11 clever, affordable upgrades to make your old stuff feel brand new

When the urge to refresh your space hits, don’t rush to toss out the old stuff. A few smart, affordable upgrades can make the items you already own feel brand new again. Brighten dingy tile with a grout pen, add under cabinet lighting to breathe life into your kitchen or freshen up an old couch with new throw pillow covers. These small fixes can make a big impact and won't cost you much.

Make tile and backsplashes pop again with this Miracle Sealants grout pen. This quick fix tackles stained or mildewed grout and dries in under an hour. A single pen also covers up to 175 feet, so you'll get so much bang for your buck.

Original price: $26.99

Brighten a dark kitchen or closet with this rechargeable light. It mounts to the wall with either adhesive strips or built-in magnets, keeping your walls drill-hole-free. The motion sensor turns on when it detects movement and turns off after 20 seconds, but you can also switch it to always-on mode for continuous light. With five brightness levels, it’s customizable and adds a modern upgrade to any dim area.

Original price: $12.99

Brighten a dreary space by swapping in colorful throw pillow covers. This cotton option comes in a variety of striking patterns, from tropical plants and bold parrots to cheerful florals. The zipper closure makes it easy to swap in and out (and clean).

A new couch is pricey, but this stretchy slipcover isn’t. This one hides stains, fits snugly (thanks to a soft polyester-spandex blend) and comes in tons of colors to match your space. It takes just minutes to put on and can be tossed in the washing machine whenever there's an accidental spill or stain.

Original price: $19.99

Clearing the clutter from high-traffic areas can make your entire home feel brand new. This clear plastic organizer set comes with 25 stackable bins in four sizes. It's perfect for organizing everything from kitchen utensils to makeup.

Pilled sweaters and fuzzy furniture don’t stand a chance against this fabric shaver. The handheld, battery-powered tool removes lint, fuzz and pilling quickly. To use it, just twist the dial to adjust the blade height, swipe and empty the built-in lint catcher. It’s compact and will make worn fabrics look new again.

Dull knives don’t need replacing—they just need sharpening, and this affordable sharpener gets the job done. The three-slot system repairs, sharpens and polishes blades in seconds, while the non-slip base keeps things steady. Bonus: It comes with a cut-resistant glove for added safety while you work.

Original price: $14.98

Skip the pricey replacement and make your old dishwasher feel new again with this cleaning liquid every three months. It clears out the grease, gunk and hard water buildup that can lead to odors, clogs and poor performance. It works with standard, older and compact dishwashers.

If deep cleaning feels like a chore, these Scrubbing Bubbles toilet tablets make it easier to keep odors and stains in check. Just drop one into the tank for hands-off cleaning that lasts up to four weeks. Each pack comes with three tablets to fight buildup, reduce scrubbing, and leave a fresh scent behind.

Original price: $299.99

Clean carpets can totally change how your space looks and feels. If you're dealing with deep-set dirt or lingering pet smells, the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker is worth a look. It uses a combination of high-pressure spray and strong suction to pull up stains. It even has a built-in spot cleaner to handle stairs and upholstery. The dual-solution stain remover kicks in on contact, and carpets dry quickly without getting overly soaked.

Original price: $129.99

For everyday messes, Bissell's Little Green Machine is a lifesaver. Spot-treat smaller disasters like pet stains on the sofa, spilled juice on the rug or muddy paw prints in the car with this compact but powerful machine. Just spray, scrub and suction. Another major plus: It has a 48-ounce tank, so you won’t have to refill it constantly.

