Got Christmas money? Here are 13 places worth spending it

If Christmas cash is burning a hole in your pocket, no matter the amount, now is the perfect time to treat yourself to the gifts you actually wanted. From cozy bamboo sheets and tool sets to upgraded headphones , we’ve selected 13 brands that are still running post-holiday sales, so you get more for your money.

Bose

Bose has high-end over-ear headphones and earbuds, plus soundbars that turn your living room into a home theater.

Original price: $359

With advanced noise cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort headphones eliminate distraction. Designed for all-day comfort, they won’t leave your ears aching after long workdays or gym sessions. Two listening modes—Aware and Quiet—keep you tuned into the music or give a glimpse of the surrounding noise. Custom modes allow for a more personalized listening experience.

Original price: $299

Designed to give your ears a break, Bose Ultra Open earbuds clip to the sides of your ears, letting you hear what’s around you. The cuff-like fit is comfortable for all day wear, and music is sent to your ears only. Impressive for earbuds, the seven-hour battery life allows you to listen to music, shows and podcasts without interruption.

Original price: $549

Transform your dull-sounding TV into a home theater when you connect it to the Bose smart soundbar . Dolby Atmos creates captivating sound, no matter what you’re watching, while the AI dialogue mode clarifies speech, ensuring you don’t miss a single word. Bose TrueSpace adapts audio to the room, keeping it clear and loud enough to fill the whole space.

DeWalt

The holidays may be over, but you can still find deals on DeWalt tools on Amazon or at Lowe’s .

Original price: $639

Some of DeWalt's most essential tools are included in the five-piece tool set. There's the durable drill and driver set, each with a battery that'll last for weeks. The cordless circular saw can easily cut 2x4s at a 45-degree angle in a single pass, while the reciprocating saw comes with a change blade that's user-friendly. Matching the comfort and lightweight feel of other tools, the oscillating multitool rounds out the set.

Original price: $259

Whether working on home projects, building a bookcase or just hanging pictures, most DIY projects require a drill or impact driver. DeWalt's drill and driver set contains two long-lasting tools with batteries that last for weeks on a full charge. Both the drill and driver also have built-in LED lights that illuminate dark spaces.

Original price: $159

DeWalt's circular saw is an ideal choice for beginners and professional builders alike and is a reliable tool for the long term. The 0 to 50 degree bevel capacity makes this a well-rounded saw that can assist with small and big builds. An overmolded comfort grip is easy to hold onto and delivers optimal balance while cutting.

Craftsman

Get organized or upgrade your gear with up to 34% off select Craftsman tools.

Original price: $539

Store all the tools you got for Christmas in this 10-drawer Craftsman rolling cabinet . With a 1,500-pound load rating, this cabinet can handle it all. Wider bottom drawers work well for power tools, while the thin top drawers are best for screws, nails and hand tools. Each drawer closes gently and comes with an internal locking system to keep tools safe. Lock the brakes with a touch of your toe for added security.

Original price: $319

This 308-piece Craftsman tool set includes a socket wrench set, an assortment of traditional wrenches and a screwdriver with specialty bits made for mechanics. All tools are made with a full polished chrome finish so they won't corrode or rust.

Original price: $329

Craftsman is another top tier tool brand, and its six-tool combo kit delivers long-lasting picks that hold a charge. The set includes a circular saw, reciprocating saw, drill, driver, oscillating multitool and a handheld work light – each designed with professionals in mind.

Saatva

Sleep better this new year with a Saatva mattress . Many mattresses are still on sale in the wake of the holiday shopping season.

Original price: $1,979

Saatva’s Classic mattress is just luxurious enough to give you extra features like a three-inch Euro topper but is affordable enough for sleepers looking for a slight upgrade. The lumbar zone technology keeps the spine in a healthy position, helping to relieve back and neck pain. A naturally hypoallergenic cotton cover keeps the mattress protected and cool throughout the night.

Original price: $2,099

There’s a little bit of everything in the Saatva memory foam mattress . Combining memory foam and coils, the mattress offers responsive cushioning that cradles your back, hips and neck as you sleep. Made with a LuxeCool system, the sleep surface allows for better airflow, actively drawing heat away during the night for a cooler sleep. An antimicrobial treatment helps prevent the growth of bacteria, mold and mildew.

Original price: $3,349

For sleepers with chronic back pain or joint conditions, the Saatva Rx mattress uses a foam and coil combination that relieves pressure. Gel-infused foam over each coil adds more support than standard memory foam while remaining more comfortable than coil-only options. All Saatva mattresses are made to order and delivered uncompressed directly to your home, with delivery included in the price.

Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth has bamboo sheets, towels and robes that are astoundingly comfortable. Get yours now while they’re on sale. You can currently get 35% off sitewide on non-sale items with code FOX.

Upgrade your bedding setup by switching to bamboo sheets from Cozy Earth . Exceptionally soft and cooling, these sheets are made from 100% viscose from bamboo and come with a flat and fitted sheet plus two pillowcases. The oversized fit stretches over tall mattresses or gently drapes over shorter ones. Unlike cheap fabrics, bamboo won’t stretch or pill with frequent washes.

Original price: $170

Treat yourself to an unbelievably soft bathrobe. Cozy Earth makes unisex robes in a variety of different fabrics, from terry cloth to waffle fabric . Each is made from cotton and bamboo, which are breathable yet warm. Well-sized front pockets can carry books, phones, snacks and even a small tablet.

Original price: $204

Replace your worn-out towels with Cozy Earth’s waffle bath towel set . The modern waffle weave is absorbent, soft and good-looking, and the set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels and four washcloths. Cotton and bamboo come together to elevate the "just-out-of-the-dryer" feeling of brand-new towels.

Adidas

Save up to 44% on Adidas favorites, including Cloudfoam sneakers and gym bags.

Original price: $70

The Adidas Run 70s give a nod to the classic Adidas styles, but are designed more for walkers and runners. Cloudform technology makes them feel like you’re walking on air, while the breathable construction ensures dry feet, even on lengthy runs. An outsole and leather upper are both durable, and the rubber gives you adequate traction.

Original price: $75

Whether you're running errands or just out for a walk, these Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers will keep you comfortable all day long. The slip-on design gives you a secure fit, while the midsole adds extra comfort.

Original price: $45

This roomy duffel bag can carry all your gym essentials. It has a water-resistant base to keep gear dry and two zippered end pockets for shoes, toiletries or whatever else you want to stash separately.

Nike

Spend your Christmas money on Nike essentials and save up to 37% on everyday favorites like hoodies, socks and more.

Original price: $24

This six-pack of Nike crew socks features a thick terry sole for extra comfort and impact protection. Plus, Dri-FIT technology helps wick away moisture and keep your feet dry all day.

Original price: $100

Embrace a laid-back vibe with this thick, brushed fleece hoodie from Nike. It’s cut with extra room through the shoulders, chest and body for a relaxed fit. It has a subtle Solo Swoosh embroidered on the chest.

If you have holiday cash left over, reward yourself with some relaxing Nike Club knit joggers . Lightweight yet soft and warming, these joggers work well as comfortable, everyday athletic pants. Ribbed ankle cuffs keep the pants from dragging, and the drawstring can be tightened or loosened to get the perfect fit. You can choose from neutral colors like gray, tan, black and light grey.

Levi's

Treat yourself to a pair of classic Levi’s jeans for up to 50% off or grab a fluffy teddy coat that’s perfect for the winter chill.

Original price: $69.50

Made from soft cotton, Levi’s 505 regular-fit jeans are classic straight-leg jeans that still give a little stretch for ultimate comfort. The fit also adds a bit of extra room in the thigh. Find sizes from 29W x 30L all the way up to 66W x 34L, and choose from dozens of washes. Levi’s women’s 501 jeans offer similar durability and comfort.

Original price: $89.50

Levi's denim jacket is still the original beloved design from 1967. It's true-to-size, so you get the perfect fit. Or, get a size up if you want to layer sweatshirts or sweaters underneath. Designed for life-long wear, the jacket is made from sturdy denim.

Original price: $200

When the temperatures start dropping into the single digits, having a coat that feels like a warm hug makes all the difference. This long teddy coat hits at the knee and is made from plush, quilted fleece that’s as soft as it looks. It has plenty of pockets for stashing gloves, keys or whatever you don’t want to dig for in your bag.

Hoka

Hoka shoes are popular for a reason – they’re comfortable, have intense traction and come in unique colors.

The Hoka men’s Stinson shoes are trail running shoes built for any terrain. Blending intense traction with plush cushioning, the shoes hold up against rocks, mud and other trail obstacles. A stabilizing H-frame design and rubber toe cap keep your feet safe and in the right position for a comfortable run.

Reliable enough to be a daily shoe, these Hoka men's Clifton 10 sneakers have a thicker sole than other Hoka shoes. No matter how far you walk, a breathable upper with double-lace lock keeps the shoe’s tongue in place. Reflective details keep you safe when walking at night.

