, these cold-weather sleep upgrades are the cozy fix you didn’t know you needed for better sleep.

Original price: $39.99

This sherpa throw is your cold-weather cuddle buddy on winter nights. It’s velvety-soft on one side, plush faux shearling on the other and comes in a variety of colors to match any room.

Original price: $59.99

This fleece sherpa electric throw blanket heats up quickly and wraps you in customizable comfort, with six heat levels and four timer settings. A 3-hour auto shutoff means you can relax without worry – and it comes in plenty of colors to suit your style.

What’s better than a heated blanket? One you can control from your phone. This Wi-Fi-enabled heated blanket from Sunbeam works with an app, voice assistant or the included digital controller. It features 10 heat settings so you can find your ideal level of warmth, plus a 10-hour auto shut-off and overheat protection for safe, worry-free comfort.

Original price: $259

Cozy up with these Eddie Bauer flannel sheets, made from double-brushed cotton for extra softness and warmth. They’re machine washable and come in classic colors like apricot, gray-green and checkered prints. Available in twin, full, queen and king sizes, they’re an easy cold-weather upgrade for any bed.

Original price: $93.35

Feel the extra warmth of this king-sized Serta down comforter, filled with 90% white goose feather fiber and 10% white goose down for a plush, breathable feel. The hypoallergenic fill makes it a smart pick for sensitive sleepers. It’s ideal for colder climates or if you like to keep the thermostat low to save on energy.

Original price: $149.95

This combed cotton flannel sheet set has a velvet-like feel that’s soft, durable and less likely to pill. The flat sheet is longer than standard, and the fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 14 inches deep with all-around elastic. They are available in a range of rich, vibrant colors and you can even add a monogram for a personalized touch.

Original price: $319.97

The faux fur fluffy comforter set is all about warmth and texture, with soft flannel on both sides and a ribbed corduroy-inspired design for extra style. It’s crafted with a cozy fill and made two inches wider for better coverage. It is available in black, light blue, light purple and sage.

Original price: $119.95

This electric mattress pad offers 12 heat settings, ranging from 87 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can dial in your perfect sleep temp. The preheat mode warms your bed before you climb in, and the memory controller saves your go-to settings. A timer lets you program auto shutoff from one to 12 hours, while lighted buttons make nighttime adjustments easy. Built-in overheating protection provides added peace of mind.

This 15-pound fleece weighted blanket is designed to keep you warm, calm and extra cozy. Made with ultra-soft, fluffy fleece, it’s perfect for cold nights when you want a little extra weight and warmth. Weighted blankets offer a natural way to help relax your body and improve sleep. Not sure which weight is right for you? Check out our guide on weighted blankets to find your perfect fit.

Original price: $895

This king-size wool comforter in soft cream offers excellent insulation without overheating. Wool naturally regulates temperature and wicks away moisture, so it keeps you warm in winter and it’s breathable. It’s also a hypoallergenic, all-natural option for those with sensitive skin.

Original price: $119.99

This radiator-style oil-filled heater delivers steady, silent warmth – ideal for bedrooms. The digital thermostat ranges from 41 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit, and an eco-mode helps conserve energy (and maybe a few bucks on your utility bill). It also includes a remote control, 24-hour timer and a large LED display for easy operation. Not sure which heater is right for your space? Check out our guide for more options.

