11 clever, affordable upgrades to make your old stuff feel brand new

Bring dull knives, pilling sweaters and cluttered drawers back to life

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
couple painting their home

Give old stuff new life with smart, simple upgrades. (iStock)

When the urge to refresh your space hits, don’t rush to toss out the old stuff. A few smart, affordable upgrades can make the items you already own feel brand new again. Brighten dingy tile with a grout pen, add under cabinet lighting to breathe life into your kitchen or freshen up an old couch with new throw pillow covers. These small fixes can make a big impact and won't cost you much. 

Grout pen: $10.98

Brighten stained grout with this handy pen.

Brighten stained grout with this handy pen. (Lowe's)

Make tile and backsplashes pop again with this Miracle Sealants grout pen. This quick fix tackles stained or mildewed grout and dries in under an hour. A single pen also covers up to 175 feet, so you'll get so much bang for your buck.

Adhesive under-cabinet lighting, 2-pack: $15.97 (41% off)

Original price: $26.99

These affordable lights bring a modern upgrade to any kitchen, closet or shelving unit.

These affordable lights bring a modern upgrade to any kitchen, closet or shelving unit. (Amazon)

Amazon $26.99 $15.97

Brighten a dark kitchen or closet with this rechargeable light. It mounts to the wall with either adhesive strips or built-in magnets, keeping your walls drill-hole-free. The motion sensor turns on when it detects movement and turns off after 20 seconds, but you can also switch it to always-on mode for continuous light. With five brightness levels, it’s customizable and adds a modern upgrade to any dim area.

Throw cushion cover: $5.99 (54% off)

Original price: $12.99

A brightly colored cushion cover can revive a tired looking room.

A brightly colored cushion cover can revive a tired looking room. (H&M )

Brighten a dreary space by swapping in colorful throw pillow covers. This cotton option comes in a variety of striking patterns, from tropical plants and bold parrots to cheerful florals. The zipper closure makes it easy to swap in and out (and clean).

Sofa slipcover: $61.99

Get more out of your couch with a quick-installing sofa cover.

Get more out of your couch with a quick-installing sofa cover. (Amazon)

Amazon $61.99

A new couch is pricey, but this stretchy slipcover isn’t. This one hides stains, fits snugly (thanks to a soft polyester-spandex blend) and comes in tons of colors to match your space. It takes just minutes to put on and can be tossed in the washing machine whenever there's an accidental spill or stain. 

Clear plastic drawer organizer set: $17.99 (10% off)

Original price: $19.99

Tame clutter to upgrade your drawers from messy to neat.

Tame clutter to upgrade your drawers from messy to neat. (Amazon)

Amazon $19.99 $17.99

Clearing the clutter from high-traffic areas can make your entire home feel brand new. This clear plastic organizer set comes with 25 stackable bins in four sizes. It's perfect for organizing everything from kitchen utensils to makeup.

Fabric shavers: $15.99

Shave fuzzy fabric to make it smooth and like new again.

Shave fuzzy fabric to make it smooth and like new again. (Amazon)

Amazon $15.99

Pilled sweaters and fuzzy furniture don’t stand a chance against this fabric shaver. The handheld, battery-powered tool removes lint, fuzz and pilling quickly. To use it, just twist the dial to adjust the blade height, swipe and empty the built-in lint catcher. It’s compact and will make worn fabrics look new again.

Knife sharpener: $17.99

Give old knives a new life with a sharpener.

Give old knives a new life with a sharpener. (Amazon)

Amazon $17.99

Dull knives don’t need replacing—they just need sharpening, and this affordable sharpener gets the job done. The three-slot system repairs, sharpens and polishes blades in seconds, while the non-slip base keeps things steady. Bonus: It comes with a cut-resistant glove for added safety while you work.

Dishwasher cleaning liquid, 4-pack: $10.99 (27% off)

Original price: $14.98

If your dishwasher smells weird, it’s probably time for a clean.

If your dishwasher smells weird, it’s probably time for a clean. (Amazon)

Amazon $14.98 $10.99

Skip the pricey replacement and make your old dishwasher feel new again with this cleaning liquid every three months. It clears out the grease, gunk and hard water buildup that can lead to odors, clogs and poor performance. It works with standard, older and compact dishwashers.

Scrubbing Bubbles toilet tablets: $3.88

Clean the bathroom with minimal effort.

Clean the bathroom with minimal effort. (Amazon)

Amazon $3.88

If deep cleaning feels like a chore, these Scrubbing Bubbles toilet tablets make it easier to keep odors and stains in check. Just drop one into the tank for hands-off cleaning that lasts up to four weeks. Each pack comes with three tablets to fight buildup, reduce scrubbing, and leave a fresh scent behind. 

Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker machine: $249.99 (17% off)

Original price: $299.99

This heavy-duty cleaner that tackles big messes fast.

This heavy-duty cleaner that tackles big messes fast. (Kohl's)

Clean carpets can totally change how your space looks and feels. If you're dealing with deep-set dirt or lingering pet smells, the Shark CarpetXpert with Stainstriker is worth a look. It uses a combination of high-pressure spray and strong suction to pull up stains. It even has a built-in spot cleaner to handle stairs and upholstery. The dual-solution stain remover kicks in on contact, and carpets dry quickly without getting overly soaked.

Bissell Little Green machine: $109.99 (15% off)

Original price: $129.99

This portable cleaner is what you need to tackle pet messes.

This portable cleaner is what you need to tackle pet messes.

Amazon $129.99 $109.99

For everyday messes, Bissell's Little Green Machine is a lifesaver. Spot-treat smaller disasters like pet stains on the sofa, spilled juice on the rug or muddy paw prints in the car with this compact but powerful machine. Just spray, scrub and suction. Another major plus: It has a 48-ounce tank, so you won’t have to refill it constantly.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

