Wayfair's Labor Day sale slashes prices on mattresses, couches, cookware and more

Wayfair's Labor Day clearance sale is running now through September 2nd. If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your sleep setup, switch out your old grill for a new one or redecorate your home, now is the time to take advantage of some stellar deals. With up to 70% off on select items, you can seriously save while you give your home a much-needed makeover.

Original price: $1,258

Do you prefer softer, cooling mattresses? For 60% off, you can get a Beautyrest innerspring mattress with a plush pillow top lining. The traditional innerspring system gives you plenty of support, while the pillow top keeps you comfortable and cool while you sleep. Although this is a plush mattress, the motion transfer is still minimal, making it ideal for partners.

Original price: $1,669

The Serta Perfect Sleeper Oasis Sleep mattress is the ultimate cooling mattress. The cooling gel is swirled in with the supportive memory foam to enhance airflow. The foam used for this mattress is free from harmful chemicals that interrupt sleep.

Original price: $271

Revamp your pan collection with a beautiful set of Staub baking dishes. They come in four bold colors, and you get a small, medium and large baking dish to use for roasting veggies, baking brownies and everything in between. Ceramic dishes are typically easier to clean, and they retain heat better than other alternatives.

Original price: $475

Take your cooking to the next level by investing in a Le Creuset Dutch oven. Not only do Le Creuset dishes come in gorgeous, unique colors, but they’re incredibly durable. They can be used for roasting chicken, boiling pasta, making pasta sauce and the list could go on and on. Best of all, you can pop Le Creuset Dutch ovens in the oven or use them on the stovetop.

Original price: $1,725

Wayfair’s Labor Day sale is definitely the time to restock your kitchen. Not only is bakeware on sale, but this impressive 15-piece Viking cookware set is also on sale. Made from stainless steel, they’re easy to clean and even easier to cook on. Included in the set are two different-sized fry pans, multiple saucepans, a large stock pot and a variety of other pot and pan sizes.

Original price: $749.99

Don’t settle for an oversized, gaudy recliner. This Chemika recliner is made from faux leather, helping it blend in seamlessly with your other furniture. There are three different reclining positions you can choose from using the manual handle. The oversized pillows are stuffed full for your comfort while the rivet detailing adds a touch of class to your space.

Original price: $1,380

Give your guests somewhere comfortable to sleep that doubles as an attractive couch with this Arval sleeper sofa. Whether it’s a couch or pulled out as a sleeper, you get some high-tech features like built-in LED lights and USB ports. It also includes cupholders and two toss pillows.

Original price: $318

Finally get your garage or attic organized with this Rikuto metal shelving unit. The double-thickened steel columns can hold everything from heavy bins to outdoor yard equipment. Plus, you can adjust the shelves to get the perfect configuration for all your belongings. Putting together the unit takes just 10 minutes and doesn’t require nuts or bolts; just interlock each piece together, and you’re good to go.

Original price: $249.99

Looking for a small but reliable grill? The Charbroil three-burner gas grill is a mid-size grill that gets the job done at an affordable price. The rust-resistant grates are built to last and are easy to clean. The porcelain-coated grease pan is also easy to remove and rinse out. The grill itself is lightweight and very portable thanks to its larger wheels.

Original price: $556.99

A Royal Gourmet five-burner gas grill offers more than 630 square inches of cooking space, which is enough to hold 29 burgers at once. It also has a convenient side burner that’ll keep your food warm or help you prepare side dishes. Made from heavy stainless steel, this grill is as durable as it is large.

Original price: $85.99

Create your dream lighting with the help of the Ellingsworth arched floor lamp. The arched style means it can hang over your couch or table for extra visibility. You can use the included remote and dimmable bulb to get the perfect light setting every time.