Wayfair Spring Cyber Week sale: Save up to 90% on mattresses, patio furniture and more

Wayfair’s Spring Cyber Week sale is live through March 23, with discounts up to 90% off. Highlights include down-alternative pillows at 90% off, a Beautyrest mattress discounted by $2,400 and an outdoor conversation set at 75% off. From bedroom upgrades to patio refreshes, these deals are worth a look — but act fast.

Latest deals

Sleep by Wayfair memory foam mattress topper: $51.99 (75% off)

Laura Ashley printed cotton sheet set: $50.99 (62% off)

Modern wood bed frame: $159.99 (60% off)

Outdoor wall light: $89.28 (60% off)

Alwyn Home hybrid mattress: $176.99 (51% off)

Feather down pillows, set of 2: $63.99 (60% off)

Outdoor dining table set: $630 (37% off)

Mattress deals

Save up to 79% on memory foam and hybrid mattresses for a better night’s sleep

Original price: $3,081.99

Upgrade your sleep with this Beautyrest ComforPedic memory foam mattress , now over $2,400 off. The supportive foam comes with three thickness options, including 10-, 12- or 14-inches, to cradle your body and provide back and hip support.

Original price; $1,199

This 12-inch memory foam mattress has a medium-firm feel with a top layer that adds support, pressure relief and even stays cool while you sleep. It’s U.S.-made, comes in sizes spanning twin to California king and is currently over $800 off.

Original price: $829

This hybrid mattress combines foam and coils for a balanced, responsive feel. The padded Euro top adds extra comfort, while medium-firm support and low motion transfer help you sleep undisturbed.

READ MORE: Best mattress deals right now: Up to 66% off Nectar, Saatva and more

Pillow deals

Plush down and down-alternative pillows are on sale for up to 90% off.

Original price: $299.99

These $300 pillows are now under $31. They feature a down-alternative fill and a soft, silk-like cover that’s removable and machine washable. Designed to stay cool and support proper neck alignment, they work well for back, side and stomach sleepers.

Original price: $699.99

This goose down pillow is over $600 off and offers plush, breathable support. The high-quality fill feels soft and lightweight, while the cooling fabric adds comfort for a better night’s sleep.

Original price: $199.99

These medium-firm pillows are designed to support your neck and ease pressure while you sleep. A moisture-wicking cover keeps things cool, and the down-alternative fill adds soft, bouncy comfort.

READ MORE: 15 clever, affordable upgrades to make your home feel new again

Bedding deals

Upgrade your sleep setup with bedding designed for warmer weather.

Original price: $239.97

Refresh your bedroom with this linen-like duvet cover in fresh spring shades. The pre-washed fabric feels soft, while corner ties and a zipper closure keep everything securely in place.

Original price: $179.99

Give your bedroom a quick revamp with this comforter set , now over $130 off. The foliage print adds a seasonal touch, and the set includes a comforter, matching shams and decorative pillows.

Original price: $129.99

Upgrade your bedding with this soft cotton sheet set . The high thread count delivers a smooth, breathable feel that stays comfortable year-round.

Patio furniture deals

Make your patio more inviting with conversation sets and Adirondack chairs.

Original price: $1,142.82

This wicker patio set turns your outdoor space into a comfortable gathering spot. It includes cushioned seating, a movable ottoman and a glass-top table, all at over $800 off.

Original price: $438

Add warmth and color to your patio with this indoor-outdoor rug . The patterned design brings personality, while the backing helps keep it in place in high-traffic areas.

Original price: $1,076

Add extra seating with this set of four Adirondack chairs is made from durable, weather-resistant materials. Available in bright colors, they’re a comfortable addition to any outdoor space.

Storage deals

Keep your home and outdoor spaces organized with these smart storage solutions.

Original price: $466.67

Tidy your entryway with this storage cabinet that holds up to 16 pairs. Adjustable shelves accommodate different styles, and the three-door design keeps everything looking clean and organized.

Original price: $379.99

This outdoor storage shed offers space for lawn equipment, bikes and more. It’s made from weatherproof, UV-resistant materials and features a double-lock design for added security.

Original price: $300

This storage bench adds seating while keeping your patio organized. It’s a smart solution for smaller spaces and helps protect cushions and other backyard gear from the elements.

READ MORE: 13 easy backyard upgrades to refresh your outdoor space, starting at $23

Outdoor lighting deals

Add lighting to improve visibility and set the mood outdoors.

Original price: $680

Add rustic charm to your outdoor space with this matte black wall lantern which is currently $600 off. It supports three candelabra bulbs, features an open bottom for easy changes and turns on automatically at dusk.

Original price: $459.99

This modern outdoor wall light brightens patios while adding a clean, updated look. It’s weather-resistant, supports bulbs up to 60 watts and installs easily. Right now, it’s discounted by $388.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $284