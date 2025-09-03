Wayfair just slashed prices on furniture, decor and rugs – up to 88% off

From sofas, beds and dining sets to essential decor and kitchenware, Wayfair’s Warehouse Clearout has big-ticket items on sale for up to 88% off. You'll also score discounts on furniture, lighting and home decor. Keep scrolling for savings.
Andrei bedroom set: on sale for $152.99 (67% off)
Original price: $459.98
The Etta Avenue Andrei two-piece bedroom set is a modern and glamorous collection featuring a bed and a storage bench. Both pieces are upholstered in plush dark velvet with foam padding and stand on stylish golden iron legs. The bed includes a button-tufted headboard, adding a luxurious touch.
Wade Logan Tevrat 5-drawer dresser: on sale for $209.99 (72% off)
Original price: $742
The Wade Logan Tevrat 5-drawer dresser is a classic, space-saving storage solution. Made from engineered wood, it features five spacious drawers and includes a tip-over restraint for safety.
MODERNIZE YOUR LIVING ROOM WITH THESE SIMPLE UPGRADES
Platform bed: on sale for $159.99 (88% off)
Original price: $1,367.93
This Trent Austin Design platform bed blends industrial and rustic styles with its metal frame and wood headboard. The sturdy steel slats provide strong support without a box spring, and the minimalist design offers convenient under-bed storage.
Mercury Row Hegg platform bed: on sale for $193.99 (76% off)
Original price: $919.96
The Mercury Row Hegg platform bed is a classic choice with a button-tufted, arched linen headboard. It features a durable frame and wood slats, so you don't need a box spring.
Hendrix velvet accent chair: on sale for $183.99 (54% off)
Original price: $399
The Hendrix velvet accent chair offers a modern, glamorous look with its streamlined barrel design and vertical channel tufting. Upholstered in soft velvet and supported by sleek gold-toned legs, this chair is both a comfortable and stylish addition to any room.
THE SECRET TO A CLEAN YARD THIS FALL? THESE 9 YARD TOOLS
Oversized manual recliner: on sale for $309.99 (59% off)
Original price: $749.99
This oversized manual recliner from Red Barrel Studio is upholstered in soft faux leather with rivet accents. Its generous padding and easy-to-use manual recline make it a cozy and elegant addition to any room.
Pushback recliner: on sale for $259.99 (50% off)
Original price: $519.99
This Red Barrel Studio recliner features an overstuffed, soft design with elegant rivet details and a manual pushback recline. This recliner is an ideal choice for a living room, bedroom, office or sitting room.
Mahtab swivel bar stools: on sale for $209.99 (51% off)
Original price: $429.99
The Corrigan Studio Mahtab swivel bar stools feature a sleek walnut finish, plush faux-leather seats and a 360-degree swivel for easy movement.
POWER PACKS, TVS, VACUUMS AND TREADMILLS ARE UP TO 80% OFF AT WALMART THIS WEEK
Castyn Sideboard: on sale for $234.99 (76% off)
Original price: $979.90
The Wade Logan Castyn Sideboard blends modern and coastal styles with its unique rattan-paneled doors. It's stylish and has extra storage space that works in any room.
Kitchen pantry: on sale for $164.99 (32% off)
Original price: $241
This Lark Manor Annibelle kitchen pantry features paneled doors with adjustable shelves, an open middle shelf, and a lower drawer, offering ample space for kitchen essentials.
Chaise lounge chairs: on sale for $139.99 (41% off)
Original price: $236.99
This set of two chaise lounge chairs is made from waterproof and UV-resistant material. They are lightweight, rust-resistant and can lay completely flat, making them a durable and versatile choice for your patio or poolside.
Staub Ceramique baking dish set: on sale for $59.99 (58% off)
Original price: $142
This two-piece Staub Ceramique baking dish set is made from high-quality ceramic for even heating. It is made of scratch-resistant stoneware and gorgeous enough to take from the oven to the table.
Staub La Cocotte: on sale for $299.99 (55% off)
Original price: $671
The Staub La Cocotte is a classic, round cast iron pot that excels at slow-cooking and braising. It has great heat retention and a self-basting lid.
15-piece cookware set: on sale for $95.99 (43% off)
Original price: $173.99
This 15-piece cookware set has everything you need. The pots and pans have a non-stick ceramic coating for healthier cooking and easy cleanup. You can use them on all kinds of stovetops.
For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals
Abstract modern area rug: on sale for $134.99 (68% off)
Original price: $424.90
This abstract rug is a nice way to add a modern touch to your living room or bedroom. The rug is pet-friendly, and the beige and gray colors are easy to match.