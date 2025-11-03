Stay warm for less: The best deals on space heaters

Winter is coming, and now’s the time to grab a space heater that can warm your home efficiently without driving up your electric bill. Whether you're heating a drafty room or trying to avoid cranking up the thermostat, we’ve rounded up the best space heater deals to shop right now.

Not sure which pick is right for you? Keep scrolling for our FAQs, where we answer the most common questions about how to choose a space heater.

What we love: This portable heater warms small spaces and looks stylish.

What to be aware of: Make sure this heater is placed on a flat, stable surface to help prevent accidental tipping.

This compact ceramic heater warms small spaces quickly and evenly. For a fan-operated heater, it runs surprisingly quietly, making it perfect for bedrooms, nurseries or home offices. Safety features include tip-over protection, a child lock and flame-retardant materials. Plus, you can choose from three heat levels as well as an energy savings mode or fan-only model for year-round use. The sleek, cylindrical design blends nicely into your decor and it is portable.

What we love: It heats the room quickly and is easy to use.

What to be aware of: Best for use in small to medium-sized rooms.

With 1,500 watts of oscillating ceramic heat, this tower-style space heater distributes warmth quickly and evenly. You can choose from two quiet settings or let auto mode maintain your ideal temperature. The digital display, 8-hour timer and multi-function remote make controlling this fan easy, even from the couch. The safety features like overheating protection and a cool-touch exterior keep things worry-free, and the built-in carry handle makes transporting it a breeze.

What we love: Its compact design.

What to be aware of: The fan can be noisy when compared to oil-filled models.

This ceramic fan heater from Honeywell delivers strong performance at a great value. It quickly warms small to mid-sized rooms and is ideal for personal workspaces, delivering powerful heat without taking up too much space. The programmable timer lets you to set automatic shut-off times while built-in safety features – overheat protection, tip‑over shut‑off and a cool-touch exterior – ensure stress-free use.

What we love: It is compact and portable.

What to be aware of: This heater is small and best for desktops and small rooms.

Small but mighty, the 1,500 watts Lasko MyHeat-Go ceramic space heater is a portable powerhouse ideal for desktops, nightstands or small rooms. The lightweight nature of the heater (plus its built-in handle) make it easy to carry from room to room. Choose from two quiet heat settings and an adjustable thermostat to create your ideal temperature. It’s built for safety, with even heat distribution, a cool-touch exterior and integrated features like overheat protection.

What we love: It is quiet and evenly heats a room.

What to be aware of: Slower to heat up because the device warms the oil and the body of the heater first.

If you want long-lasting heat that’s quiet and efficient, an oil-filled space heater is the way to go. This radiator-style model delivers consistent heat without drying out the air. It takes a little bit longer to warm up (the heater warms the oil and the body first), but once it gets going, it delivers energy-efficient warmth to any room. Its digital thermostat operates between 41 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit, and the eco-mode helps reduce energy use, which may lower winter utility bills. It comes with a remote control, 24-hour timer and a large LED display for easy use. It’s built for safety too, with tip-over protection, overheating shutoff and flame-retardant materials. Plus, it has built-in castor wheels, so you can easily move it to where you need it and stay warm.

What we love: Works as both a heater and a fan, making it useful year‑round.

What to be aware of: The cooling mode is fan only and not air-conditioning.

This Dyson fan heater doubles as a design statement and a high-performance appliance. Its bladeless design is sleek, safe for kids and pets and easy to clean. Choose between a direct, powerful stream of heat or a more evenly distributed one – either way, the tower oscillates up to 70 degrees and pivots, so you can direct airflow exactly where you want it. A curved magnetic remote, sleep timer (up to nine hours) and auto shut-off round out the features, making this a smart, stylish upgrade for any space.

Frequently Asked Questions

To help you shop for a new space heater, we answer some of the most commonly asked questions shoppers have when trying to pick one out.

How much electricity does a space heater use?

Most models use between 600 and 1,500 watts of electricity, depending on the heat setting. The cost depends on your local electric rate. To reduce cost and power usage, look for heaters with thermostats, eco-modes or timers.

What size room can a 1,500-watt heater warm?

Typically, a 1,500-watt heater can warm a room of 150 to 200 square feet, which is roughly the size of a small bedroom or home office.

What’s the difference between ceramic and oil-filled heaters?

Ceramic heaters heat up fast and use a fan to push warm air out, making them great for quick, targeted warmth. Oil-filled heaters take longer to warm but retain heat longer and run silently – ideal for consistent, all-day comfort.

Do space heaters dry out the air?

Fan-forced heaters can reduce humidity slightly by circulating warm air, which may feel drying. Oil-filled models tend to be gentler on air quality. If dry air is a concern, consider pairing your heater with a small humidifier – our guide can help you find the right one.

