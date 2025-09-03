Wayfair just slashed prices on furniture, decor and rugs – up to 88% off

From sofas, beds and dining sets to essential decor and kitchenware, Wayfair’s Warehouse Clearout has big-ticket items on sale for up to 88% off. You'll also score discounts on furniture, lighting and home decor. Keep scrolling for savings.

Original price: $459.98

The Etta Avenue Andrei two-piece bedroom set is a modern and glamorous collection featuring a bed and a storage bench. Both pieces are upholstered in plush dark velvet with foam padding and stand on stylish golden iron legs. The bed includes a button-tufted headboard, adding a luxurious touch.

Original price: $742

The Wade Logan Tevrat 5-drawer dresser is a classic, space-saving storage solution. Made from engineered wood, it features five spacious drawers and includes a tip-over restraint for safety.

Original price: $1,367.93

This Trent Austin Design platform bed blends industrial and rustic styles with its metal frame and wood headboard. The sturdy steel slats provide strong support without a box spring, and the minimalist design offers convenient under-bed storage.

Original price: $919.96

The Mercury Row Hegg platform bed is a classic choice with a button-tufted, arched linen headboard. It features a durable frame and wood slats, so you don't need a box spring.

Original price: $399

The Hendrix velvet accent chair offers a modern, glamorous look with its streamlined barrel design and vertical channel tufting. Upholstered in soft velvet and supported by sleek gold-toned legs, this chair is both a comfortable and stylish addition to any room.

Original price: $749.99

This oversized manual recliner from Red Barrel Studio is upholstered in soft faux leather with rivet accents. Its generous padding and easy-to-use manual recline make it a cozy and elegant addition to any room.

Original price: $519.99

This Red Barrel Studio recliner features an overstuffed, soft design with elegant rivet details and a manual pushback recline. This recliner is an ideal choice for a living room, bedroom, office or sitting room.

Original price: $429.99

The Corrigan Studio Mahtab swivel bar stools feature a sleek walnut finish, plush faux-leather seats and a 360-degree swivel for easy movement.

Original price: $979.90

The Wade Logan Castyn Sideboard blends modern and coastal styles with its unique rattan-paneled doors. It's stylish and has extra storage space that works in any room.

Original price: $241

This Lark Manor Annibelle kitchen pantry features paneled doors with adjustable shelves, an open middle shelf, and a lower drawer, offering ample space for kitchen essentials.

Original price: $236.99

This set of two chaise lounge chairs is made from waterproof and UV-resistant material. They are lightweight, rust-resistant and can lay completely flat, making them a durable and versatile choice for your patio or poolside.

Original price: $142

This two-piece Staub Ceramique baking dish set is made from high-quality ceramic for even heating. It is made of scratch-resistant stoneware and gorgeous enough to take from the oven to the table.

Original price: $671

The Staub La Cocotte is a classic, round cast iron pot that excels at slow-cooking and braising. It has great heat retention and a self-basting lid.

Original price: $173.99

This 15-piece cookware set has everything you need. The pots and pans have a non-stick ceramic coating for healthier cooking and easy cleanup. You can use them on all kinds of stovetops.

Original price: $424.90

This abstract rug is a nice way to add a modern touch to your living room or bedroom. The rug is pet-friendly, and the beige and gray colors are easy to match.