Modernize your living room with these simple upgrades

If it’s time for a living room upgrade, transforming it doesn’t require a complete overhaul. You can modernize your space with small, simple changes that’ll make a huge difference. Simple, stylish, practical upgrades – like a statement rug, layered lighting or strategically-placed sculptural pieces – can quickly spruce up your space and dramatically alter the room's overall aesthetic. Here are 10 items that give your living room an instant upgrade.

It doesn’t get much quicker and simpler than switching out your old, dated drapes for these Amazon Basics portable blackout curtains . They block out light and provide privacy, making them ideal for movie nights or afternoon naps. Plus, they enhance energy efficiency in your home by insulating against heat and cold. They’re also portable, which means no drilling into your walls or moulding ,and if you decide to try a different style next season (like maybe these for a pop of color), you can easily switch them out.

An accent chair like this Wayfair Kian slipcovered one at Wayfair combines modern aesthetics with comfort. Its down-blend fill and removable, reversible cushions make it both cozy and practical. You can also choose from more than 32 colors, including several spring colors, a floral print and a woven stripe. You can also buy the chair and then switch out the slip cover , choosing from various options with a new color every season.

This L-shaped sectional sofa by Novogratz at Home Depot offers a blend of elegance and comfort for those looking to make a statement. Its tailored silhouette and wooden legs add a modern touch, while the plush velvet upholstery and chaise piece ensure relaxation. Plus, it comes in two bold shades, a bright blue and a mossy green. If you prefer polyester, this Jarenie sectional at Lowe’s comes in several colors and costs less than $500.

This three-piece Better Homes and Gardens lamp set at Walmart offers a cohesive look for less than $50, including two table lamps and one floor lamp. Their traditional design adds warmth and charm, enhancing the room's ambiance. While this set has an oil-rubbed bronze finish, you could also opt for this farmhouse-style set with a wood finish.

Space-saving and stylish, these Laib nesting tables at Wayfair are perfect for smaller living rooms. Their versatile design allows for easy rearrangement, serving as side tables or additional surfaces when entertaining guests. If the black marble and wood choices aren’t what you’re looking for, a similar set is available at Amazon in choices like white marble.

You may not have considered swapping out a ceiling fan to change the look of a room, but it can be an inexpensive way to do so. This Home Decorator’s Collection ceiling fan features a windmill blade system and energy-efficient LED lighting. Its brushed nickel finish adds a modern touch, while the remote control offers convenience with multiple speed settings and light dimming options. You might also consider this chic and contemporary three-blade version or one of the trendy nested ceiling fans .

Organize and display your favorite books or decor items with this sturdy bookcase by Mainstays at Walmart. Three of its five shelves are adjustable and are perfect for showcasing framed photos, plants and decorative accent pieces . Consider this ‘tree’ style one for a fun twist that won’t take up a lot of space.

This Mercury Row Petrin tufted armchair at Wayfair offers a cozy spot for reading or relaxation, while its sleek design complements various interior styles. It comes in several colors and can easily be moved around the room. Grab these marble and white gold tray tables so you can have a spot to rest your drink.

These nesting tables by StyleWell at Home Depot are perfect for anyone looking for a modern industrial look. Their black metal frames paired with wood tops are ideal for entertaining and can be used together or separately. Similar sets are available on Amazon, giving you plenty of options.

