Wayfair’s Way Day Sale is almost here! These 10 items are on sale right now

Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year is just about here! From April 26-28, Wayfair’s Way Day sale is offering up to 80% off on thousands of products, all with free shipping. During the sale, area rugs are 80% off, while bathroom, bedroom and kitchenware are up to 60% off.

Way Day is the perfect time to redecorate your whole home and stock up on must-have outdoor furniture, decor and cooking elements.

You can get a sneak-peek of the sales right now. Wayfair’s designers have released their must-have picks, all currently on sale. Plus, you can still take advantage of Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale, featuring huge discounts on camping gear, outdoor furniture and other outdoor items.

Original price: $1,491

Outfit your outdoor area with a seven-person wicker seating set. You get a loveseat, a sofa and two chairs that you can configure however you want. You also get a coffee table included. Each piece of furniture has a rust-resistant frame that’s wrapped in durable wicker, complete with comfy cushions.

Original price: $199.99

Brighten up any room in your home with a Shiflett Oriental area rug. The deep burgundy, tan and black colors blend together to create a gorgeous piece of art that stands out. The stain-resistant rug is pet and kid-friendly, making this rug perfect for busy households.

Original price: $739.99

Decorating a small space? Make it standout with the Michala upholstered loveseat. The small loveseat can hold two people and has a unique rounded design that gives your room a modern, but retro look. You can choose from a number of fun colors, including burnt orange, yellow, blue and pink.

Original price: $643.97

Get a professional-quality espresso maker for over 60% off right now. You can complete the entire brewing process in one machine. Start by grinding up your coffee beans with the 30 different grinding thickness options. From there, make the perfect cup of espresso and add foam with the built-in milk frother.

Original price: $215.99

Create privacy and plant flowers in a single box. The Howes wood planter box with a trellis is made from 100% natural fir, making it a durable option for all your planting. Grab a few of these boxes and put them side-by-side to create a larger privacy fence.

Original price: $699.99

Blackstones are high-powered griddles that give you the perfect cook every time. You can currently get $200 off the Blackstone four-burner griddle. This Blackstone comes with four separate cooking zones, so you can cook your entire meal. Included is a shelving unit that has dual folding side shelves that provide plenty of prep space.

Original price: $380

Add a casual Hertford armchair to your living room, and get the modern feel you always dreamed of. The wood frame and linen upholstery make for a comfortable and stylish chair. Perfect for reading, watching TV or hanging out and relaxing, this chair has extra-supportive pillows.

Original price: $389

Millender pedestal end tables are sleek-looking end tables that’ll fit in with most living room styles. They easily fit in smaller spaces, giving you a place to put the remote, your phone or a drink or two. Choose from black, antique gold or silver and personalize the end tables to your style.

Original price: $1,379.05

Pay less for a new cozy bed frame when you choose the Tilly upholstered bed. Made from foam-filled upholstery and an engineered wood frame, the Tilly bed gives your room an elegant look. The extra-tall headboard is comfy to lean back on, while the slated frame supports your mattress.

Original price: $689

Add a mid-century modern look to your bedroom with this Yarber six-drawer double dresser. The dresser is made from solid pine and crafted to be durable and functional. You can pick your stain to match your room’s current look. There’s walnut, a natural pine, a caramel stain and a black or white stain.

Original price: $775

You can fit a 75-inch TV on the Griffing wood TV stand. Designed to give a modern feel to your entertainment setup, this TV stand is made from solid pine and comes in two different wood finishes. There’s a huge storage space for board games, movies or anything else you need to keep safe.