Original price: $150

For city walkers and runners, Hoka’s Transport shoes bring together running performance and style. The slimmer look pairs easily with any outfit, while 360-degree reflectivity and a grippy sole make these some of the best walking shoes. Whether taking the dog out, grabbing your food delivery or running a few errands, quick-toggle laces let you slide them on and off comfortably.

HexClad

Go into the new year with a new kitchen setup. HexClad pots, pans and knives are a chef’s dream.

Original price: $999

Toss out your old, dingy pans and replace them with this professional-grade hybrid pots and pans set . Three different-sized fry pans and pots accommodate all your cooking needs. Each pan combines stainless steel and nonstick technology that gives the perfect sear and wipes clean easily. Avoid burns with the stay-cool handle, and stick the pan in the oven or dishwasher for faster cooking and even faster cleanup.

Original price: $783.99

HexClad’s Damascus steel knife set includes a chef’s knife, a bread knife, two paring knives and a knife sharpener. HexClad’s signature green or espresso pakkawood handles are as gorgeous as they are durable, and each knife is forged with 67 layers of steel to help prevent warping and dulling over time.

Original price: $79

The Eco Modern apron from HexClad is an apron that delivers both on style and function. It resists most cooking liquids and has extra-large pockets for supplies, as well a top phone pocket that snaps shut. There’s even a towel loop and a conversion chart sewn in. You can choose from 15 stunning colors, from classic black to green houndstooth.

Nectar

Nectar is running sales on all of its mattresses. Whether you’re looking for an affordable option or want to go all-out on a premium model, Nectar has you covered.

Original price: $1,548

Built for side sleepers, the classic memory foam mattress from Nectar offers pressure-relieving memory foam and a medium-firm feel that’s supportive yet plenty soft. Gel-infused memory foam conforms to your body’s curves, allowing pressure points to sink in just the right amount. Nectar offers a 365-night sleep trial to test out this mattress.

Original price: $2,382

Get a mattress that’s affordable but doesn’t sacrifice on comfort or support. The Nectar premier memory foam mattress has double the pressure-relieving memory foam of the Nectar classic. Layer after layer of foam, both for support and a cooling effect, ensure a night of restful, rejuvenating sleep.

Original price: $3,299

Nectar’s most luxurious mattress, the Nectar Luxe , has 14 inches of plush, supporting memory foam, nearly double what most mattresses offer. Ideal for hot sleepers, it has more than double the cooling fibers of the Nectar classic.

Quince

Quince sells everything from cashmere coats to cotton throw blankets. Makeover your wardrobe and home decor when you shop at Quince.

Original price: $350

Crafted from a decadent blend of fabrics, the wool cashmere slouch coat feels exceptionally soft and traps heat. The slouchy, oversized fit provides room for layers, while the long, knee-length design looks professional. There are six colors available, and sizes range from XS to XL.

Original price: $169.95

Don’t just throw any old blanket on the side of your couch, wrap up with this cotton fisherman throw . made of 100% cotton and available in several bold colors, it provides a soft, lightweight feel. The ribbed edges give the blanket a unique design, whether you’re going for a coastal or cabin look.

Original price: $188

Looking for a breathable, soft sweater you’ll never want to take off? Then grab this 100% organic cotton sweater . You’ll get a breathable, soft sweater that you can dress up with a sleek-looking jacket or simple tee. The sweater comes in three neutral colors that blend with any wardrobe.

With Clarity

Maybe 2026 is the year you get engaged, or maybe it’s the year you decide to treat yourself to a new, gorgeous piece of jewelry. No matter what’s in store, With Clarity has stunning jewelry.

Original price: $1,210

With Clarity’s classic round diamond stud earrings are simple yet elegant. From every angle, they sparkle and shine. The diamonds are set in your choice of gold, silver, rose gold or platinum, and you can select from half a carat up to four carats.

Unique and stunning, the Seraphone Celtic wedding band depicts a timeless symbol of love. Pair it with the women’s Seraphone Celtic band and the elegant set is complete. A vintage reminder of Celtic tradition, the ring comes in yellow, white or rose gold or platinum. It can also be engraved with a special message just for you and your partner.

Original price: $1,360

This classic tennis bracelet features a single row of sparkling lab-grown diamonds. Depending on how extravagant you want to go, the carat weight can be adjusted between one and six carats. The bracelet length can also be adjusted to get the perfect fit.