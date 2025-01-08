The coffee connoisseur's guide to the top coffee pots for every type of coffee drinker

Coffee is the start of most people's mornings, afternoons and evenings. When you’re looking for a new coffee pot, there are a lot of options to consider, depending on how you want your coffee brewed, the customization you want and the type of coffee you drink.

Whether you’re looking for simple, straightforward drip coffee makers or want to go all out with an espresso machine, this list has an option for every coffee drinker.

For those on a budget

For those who drink coffee all day

For espresso lovers

Coffee pot alternatives

The Amazon Basic five-cup coffee pot is a no-frills, ultra-affordable coffee pot, ideal for the occasional coffee drinker. If you need something that makes just a few cups of coffee for you in the morning, this coffee pot is the way to go.

Want a bigger coffee pot at a low price? The Hamilton Beach 12-cup coffee pot is a one-button pot that’s easy to use. It makes 12 cups of coffee, and you can grab a cup before the pot is completely done brewing.

If you’re willing to splurge just a little bit, you can get a middle-of-the-road coffee pot that’ll last for years. The Black and Decker 12-cup coffee maker has a stainless steel carafe that’ll keep your coffee warm for hours.

Coffee drinkers who just want a cup at a time should consider a Keurig K-Express machine. It’s a single-serve machine that comes in a variety of colors. A Keurig allows you to switch up what you’re drinking from cup to cup, rather than having a big pot of the same coffee.

Coffee aficionados often appreciate freshly ground coffee each morning. The Cuisinart Grind and Brew comes with a built-in grinder that will grind your coffee beans and then brew you up to 12 cups of coffee. You can program the coffee pot to automatically brew, and the warmer plate will keep it hot.

You don’t have to decide between hot or iced coffee, you can have both with the Keurig K-Duo. You can choose your favorite K-cups or put in fresh grounds on the hot side of the coffee pot. Just adjust the temperature and you can also brew your coffee over ice.

Your coffee maker doesn’t need to be a modern-looking stainless steel machine. This Nostalgia retro coffee maker has a vintage design that’ll look beautiful on your counter. You can select from a handful of vintage colors and get a pot everyone will be impressed with.

The Braun MultiServe coffee machine is the coffee machine of the future. It’s a high-tech machine that’ll deliver the perfect cup of coffee. You can select from different brewing choices, like over ice, light or bold with just a touch of a button.

You don’t need to choose between coffee and espresso with the De’Longhi all-in-one coffee maker and espresso machine. You can brew coffee and make the perfect shot of espresso simultaneously. The machine is easy to use, even for novice espresso machine users. You can select your foam setting on the steam wand to customize your lattes or make an authentic cappuccino with the cappuccino setting.

A Nespresso espresso maker is essentially a Keurig, but for espresso. You buy different flavored espresso pods that you pop into the machine to get a smooth cup of espresso. A Nespresso offers five different cup sizes and is simple and easy to use.

Experienced and novice espresso machine users will love everything about the Hamilton Beach espresso maker. It’s a more affordable option that still brews espresso like a professional barista. The 15-bar pump extracts your favorite espresso’s flavor, creating an authentic taste.

A Primula classic moka pot brews espresso the old-fashioned way. Ideal for serving a cup or two of espresso, this stainless steel moka pot is great for beginners who aren’t ready to invest in an entire espresso machine.

When you want strong coffee that tastes delicious, a French press coffee maker is the way to go. It combines pour over coffee and a percolator, creating an easy-to-use machine. A Secura French press from Amazon is a simple French press that’s great for daily use. If you want a beautiful, durable French press, Le Creuset offers them in all its classic colors.

A Stanley coffee percolator can help you make incredible camp coffee while you’re camping out or at home. Just add hot water and coffee grounds and stick the percolator over the fire. After a few minutes, you’ll have a carafe of delicious coffee.