9 weighted blankets that can reduce anxiety and help you sleep better

Weighted blankets are therapeutic and are often used to relieve anxiety and stress and promote better sleep. These heavy blankets, ranging from five to 30 pounds, are "weighted" with materials like plastic pellets or glass beads to achieve their weight. Some of these blankets, like the Bearaby, use the weight of the fabric itself instead of fillers or plastic pellets. The added weight can have a calming effect through deep touch pressure, mimicking the feeling of being hugged or swaddled.

You can use these blankets to relieve anxiety. The extra weight is believed to help calm the nervous system, mimicking the feeling of being hugged and promoting a sense of security and relaxation. These blankets can also help with sleep problems like insomnia because they reduce anxiety and promote relaxation. Weighted blankets can help individuals fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and experience better overall sleep quality.

Choosing the correct weight for your blanket depends on your size. The Sleep Foundation recommends that adults choose a weighted blanket between 5% and 12% of their body weight for the best results. A proper blanket should allow for comfort and movement regardless of weight.

Original price: $329

Bearaby's king-sized weighted blanket covers the entire bed so that you can share the calming effects of this beautiful weighted blanket. Bearaby blankets are weighted by their patented yarn. This yarn is layered upon itself to achieve the desired weight. This design also allows for a hand-knitted look and feel, with breathable fabric that encourages air circulation. You can also buy this blanket on Amazon.

Original price: $230

Silk & Snow's Hand-Knitted Weighted Blanket is woven with natural cotton for easier care. It's hand-knitted with soft cotton yarns in an open-knit structure, which promotes airflow and prevents overheating. The weight is achieved through the layers of woven cotton and does not use glass or plastic pellets.

This Luxome weighted blanket with a removable cover has a cotton interior shell filled with glass beads. The outer cover is made of Minky – a plush, microfiber fabric that feels soft and velvety – and lyocell from bamboo. The inner blanket is often made of 100% cotton percale weave.

The Baloo blanket made by Baloo Living is designed to provide a deep pressure touch to melt away stress and anxiety and promote relaxation and better sleep. These blankets are made of eco-friendly and sustainable materials, including 100% cotton, lead-free glass beads, and plastic-free packaging.

Original price: $219

Nolah Sleep's chunky knit weighted blanket's breathable open knit is soft and cozy so you can achieve your best sleep. The blanket features 100% polyester jersey-knitted fabric stuffed with breathable 100% polyester filling. This blanket has a tighter weave compared to some of the other knitted blankets on the market, so it looks chunkier. It only comes in cream.

Original price: $169

Brooklinen's weighted blanket is made of textured cotton and weighted with a layer of tiny glass beads. It is a high-quality cotton blend that offers a soft, breathable, and comfortable feel. It gets high marks for its even weight distribution.

Original price: $179

Casper's weighted blanket is filled with small glass microbeads that are evenly distributed for a comfortable and soothing feeling customers like. This blanket features a 100% cotton cover that is breathable and smooth, which helps regulate temperature. This blanket has three weight options (10, 15, and 20 pounds).

Original price: $168

This weighted blanket features a two-toned cover design: one side is a bamboo-based pewter gray, and the other is a dark gray. It is weighted with glass beads to alleviate stress and anxiety, and premium rayon fabric made from bamboo helps keep you feeling cool.

Original price: $149

The Tempur-Pedic Weighted Blanket is filled with glass beads evenly distributed across the entire body to calm you. It has a plush, washable cover and is available in a modest charcoal grey color and two weights.