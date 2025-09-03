Expand / Collapse search
Wayfair just slashed prices on furniture, decor and rugs – up to 88% off

Enjoy big savings from big-ticket furniture to essential decor

Nora Colomer
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links.
Save big on recliners and more during Wayfair's Warehouse Clearout event.

Save big on recliners and more during Wayfair's Warehouse Clearout event. (iStock)

From sofas, beds and dining sets to essential decor and kitchenware, Wayfair’s Warehouse Clearout has big-ticket items on sale for up to 88% off. You'll also score discounts on furniture, lighting and home decor. Keep scrolling for savings. 

Andrei bedroom set: on sale for $152.99 (67% off)

Original price: $459.98

This bedroom set is modern and sleek.

This bedroom set is modern and sleek. (Wayfair)

The Etta Avenue Andrei two-piece bedroom set is a modern and glamorous collection featuring a bed and a storage bench. Both pieces are upholstered in plush dark velvet with foam padding and stand on stylish golden iron legs. The bed includes a button-tufted headboard, adding a luxurious touch.

Wade Logan Tevrat 5-drawer dresser: on sale for $209.99 (72% off)

Original price: $742

Create extra storage with a new dresser.

Create extra storage with a new dresser. (Wayfair)

The Wade Logan Tevrat 5-drawer dresser is a classic, space-saving storage solution. Made from engineered wood, it features five spacious drawers and includes a tip-over restraint for safety.

MODERNIZE YOUR LIVING ROOM WITH THESE SIMPLE UPGRADES

Platform bed: on sale for $159.99 (88% off)

Original price: $1,367.93

Transform your space with a new platform bed.

Transform your space with a new platform bed. (Wayfair)

This Trent Austin Design platform bed blends industrial and rustic styles with its metal frame and wood headboard. The sturdy steel slats provide strong support without a box spring, and the minimalist design offers convenient under-bed storage.

Mercury Row Hegg platform bed: on sale for $193.99 (76% off)

Original price: $919.96

This tufted platform bed is pure luxury.

This tufted platform bed is pure luxury. (Wayfair )

The Mercury Row Hegg platform bed is a classic choice with a button-tufted, arched linen headboard. It features a durable frame and wood slats, so you don't need a box spring.

Hendrix velvet accent chair: on sale for $183.99 (54% off)

Original price: $399

Add this focal point to your room.

Add this focal point to your room. (Wayfair)

The Hendrix velvet accent chair offers a modern, glamorous look with its streamlined barrel design and vertical channel tufting. Upholstered in soft velvet and supported by sleek gold-toned legs, this chair is both a comfortable and stylish addition to any room.

THE SECRET TO A CLEAN YARD THIS FALL? THESE 9 YARD TOOLS

Oversized manual recliner: on sale for $309.99 (59% off)

Original price: $749.99

Feel complete comfort in this recliner.

Feel complete comfort in this recliner. (Wayfair)

This oversized manual recliner from Red Barrel Studio is upholstered in soft faux leather with rivet accents. Its generous padding and easy-to-use manual recline make it a cozy and elegant addition to any room.

Pushback recliner: on sale for $259.99 (50% off)

Original price: $519.99

This stylish recliner will look great in your space.

This stylish recliner will look great in your space. (Wayfair)

This Red Barrel Studio recliner features an overstuffed, soft design with elegant rivet details and a manual pushback recline. This recliner is an ideal choice for a living room, bedroom, office or sitting room. 

Mahtab swivel bar stools: on sale for $209.99 (51% off)

Original price: $429.99

These stools combine mid-century modern style with comfort. 

These stools combine mid-century modern style with comfort.  (Wayfair)

The Corrigan Studio Mahtab swivel bar stools feature a sleek walnut finish, plush faux-leather seats and a 360-degree swivel for easy movement.

POWER PACKS, TVS, VACUUMS AND TREADMILLS ARE UP TO 80% OFF AT WALMART THIS WEEK

Castyn Sideboard: on sale for $234.99 (76% off)

Original price: $979.90

This sideboard blends modern and coastal styles. 

This sideboard blends modern and coastal styles.  (Wayfair)

The Wade Logan Castyn Sideboard blends modern and coastal styles with its unique rattan-paneled doors. It's stylish and has extra storage space that works in any room.

Kitchen pantry: on sale for $164.99 (32% off)

Original price: $241

This kitchen pantry is a functional and stylish storage cabinet.

This kitchen pantry is a functional and stylish storage cabinet. (Wayfair)

This Lark Manor Annibelle kitchen pantry features paneled doors with adjustable shelves, an open middle shelf, and a lower drawer, offering ample space for kitchen essentials.

Chaise lounge chairs: on sale for $139.99 (41% off)

Original price: $236.99

These lounge chairs are made from waterproof and UV-resistant material. 

These lounge chairs are made from waterproof and UV-resistant material.  (Wayfair)

This set of two chaise lounge chairs is made from waterproof and UV-resistant material. They are lightweight, rust-resistant and can lay completely flat, making them a durable and versatile choice for your patio or poolside.

Staub Ceramique baking dish set: on sale for $59.99 (58% off)

Original price: $142

This ceramic baking dish set is perfect for the season.

This ceramic baking dish set is perfect for the season. (Wayfair)

This two-piece Staub Ceramique baking dish set is made from high-quality ceramic for even heating. It is made of scratch-resistant stoneware and gorgeous enough to take from the oven to the table.

Staub La Cocotte: on sale for $299.99 (55% off)

Original price: $671

Grab this round cast iron that excels at slow-cooking. 

Grab this round cast iron that excels at slow-cooking.  (Wayfair)

The Staub La Cocotte is a classic, round cast iron pot that excels at slow-cooking and braising. It has great heat retention and a self-basting lid.

15-piece cookware set: on sale for $95.99 (43% off)

Original price: $173.99

The pots and pans are made with a special ceramic coating that's naturally non-stick.

The pots and pans are made with a special ceramic coating that's naturally non-stick. (Wayfair)

This 15-piece cookware set has everything you need. The pots and pans have a non-stick ceramic coating for healthier cooking and easy cleanup. You can use them on all kinds of stovetops.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Abstract modern area rug: on sale for $134.99 (68% off)

Original price: $424.90

This low-maintenance rug is also pet-friendly.

This low-maintenance rug is also pet-friendly. (Wayfair)

This abstract rug is a nice way to add a modern touch to your living room or bedroom. The rug is pet-friendly, and the beige and gray colors are easy to match. 

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

