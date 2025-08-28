The secret to a clean yard this fall? These 9 yard tools

Now that leaves are starting to fall, it’s time to prepare for fall cleanup. Instead of spending all your weekends cleaning, get the right tools that make cleanup faster and more efficient.

Of course, you’ll need a leaf blower and lawn mower, but other tools like nut gathers, mulchers and yard sweepers make quick work of branches, leaves, chestnuts and cut grass.

Save your back while weeding your yard this fall by using a Grampa’s Weeder tool. It doesn’t get much simpler than this weeder. Just find your weeds, place the tool over it and use the foot paddle to push down and pull up. The tool grabs weeds at their roots, eliminating the problem, and you never even have to bend over.

Instead of spending hours raking or leaf blowing, consider a push lawn sweeper. Roll it over leaves, sticks and any mess your dog makes, and the sweeper collects it all in one place. This sweeper is designed for all types of terrain, whether you have a perfectly flat backyard or a rockier, sloped yard.

Collect all your leaves without worrying about a pesky cord. This cordless leaf blower comes with two batteries and a charger. Each battery only lasts 10 minutes, so the blower is better for smaller yards. Weighing just four pounds, this blower can easily be handled by anyone in the household.

You can get an all-in-one blower with this electric leaf blower that doubles as a vacuum and mulcher. It runs at 210 miles per hour, making it easy to clear large areas. It’ll also suck up the leaves once you’re done and mulches up to 18 bags of leaves into just one bag. This is a corded model, so make sure you have a long extension cord on hand.

If you already have a leaf blower you love that doesn’t come with a mulching option, use this Worx electric leaf mulcher to chop down 11 bags of leaves into one. It’ll make quick work of your leaves with its ability to mulch up to 53 gallons of leaves per minute. You can attach a bag underneath the mulcher to make cleanup a breeze.

If you have chestnut trees in your yard or trees with heavy acorn production, you can clean up the droppings in minutes with a Garden Weasel. This nut gather is easy to use and lightweight, making quick work of annoying nuts and acorns. Just roll it over large patches of nuts and the roller collects them quickly.

Greenworks has all your yard cleanup tools in one package. The three-piece set comes with a lawn mower, string trimmer and a leaf blower. The cordless, battery-powered lawn mower comes with a push start button, so there’s no more cord yanking required. The two-in-one system allows you to either bag or mulch leaves as you go.

Greenwork’s cordless string trimmer has a 16-inch cutting path and is more lightweight than many gas-powered models. The leaf blower is best for smaller yards since the battery lasts for just 10 minutes on turbo mode.

For larger yards, a gas lawn mower is best. The Senix 21-inch lawn mower has a Prime N’ Pull start that’s easy to use and requires less muscle. The three-in-one steel deck allows you to mulch, bag or discharge leaves to the side as you’re mowing. You can get the exact height you want with the six different height adjustments.

A good rake can go a long way, so grab this adjustable metal rake from Amazon. You can keep the rake small to get into hard-to-reach areas or expand it up to 17 inches for raking larger areas.