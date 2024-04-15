Declutter your home with these 12 organizational items

Spring-cleaning season is here! Sure, cleaning isn’t the most fun activity in the world, but the feeling you get after is priceless. If you’re ready to finally declutter your house, you need the proper equipment to do so.

This list of organizational items can help you clean all the rooms in your home. You'll find items like closet organizers, Lazy Susans, bins for under your bed and everything in between. These products will have you feeling like Marie Condo in no time.

Instead of throwing your pots and pans anywhere under your cabinets, this pots and pans organizer can help you easily stack them for easy access. It fits under most cabinets and won’t tip over, even with heavy pots. Find other pot and pan organizers at Walmart.

Do you always lose the remote? Does your phone always fall on the side of the couch? Put this sofa armrest organizer on the side of your couch and have a place to organize all your living room items. Visit Walmart for other armrest organizers.

Rather than having your broom and mop lying around in your kitchen, bathroom or garage, put them up on this Imillet broom holder where they’re out of the way. The holder is easy to install and holds half a dozen different items.

Sick of your shoes all over the place? This vertical shoe rack offers eight tiers for your shoes while still being compact enough to fit into any corner. You’ll keep your floors cleaner longer and your home will feel less cluttered.

Wayfair has a wooden and metal shoe rack that has eight tiers and a couple of hooks on each side, making it an ideal organizer to keep by your front door.

Make sure your home office stays organized with a desk file organizer. It has space for any important files, your laptop, books, pens and more. The simple metal frame looks professional and is durable enough to hold everything you need to keep safe in your office.

Instead of bulky hat racks, these two wall-mounted metal hat racks can give you easy storage for all your baseball caps. Just stack the hats on top of each other over the hooks, and you don't need to worry about having hats out all over the house.

Do you have tons of blankets lying around that don’t have a place for storage? A giant blanket basket is the perfect solution. Just fold or roll up your blankets and store them in the basket, helping them stay clean and out of the way. You can find a square basket option on Walmart’s site.

Closets are known for being unorganized, full of piles of clothes, blankets and everything in between. A nine-cube closet organizer offers a set space for clothes, shoes and more. You can move the cubes around to arrange a shape that best fits your closet. Walmart also sells different types of closet organizers and storage options.

Adding extra storage to your bedroom can’t hurt. Storage containers you can slide under the bed provide hidden storage for anything you have lying around. These containers easily pop out and come with covers for full protection. You can currently get similar storage container bins for less than $5 at Walmart.

Magnetic spice storage organizers help you keep your spice rack organized and give you room for anything else you can easily store on the side of your fridge. You get a set of four magnetics racks in whichever color you’d like.

Walmart sells four- and six-packs of spice rack organizers you can attach to your refrigerator.

Assuming you’re like the average household, the underneath of your sink likely consists of five-year-old cleaners just piled on top of each other. This two-pack of sliding sink organizers can help make your life a lot easier.

Lazy Susans give you access to your food, pots and bowls by helping you reach the very corners of your cabinets. The spinning double shelf is easy to install and gives you maximum access to everything you need. Find other lazy Susan options at Walmart.