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Deals

Wayfair Spring Cyber Week sale: Save up to 90% on mattresses, patio furniture and more

Also, find discounts on bedding, outdoor lighting and storage solutions, starting at $26

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Grab discounted bedroom and patio upgrades during the Wayfair Spring Cyber Week sale. 

Grab discounted bedroom and patio upgrades during the Wayfair Spring Cyber Week sale.  (iStock)

Wayfair’s Spring Cyber Week sale is live through March 23, with discounts up to 90% off. Highlights include down-alternative pillows at 90% off, a Beautyrest mattress discounted by $2,400 and an outdoor conversation set at 75% off. From bedroom upgrades to patio refreshes, these deals are worth a look — but act fast.

Latest deals

Sleep by Wayfair memory foam mattress topper: $51.99 (75% off)
Laura Ashley printed cotton sheet set: $50.99 (62% off)
Modern wood bed frame: $159.99 (60% off)
Outdoor wall light: $89.28 (60% off)
Alwyn Home hybrid mattress: $176.99 (51% off)
Feather down pillows, set of 2: $63.99 (60% off) 
Outdoor dining table set: $630 (37% off)

Mattress deals

Save up to 79% on memory foam and hybrid mattresses for a better night’s sleep

Beautyrest ComforPedic memory foam mattress: $639.09 (79% off)

Original price: $3,081.99

Score a limited-time deal on a comfortable mattress.

Score a limited-time deal on a comfortable mattress. (Wayfair)

Upgrade your sleep with this Beautyrest ComforPedic memory foam mattress, now over $2,400 off. The supportive foam comes with three thickness options, including 10-, 12- or 14-inches, to cradle your body and provide back and hip support. 

Sealy 12-inch memory foam mattress: $359 (70% off)

Original price; $1,199

This mattress features dense memory foam.

This mattress features dense memory foam. (Wayfair)

This 12-inch memory foam mattress has a medium-firm feel with a top layer that adds support, pressure relief and even stays cool while you sleep. It’s U.S.-made, comes in sizes spanning twin to California king and is currently over $800 off.

Sleep by Wayfair medium hybrid mattress: $399.99 (52% off)

Original price: $829

Get balanced sleep with this hybrid option.

Get balanced sleep with this hybrid option. (Wayfair)

This hybrid mattress combines foam and coils for a balanced, responsive feel. The padded Euro top adds extra comfort, while medium-firm support and low motion transfer help you sleep undisturbed. 

READ MORE: Best mattress deals right now: Up to 66% off Nectar, Saatva and more

Pillow deals

Plush down and down-alternative pillows are on sale for up to 90% off.

Cooling down-alternative pillows, set of 2: $30.99 (90% off)

Original price: $299.99

Try these supportive pillows for sleepers of all types.

Try these supportive pillows for sleepers of all types. (Wayfair)

These $300 pillows are now under $31. They feature a down-alternative fill and a soft, silk-like cover that’s removable and machine washable. Designed to stay cool and support proper neck alignment, they work well for back, side and stomach sleepers.

Goose down pillow: $85.99 (88% off)

Original price: $699.99

Upgrade your sleep with this premium goose down pillow.

Upgrade your sleep with this premium goose down pillow. (Wayfair)

This goose down pillow is over $600 off and offers plush, breathable support. The high-quality fill feels soft and lightweight, while the cooling fabric adds comfort for a better night’s sleep.

Down-alternative pillows, set of 2: $25.99 (87% off)

Original price: $199.99

These supportive pillows help support your neck.

These supportive pillows help support your neck. (Wayfair)

These medium-firm pillows are designed to support your neck and ease pressure while you sleep. A moisture-wicking cover keeps things cool, and the down-alternative fill adds soft, bouncy comfort.

READ MORE: 15 clever, affordable upgrades to make your home feel new again

Bedding deals

Upgrade your sleep setup with bedding designed for warmer weather.

Bedsure cotton duvet cover: $41.06 (83% off)

Original price: $239.97

The linen-like texture of this duvet cover is soft and cooling. 

The linen-like texture of this duvet cover is soft and cooling.  (Wayfair)

Refresh your bedroom with this linen-like duvet cover in fresh spring shades. The pre-washed fabric feels soft, while corner ties and a zipper closure keep everything securely in place.

