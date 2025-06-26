Save up to 44% on Gordon Ramsay's favorite HexClad cookware during its Fourth of July bundle sale

HexClad is kicking off Fourth of July celebrations with an impressive sale on kitchen bundles. You can save up to 44% off their premium cookware and culinary essentials from Friday, June 27 to Sunday, July 6. This includes HexClad's comprehensive Grand Finale bundle, the pizza-focused American Pie bundle, or the Liberty Blade bundle, which features a spacious large cutting board paired with three fundamental knives.

These are just a few of the bundles HexClad offers for its cookware, which deliver the searing power of stainless steel and the easy cleanup of nonstick pans. Check out additional sets, which include pots, pans, lids, knives, cutting boards and other kitchen accessories that are on sale during this limited-time event.

Original price: $1,724

The HexClad Stars, Stripes & Sauté set has everything you need to whip up delicious meals, from backyard BBQs to everyday family dinners. This comprehensive set includes three versatile skillets with lids, three essential pots with lids, a 12-inch wok perfect for stir-frying, a convenient griddle, a handy mixing bowl set and a professional-grade chef's knife, ensuring you are fully equipped for any culinary adventure.

Original price: $2,517

The Summber Sizzler bundle includes the versatile 12-piece set of pots and pans, and adds extra pieces to elevate every meal. You'll get a 12-inch wok perfect for stir-fries, a 12-inch griddle for weekend brunches and a generous seven-quart chicken fryer. To complete your kitchen arsenal, this comprehensive collection also features a seven-piece knife set, a sleek HexMill pepper grinder and HexClad's convenient set of mixing bowls.

HERE ARE THE BEST GRILL DEALS FOR YOUR FOURTH OF JULY COOKOUT

Original price: $5,194

HexClad’s Grand Finale bundle builds more items into the all-inclusive Everything But The Kitchen Sink package. This massive set includes a full range of hybrid fry pans and pots with lids, along with HexClad’s specialty items like woks, griddles and roasting pans. You'll also get an extensive selection of Japanese Damascus steel knives, including full kitchen and steak knife sets, plus various cutting boards. The package also features other cooking essentials like mixing bowls and HexMill salt and pepper grinders.

The Grand Finale bundle includes a steamer basket, splatter screen, BBQ tool set, pizza steel and accessory kit and a double-burner griddle.

Original price: 269

The HexClad American Pie bundle centers around the incredible pizza steel, which gets screaming hot to give you a crispy crust every time. To complete your pizza-making experience, the bundle also includes a three-piece pizza steel accessory set, which includes a 16-inch acacia wood pizza cutting and serving board, a 15-inch titanium-coated rocker pizza cutter and a 12-inch pizza server.

Original price: $403.98

HexClad's Let Flavors Ring bundle includes a spacious, large cutting board for all your chopping needs, paired with HexClad's sleek pepper and salt grinders. The bundle also includes high-quality black peppercorns and salt to fill your grinders.

BUILD AN OUTDOOR KITCHEN IN YOUR OWN BACKYARD WITH THESE AMAZON FINDS

Original price: $317

The HexClad Liberty Blade bundle features a spacious large cutting board along with three fundamental knives: an eight-inch chef's knife for versatile dicing and mincing, a five-inch utility knife perfect for more delicate tasks and a nimble 3.5-inch paring knife for precise peeling and trimming.

Original price: $358

HexClad's Essentials bundle is great for smaller households or those new to the brand. The set includes a versatile 12-inch HexClad hybrid pan with lid for everyday frying and sautéing, along with a three-quart hybrid pot with lid ideal for sauces and grains.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $532

The HexClad fry pan set with lids is a versatile six-piece collection featuring the brand's signature Hybrid technology. This popular set includes 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch fry pans, each with a lid, to cover your everyday frying and sautéing needs.