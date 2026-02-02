Celebrate America’s 250th with durable American-owned, U.S.-made products

America turns 250 this July, but you do not have to wait to celebrate. Shop American-made and American-owned classics from Pendleton, Filson, All-Clad and Lodge that are built to last. From handcrafted flags to heirloom-quality cookware and heritage textiles, there's so much to choose from.

Apparel

From Filson’s heritage vests to everyday gym wear from veteran-owned Combat Iron Apparel, these brands deliver quality you can feel in every stitch.

This American-made Declaration hoodie from veteran-owned Grunt Style delivers comfort with a patriotic edge. Made with American-grown cotton and produced entirely in the United States, it features bold stripes, the American flag and the Declaration of Independence across the chest.

The Still Standing T-shirt from Grunt Style’s Semiquincentennial collection features a worn U.S. flag graphic on a durable cotton blend tee. Made for comfort with a flattering fit for both men and women, it shows the brand’s crossed 1792 Springfield muskets logo on one sleeve and an American flag on the other.

This wool vest from Filson’s Seattle factory uses water-resistant Mackinaw wool for warmth and durability. A button-front closure and handwarmer pockets make it easy to layer over a flannel or under a raincoat for a classic, rugged look.

You’ve likely seen this Filson briefcase before, but you may not have known it’s American-made. Crafted from the brand’s signature rugged twill, it features bridle leather handles tanned in Pennsylvania and solid brass hardware, making it a durable classic that's built to last.

These joggers from veteran-owned Combat Iron Apparel are designed and printed in the U.S. with fleece lining for warmth and a fitted cut that moves easily from workouts to rest days.

Celebrate America’s birthday in hardworking, made-in-the-U.S. apparel. This camo-print short-sleeved button-up from Combat Iron Apparel keeps you dry, moves with you and delivers tactical style for whatever your semiquincentennial plans look like.

Built to last, this waxed cotton jacket from American-owned brand Carhartt stays dry, keeps you warm with a flannel lining and only looks better the more you wear it.

For the home

Mark America’s 250th with a limited-edition Elizabeth Ross flag or shop American-made home staples from Lodge, Liberty and Pendleton.

This special-edition 3-by-5-foot Betsy Ross flag from Elizabeth Ross offers a meaningful way to mark America’s 250th, with 13 embroidered stars circling the number 250.

Woven in the Pacific Northwest from pure virgin wool, the Pendleton Yakima camp blanket offers lasting warmth, breathable comfort and a classic look that works on a bed or over a couch.

Original price: $99.90

This American-made 6-quart Lodge Dutch oven celebrates 250 years of know-how with durable construction, stovetop-to-oven versatility and an easy-clean enamel interior built for everyday cooking. It's the perfect kitchen staple you'll own forever.

Made in Pennsylvania with American-sourced materials, this All-Clad fry pan set delivers even heating, strong searing and stovetop-to-oven performance on any cooktop.

This American-made Fiesta dinnerware set celebrates 250 years of American style with bold colors and everyday durability that works in the microwave, oven and dishwasher.

Pyrex stands as an American-made kitchen staple known for durability and everyday use. This colorful glass storage set simplifies leftovers and meal prep across the fridge, freezer and pantry. The glass also resists stains and odors, and the lids snap on tight.

Liberty Tabletop crafts the Annapolis 20-piece flatware set in the U.S. using American materials, offering a classic stainless steel design that works with any table setting.

