All-American jeans that look great and are worth the extra money

When looking for a reliable pair of jeans, American-made brings you options from small-batch selvage (aka, woven the old-school way) to everyday classics. The denim brands featured here cut, sew and stitch their jeans right here in the U.S. There’s no outsourcing, just jeans built tough.

Buck Mason

Buck Mason’s denim line is made by hand in Los Angeles. Although its fabric originates in Japan, all the work to actually craft the jeans, jackets and other denim happens right here in the U.S.

These classic five-pocket jeans come in a standard fit. Inspired by jeans made from the 1940s through the 1960s, this durable pair of jeans will last for years. They come with a lived-in feel for added comfort. Sizes range from a 28 to 38 waist, with alternations included.

Lee X Buck Mason jeans are high-rise jeans with a straight fit. Modeled after jeans in the 1940s, the back pockets are designed to give you extra room, whether you’re on horseback, riding a motorcycle or just living your everyday life. In collaboration with Lee, you know you’re getting the best.

Buck Mason’s Loomstate selvedge cowboy cut jeans have a higher rise than the standard fit, giving you a more Western style. The lived-in feel keeps you comfortable, and the bottoms are cut to fit well with your cowboy boots. Sizes range from a 28 to a 38 waist, and you can choose from two different washes.

THE AMAZON ESSENTIALS DENIM COLLECTION FEATURES JEAN JACKETS, WORKWEAR AND MORE FOR UNDER $50

Wies Made

All Wies Made fibers and fabrics are farmed, milled and sewn in the U.S. Featuring denim and knitwear, you’ll find a whole new wardrobe at Wies Made.

Wies Made’s Artcher jacket gives you that classic jean jacket look, but is more durable. Inspired by vintage hunting jackets, these jackets are made with twill denim from Georgia. You get extra room in the back for added range of motion, and the brass hardware (also crafted in Georgia) elevates your look. Inside are hidden pockets, and outside are welt pockets that comfortably fit your hands. Choose from five different washes, including a wheat color and black.

Made from Georgia denim and sewn in California, this all-American denim cap blends vintage Draper hat (think "Mad Men") with a classic ball cap. The dark denim goes with anything, and you get a hat that’s built to last.

If you’ve always wanted to rock a denim vest, the James vest from Wies Made is the one to go with. Not only is every part of it made in the U.S., but it’s inspired by old-school hunting jackets, so it’s built solid. The color options are truly unique. You can go with solid black, a denim and wheat combo or a wool-lined denim and duck canvas.

Brave Star Selvage

Brave Start Selvage makes jeans that are cut, sewn and finished in Los Angeles.

Brave Star’s newest fit is the Mojave Western, which is designed with mid 1950s and mid 1960s styles in mind. The subtle wider knee accommodates cowboy and work boots without giving you the flared bootcut fit. Fitted with antique brass hardware, you’ll feel like a real cowboy, whether you spend your day on horseback or are just working in your own backyard.

Made for true outdoorsmen, the Ironside Sherpa jacket will keep you warm and dry no matter what you’re working on. The design is based on the iconic jean jacket cowboys wear in Westerns. The lining mimics sheep wool while the thick denim creates a windproof barrier that’s helpful for windy fall and winter days.

Brave Star’s slim straight fit jeans give a more tailored look without compromising on comfort. These jeans are ideal for workers who need a tough pair of jeans to get through their day or office goers who need to look more professional. Sizes range from 28 x 36 to 40 x 36.

Tellason

Based in San Francisco where the first pair of jeans was originally made, Tellason still makes American-made denim to this day. The founders explain, "This place is the home of blue jean culture as we know it and moving production somewhere else to save a couple of bucks just won't happen."

Made in America and sourced with Japanese selvage denim, Tellason’s Ladbroke Grove slim fit jeans are built for durability. The front pockets are made from extra-heavy materials and the back packers are double lined for added toughness. The waist size ranges from 28 to 40.

Prefer a wide leg pant? The Fredy jeans from Tellason are high-rise jeans with a wide leg for a roomier fit. They also have the same durable seams as other Tellason jeans. Sizes range from 28 to 40.

Carpenters, DIYs and everyone in between will love the classic fit of the Clampdown denim shirt. Featuring a spot for your carpenter pencil and made from Japanese-sourced denim, the shirt will hold up no matter what you throw at it.

SHOP MEN'S APPAREL PICKS FOR WORK, WEEKENDS AND IN BETWEEN

Tecovas

Tecovas, a popular Western brand, now has American-made denim. No matter who you are, you can find jeans, boots and more that fit your personal style.

Tecovas’ heritage denim line is made with American-milled denim from Georgia. The slim straight fit is tailored through the hips and thighs, with a straight leg from the knee down. Slightly stretchy, you’ll stay comfortable all day once you’ve broken in your new jeans. Select from a light blue, medium blue or dark blue wash and get waist sizes from 29 to 42.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Whether you wear work boots or cowboy boots, these modern bootcut heritage denim jeans are stitched for tough jobs. You get a roomier thigh and wider leg that fit comfortably over any pair of boots, tall or short. Traditional Western construction keeps the jeans from ripping, no matter how much you beat them up.