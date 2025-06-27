Wayfair's Fourth of July sale: Up to 70% off summer outdoor essentials and more

Wayfair's Fourth of July clearance event is here, and it's the perfect time to grab everything you'll want for the rest of the summer! The sale features deals on outdoor party essentials, including grills – a must-have for any Independence Day celebration – and savings on patio furniture. Explore our comprehensive grill guide to find the best one for your needs.

You'll also find great prices on classic yard games, such as cornhole and lawn bowling. As well as savings on indoor furniture and decor.

Original price: $820

The Vineyard three-piece rocking set offers classic comfort and effortless style for your outdoor space. This durable set includes two rocking chairs and a coordinating side table, all crafted from weather-resistant polywood lumber.

Original price: $75.89

Enjoy generous sun coverage with the Arlmont & Co. Bruton 108-inch patio outdoor market umbrella featuring a crank lift. This large market umbrella offers ample coverage, making it perfect for dining sets or lounge areas.

Original price: $290.40

The Birch Lane Iago outdoor umbrella brings timeless style and essential shade to your patio or deck. This classic market umbrella features scalloped edges and is easy to operate.

Original price: $389.99

The Alcott Hill Chestnut Street three-piece bistro set features two comfortable chairs and a stylish round table crafted from rust-resistant cast aluminum for lasting outdoor enjoyment. The set features a handy built-in ice bucket on the table.

Original price: $399

The Costway Outdoor Wicker Chaise Lounge features a durable wicker design with an adjustable backrest, allowing you to recline comfortably. It includes a soft cushion and an extra lumbar pillow to keep you comfortable.

Original price: $289.80

The Fleur De Lis Living Carennac powder-coated aluminum outdoor bench is crafted from durable, rust-resistant aluminum with a powder-coated finish. This charming bench features intricate backrest details, adding a touch of classic style to any outdoor setting.

Original price: $2,840

The Winston Porter rectangular dining set with cushions is crafted from weather-resistant acacia wood and features a rich, dark brown finish, providing a stylish and durable dining option. This set seats six, featuring an extendable table and plush, comfortable cushions. While it's not technically part of Wayfair's Fourth of July event, we think it's a great deal.

Original price: $838

Add this fun wicker rattan patio swing chair to your home for a comfy place to spend summer days. The chair comes with a sturdy powder-coated steel frame and hanging chain. It is weather and UV resistant.

Original price: $289.99

The Madison Park Signature wood nightstand blends classic charm with practical storage. It features elegant turned spindle legs for a vintage-inspired look.

Original price: $396

The Kelly Clarkson Home Maddie bed is made from durable metal with an elegant off-white finish, featuring prominent spindle detailing throughout. This platform bed is designed for use without a box spring.

Original price: $384

The Sand & Stable Hertford mid-century accent chair is made with a durable, kiln-dried solid wood frame and splayed legs. It features comfortable linen-blend upholstery and includes an extra pillow for added support and a curated look.

Original price: $199.99

The Bay Isle Home Cerina Boho Natural Rattan Shoe Storage Cabinet features adjustable interior shelves for storing up to 12 pairs of shoes, as well as a convenient top drawer for small essentials, helping to keep your home tidy and chic.

Original price: $891

The Mack & Milo Abingdon upholstered swivel reclining glider combines smooth gliding, gentle rocking, and a complete recline function, all while allowing you to swivel 360 degrees.

Original price: $819

Grab a great deal on Wayfair’s Sleep 14-inch plush cooling gel hybrid mattress. This mattress combines the pressure-relieving comfort of gel-infused memory foam with the classic support of individually-wrapped coils, creating a plush yet supportive feel. It is designed with cooling technology and breathable construction to help dissipate heat and minimize motion transfer.

Original price: $719.96

The Mercury Row Hegg platform bed features a generously tufted headboard upholstered in soft, light beige linen, adding a touch of modern elegance. It includes sturdy wood slats, eliminating the need for a box spring while providing excellent mattress support.

Original price: $680

This propane gas grill features four main burners for powerful grilling, plus a convenient side burner perfect for preparing sauces or sides. With its ample cooking space and functional design, this propane grill is ideal for everything from everyday meals to backyard entertaining.

Original price: $108.99

This outdoor pizza oven is crafted from durable stainless steel. It uses wood as fuel to reach high temperatures quickly, ensuring a perfectly crispy crust and delicious, evenly cooked pizzas in minutes.

Original price: $189.99

The Royal Gourmet barrel charcoal grill with side shelves boasts a generous cooking surface ideal for backyard BBQs, as well as convenient side shelves for prep space and tool storage. Its durable design and ample capacity make it perfect for cooking for a crowd.

Original price: $249.99

The Charbroil American Gourmet 360 Classic Series compact propane gas grill features three main burners providing ample cooking power, along with a compact design that fits well on patios or balconies. This propane gas grill offers straightforward performance for preparing your favorite BBQ meals with ease.

Original price: $168.99

The GoSports solid wood cornhole set includes two regulation-size boards crafted from solid wood, providing an authentic and durable playing experience. The set comes complete with a carrying case.

Original price: $428.99

The Topbuy jumbo four-to-score giant game set is the oversized version of the classic Connect-Four game. This set is crafted from durable, weather-resistant materials, perfect for backyard parties, barbecues, or beach days.

Original price: $32.95

Trademark Games’ Coca-Cola bowling set features bowling pins and a ball adorned with the iconic Coca-Cola logo and colors.

Original price: $169.99

Outfit your garden with a supersized version of Jenga. This set features large, precision-crafted hardwood blocks that stack to impressive heights. It includes a convenient orange carrying case, making it easy to transport and set up.