Beat the heat with these 10 cooling mattresses for hot sleepers

As temperatures rise and nights get warmer, you want your bed to be the cooling retreat you need. Hot sleepers often struggle to maintain a comfortable body temperature while they sleep, leading to long restless nights. When you choose the right mattress, you can finally get the rest you deserve.

A good cooling mattress is characterized by its ability to regulate temperature and wick away moisture, creating a comfortable sleeping environment. These mattresses often incorporate advanced materials and technologies, such as gel-infused foams, breathable latex or specialized cooling fabrics that all combine to give you a mattress that won't trap heat.

Beyond materials, the construction of a cooling mattress plays a crucial role in its effectiveness. Mattresses with ventilated designs create better air circulation, preventing heat from getting trapped.

Here are nine mattresses and one mattress topper that are designed to provide you a cooling paradise.

Original price: $1,219.99

Pros & Cons What we love: There are multiple layers of cooling foam and gel foam, as well as an ultra-soft topper.



What to be aware of: The soft design is best for side sleepers, not back or stomach sleepers.

The Beauty Sleep Midnight Dream mattress is a dream for anyone who wants a super-soft mattress. You do get plenty of support thanks to the pocket coils, but the soft pillow top makes for a comfortable night of sleep.

There are cooling properties that help with temperature regulation. The AirCool foam allows for a cooler sleep and the AllCool gel foam adds another layer of cooling and breathability.

Original price: $3,999

Pros & Cons What we love: The many layers of memory foam that promote cooling and create a super comfortable mattress.



What to be aware of: This is an expensive mattress.

The Beautyrest black pillow top mattress is a luxurious mattress that’s supportive yet soft. There are layers and layers of different foams that add to the softness. The triple-stranded pocketed coils provide plenty of support, while the many memory foam layers conform to your body and relieve pressure on your joints.

Many of the gel foam layers are also designed to be cooling. They promote airflow and trap heat to keep your bed cool all night long.

Original price: $1,949

Pros & Cons What we love: The copper-infused cover that promotes cooling.



What to be aware of: This is a medium-firm mattress, so it’s not ideal for sleepers who want a soft mattress.

Designed with a quilted cooling cover, the Nectar Premier copper memory foam mattress is great for hot sleepers. The poly-blend cover has heat-conductive copper, making it cool to the touch. The copper regulates heat, dragging it away from you, so you stay cool as you sleep.

Nectar’s ActiveCool HD technology adapts to your temperature while you’re sleeping. Paired with the four-inch gel memory foam that hugs your joints, you’ll sleep in a cooling oasis.

Original price: $3,145

Pros & Cons What we love: Casper’s Snow Max technology that promotes cooling, and the many layers of memory foam.



What to be aware of: This mattress is one of Casper’s most expensive models.

A Casper Snow Max mattress is one of Casper’s most luxurious mattresses. It has pressure-relieving foam combined with supportive springs that provide the best of both mattress types. The memory foam hugs your body and reduces motion as you shift throughout the night.

The Snow Max technology is built into the entire mattress, helping to prevent overheating as you sleep. Designed with hot sleepers in mind, you won’t be disappointed by the cooling touch of the Snow Max.

Original price: $1,000

Pros & Cons What we love: The non-toxic, chemical-free materials used in the mattress.



What to be aware of: Reports of sinking and lumps after a few months.

Organic mattresses are extremely popular because they deliver a healthier night’s sleep. The S&S organic mattress is made with organic materials and is non-toxic and completely chemical-free.

The latex foam and pocket coils combine to create a naturally cooling mattress that’s also breathable, helping alleviate night sweats. The foam layers have a responsive feel, but won’t sink like traditional memory foam.

Pros & Cons What we love: The cooling cover paired with the 14-inch supportive frame.



What to be aware of: Some reviews find that this mattress is too soft.

One of Nectar’s most luxurious mattresses is the Nectar Luxe hybrid mattress. The top cover is packed full of cooling fibers you’ll feel as soon as you lay down on the mattress. An eight-inch core filled with coils also promotes airflow, adding to the cooling factor.

There are four additional layers of memory foam that give you a soft feel that helps lull you to sleep. Sleepers who share a bed with their partner will also appreciate the foam layers that help reduce motion transfer. The not-too-firm and not-too-soft bed will have you finally sleeping through the night.

Original price: $2,999

Pros & Cons What we love: The all-foam construction for a plush feel.



What to be aware of: The price is relatively high compared to other mattresses.

Saatva mattresses are definitely on the more luxurious side, and the Saatva Contour5 doesn’t disappoint. Right away, you get to take advantage of the adaptive cooling technology that keeps your body at an optimal temperature all night long.

This is a memory foam mattress that’s designed to be softer and delivers excellent motion isolation, particularly helpful for couples. The foam layers also help minimize dust mite allergens, helping you breathe better at night. You can choose from two comfort levels: medium-firm and firm.

Pros & Cons What we love: The classic Purple grid system that uniquely supports your body, relieving pressure.



What to be aware of: This is a top-tier mattress with a top-tier price.

Purple’s Rejuvenate mattress features the famous two-inch GelFlex grid that helps with spinal alignment, no matter what sleeping position you’re in. Underneath the grid is a system of coils that provide much-needed support.

The grid system also allows for airflow and temperature control. Plus, the DreamLayer technology also helps better regulate your temperature and provides a soothing surface to lay on.

Original price: $2,127

Pros & Cons What we love: Side sleepers get the mattress they need thanks to the cooling topper and hybrid style.



What to be aware of: Softer mattresses tend to dip sooner than firmer options.

The Nolah Evolution is a side sleepers dream mattress. AirFoam and Tri-Zone coils provide responsive pressure relief on for your hips, neck and back. This mattress is on the softer side, which is ideal for side sleepers who need some give to their mattress.

The luxurious quilted Euro topper has active cooling technology that, paired with the seven layers of support, help you sleep sound through the night.

Original price: $1,199

Pros & Cons What we love: Each side can be controlled separately, allowing couples to sleep more comfortably.



What to be aware of: The topper is still a bit pricey.

Not ready to upgrade your mattress yet, but you still need to be cooler? Avoid fans and expensive ACs and give the Chilipad mattress topper a try. This universal mattress topper has a temperature-control setting for each side of the bed, so you and your partner can sleep at the temperature you need. The temperature range goes all the way from 55 degrees to 115 degrees.

You can pre-schedule temperature adjustments throughout the night so you can fall asleep faster and stay asleep. There’s also a gentle warming feature that triggers your body’s natural wake-up response, so you can stop waking up to loud alarms.