Classic rom-coms to watch on Valentine's Day

What better way to get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day than curling up on the couch and downloading a romantic comedy? Whether spending the day with your significant other, some much-needed QT with your family or best girlfriends, or enjoying solo snuggle time with your fur baby , a well-chosen classic rom-com can bring the perfect mix of humor and heartfelt moments to the occasion. These films have a unique way of blending romance and wit, often leaving viewers with a warm, fuzzy feeling and a reminder of the quirks and joys of love.

Romantic comedies have a timeless appeal, offering a delightful escape into stories of meet-cutes, misunderstandings and of course, happily-ever-afters. From classic tales of love against the odds to modern twists on romantic ropes, there's something for everyone in this beloved genre. To help you set the mood for Valentine’s Day, here are ten classic romantic comedies from the 80s to the 2000s that continue to capture hearts.

This iconic award-winning film explores the age-old question: can men and women be just friends? Starring Hollywood legends Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, the movie follows Harry and Sally’s evolving relationship over the years, punctuated by witty banter and unforgettable scenes, including the famous diner moment. Directed by Rob Reiner and written by Nora Ephron, it’s a quintessential rom-com that’s both hilarious and deeply heartfelt. Whether your relationship status is "it’s complicated" or you just like watching complex couples on TV, you could also check out Only You, starring Marisa Tomei and Robert Downey, Jr.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can stream these titles and thousands more ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start streaming today.

Tom Hanks and, no surprise – the rom-com queen of the 90s, Meg Ryan – shine in this charming tale of destiny and second chances. After a widower’s son calls a radio show to find his father a new partner, the emotional story resonates with journalist Annie (Ryan). The two soon cross paths, leading to an unforgettable finale atop the Empire State Building. Directed by Nora Ephron, this film captures the magic of serendipity. If you like this, you can watch the pair team up again for another chance at love in You’ve Got Mail.

A modern retelling of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, this rom-com is filled with sharp humor and memorable performances. The late Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles bring undeniable chemistry as Patrick and Kat while navigating a relationship that begins as a scheme but evolves into something genuine. If love-hate drama is your speed, you’ll also likely enjoy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, so add that to your list, too.

11 AMAZON VALENTINE'S DAY PICKS TO MAKE YOUR KID FEEL SPECIAL

This Cinderella-esque story starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere tells the tale of an unexpected romance between a businessman and a spirited escort. With its blend of humor, charm, and Roberts’s magnetic performance, Pretty Woman remains a standout in the genre, proving that love can blossom in the most unlikely circumstances. Add Runaway Bride on Paramount Plus to your list if you’re hooked on Roberts and Gear’s undeniable onscreen chemistry.

What happens when an ordinary bookseller falls in love with a Hollywood star? Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts bring this delightful premise to life with warmth and humor in this flick streaming on Netflix. Set in the picturesque streets of London, Notting Hill is a tender exploration of love in the face of fame and its challenges. If you like this film’s charm, you might also check out the tale of a love transcending time: About Time.

This British classic follows the romantic misadventures of Charles, played by Hugh Grant, as he navigates a series of weddings (and a funeral) while pining for the elusive Carrie. With its sharp dialogue, lovable ensemble cast and moments of poignancy, it’s a heartfelt exploration of love and friendship. If you fancy this flick and its lead, Grant, you’ll also want to look at Two Weeks Notice .

SHOW YOUR PET LOVE ON VALENTINE'S DAY WITH THESE 10 PICKS

Renée Zellweger stars as the lovable and hilariously flawed Bridget Jones in this modern-day retelling of Pride and Prejudice . Torn between two very different suitors, Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) and Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant), Bridget’s journey of self-discovery and romance is funny and endearing. This is also a great series to binge-watch since there are two sequels.

Can't Buy Me Love follows a nerdy high schooler who offers the most popular girl in school $1,000 to pretend to date him for a month. As their faux relationship evolves, real feelings begin to develop. The movie is a heartwarming exploration of self-identity and forging genuine relationships.

For more deals, visit foxnews.com/category/deals

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds light up the screen in this hilarious tale of a high-powered executive who fakes an engagement to avoid deportation. As their charade takes them to Reynolds’s quirky family in Alaska, sparks fly and genuine feelings surface. The comedic chemistry between the leads makes this film unforgettable. You can say the same for Sweet Home Alabama, another film where money and power don’t win out over true love.

This ensemble rom-com helmed by Ryan Gosling weaves together multiple love stories with humor and heart. Steve Carell stars as a recently divorced man learning the art of dating from Gosling’s suave ladies' man, while Julianne Moore and Emma Stone add depth and charm to the narrative. It’s a witty and heartfelt exploration of the complexities of love. And if you’re going ga-ga for Gosling, be sure to check out The Notebook (streaming on MAX). Just don’t forget to have a box of tissues handy!