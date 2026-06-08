From coffee to hot sauce: 5 veteran- and American-owned brands worth trying

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, now is the perfect time to support veteran- and American-owned businesses. We handpicked five standout food and beverage brands that give back to veterans, firefighters and hardworking Americans while making great products.

Stock up on your favorite brew from Black Rifle Coffee Company or Fire Department Coffee, snack smarter with Tactical Snacks, and add some heat to your meals with The General's Hot Sauce, which is proudly made in the USA.

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Black Rifle Coffee Company leans into the America theme with blends like Freedom Roast and Just Black, featuring a camo bag adorned with a bald eagle. The veteran-owned coffee company also has a specific America 250 collection this year. The Beyond Black blend now comes in a limited-edition red, white and blue bag, along with the Spirit of '76 roast, which is a medium blend.

True to its name, Fire Department Coffee directly supports firefighters. The veteran-owned brand even operates a special disaster-relief fire truck during emergencies. Whether you buy the dark roast, medium roast or espresso, your purchase helps support those efforts. It also provides several subscription services, from a Coffee of the Month Club to the Fire Department Club, with a portion of the proceeds going to charitable organizations.

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Mountain House isn't veteran-owned, but it got its start making rations for U.S. troops during the Vietnam War and proudly supports the military to this day. It's the largest freeze-dried food maker in North America — plus, all its food is produced in Oregon. Build your own three, five or seven-day food kit, or select standalone meals in pouches, cans or buckets. Choose from options ranging from Cajun-style jambalaya to beef stew.

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Tactical Snacks is a 100% veteran-owned brand that makes naturally flavored snacks you can take on the go. Stock up on sour gummies with a variety pack that comes in green apple, watermelon and other fruit flavors. It also sells protein cookies with 50 milligrams of caffeine to help keep you alert throughout the day.

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If you like spicy food and supporting veterans, The General's Hot Sauce is a smart choice. The American-made sauce was originally created by veterans, and the company allows honorably discharged veterans and active-duty service members to earn money promoting its products. You can choose from individual flavors like Camo Comando, Berry Breach and Smoke Check, or get a collection of six different flavors.

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