Spirit Linen reversible comforter set: $45.50 (75% off)

Original price: $179.99

This set includes the decorative pillows.

This set includes the decorative pillows. (Wayfair)

Give your bedroom a quick revamp with this comforter set, now over $130 off. The foliage print adds a seasonal touch, and the set includes a comforter, matching shams and decorative pillows. 

1,000-thread-count cotton sheets: $50.03 (62% off)

Original price: $129.99

These cotton sheets feel silky smooth.

These cotton sheets feel silky smooth. (Wayfair)

Upgrade your bedding with this soft cotton sheet set. The high thread count delivers a smooth, breathable feel that stays comfortable year-round.

Patio furniture deals

Make your patio more inviting with conversation sets and Adirondack chairs.

Outdoor conversation set: $289.99 (75% off)

Original price: $1,142.82

Perfect for outdoor entertaining.

Perfect for outdoor entertaining. (Wayfair)

This wicker patio set turns your outdoor space into a comfortable gathering spot. It includes cushioned seating, a movable ottoman and a glass-top table, all at over $800 off.

Sand & Stable outdoor rug: $147.99 (66% off)

Original price: $438

Add interest to a bare patio with a big rug.

Add interest to a bare patio with a big rug. (Wayfair)

Add warmth and color to your patio with this indoor-outdoor rug. The patterned design brings personality, while the backing helps keep it in place in high-traffic areas.

Adirondack chairs, set of 4: $399.96 (63% off)

Original price: $1,076

This set comes with four chairs.

This set comes with four chairs. (Wayfair)

Add extra seating with this set of four Adirondack chairs is made from durable, weather-resistant materials. Available in bright colors, they’re a comfortable addition to any outdoor space.

Storage deals

Keep your home and outdoor spaces organized with these smart storage solutions.

Shoe storage cabinet: $112.99 (76% off)

Original price: $466.67

Store your shoes in this roomy cabinet.

Store your shoes in this roomy cabinet. (Wayfair)

Tidy your entryway with this storage cabinet that holds up to 16 pairs. Adjustable shelves accommodate different styles, and the three-door design keeps everything looking clean and organized.

Outdoor storage shed: $189.99 (50% off)

Original price: $379.99

This versatile outdoor storage shed is made from weatherproof, UV-resistant materials.

This versatile outdoor storage shed is made from weatherproof, UV-resistant materials. (Wayfair)

This outdoor storage shed offers space for lawn equipment, bikes and more. It’s made from weatherproof, UV-resistant materials and features a double-lock design for added security.

Storage box bench: $127.99 (57% off)

Original price: $300

This bench doubles as storage space.

This bench doubles as storage space. (Wayfair)

This storage bench adds seating while keeping your patio organized. It’s a smart solution for smaller spaces and helps protect cushions and other backyard gear from the elements.

READ MORE: 13 easy backyard upgrades to refresh your outdoor space, starting at $23

Outdoor lighting deals

Add lighting to improve visibility and set the mood outdoors.

Tempered glass wall lantern: $79.99 (88% off)

Original price: $680

Elevate your home’s curb appeal with this lantern.

Elevate your home’s curb appeal with this lantern. (Wayfair)

Add rustic charm to your outdoor space with this matte black wall lantern which is currently $600 off. It supports three candelabra bulbs, features an open bottom for easy changes and turns on automatically at dusk.

Matte black outdoor sconce: $71.99 (84% off)

Original price: $459.99

Give your patio space a modern touch.

Give your patio space a modern touch. (Wayfair )

This modern outdoor wall light brightens patios while adding a clean, updated look. It’s weather-resistant, supports bulbs up to 60 watts and installs easily. Right now, it’s discounted by $388.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Rattan shade string lights: $77.99 (73% off)

Original price: $284

Add soft lighting to your outdoor space with these rattan-shaded string lights.

Add soft lighting to your outdoor space with these rattan-shaded string lights. (Wayfair)

These outdoor string lights add warm, ambient lighting without permanent installation. Each strand includes 10 lights with weather-resistant faux rattan shades, and they’re easy to hang wherever needed.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

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