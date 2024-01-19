Show your pet love on Valentine's Day with these 10 picks

This Valentine's Day, remember to spoil your favorite dog by giving them the ultimate treats. While your dog may not understand that it's Valentine's Day, they'll feel the extra love with this list of 10 special V-day treats, perfect for your four-legged friend.

From fun new seasonal themed toys in shades of pinks and reds to special V-day-themed treats they can eat, we've selected 10 items that will show love to your four-legged friends.

These 10 treats will show your most loyal admirer an appreciation they'll savor:

Treat your pup with a gift box of six delectable Bonne et Filou dog treats strawberry dog macarons. Handmade with premium ingredients, these healthy, long-lasting treats are a perfect reward. Or have them try these Bosco and Roxy's All That and a Bag of Hearts Valentine's Dog Treats , $24.99 at Walmart.

These crunchy dog treats are imprinted with a cute message and come in festive Valentine's Day colors. They're made with 12 vitamins and minerals and have five calories per treat. You can grab these treats for your furry friend on sale at Amazon.

Original price: $6.99

Treat your dog to special Valentine's Day-themed Blue Bits. These natural dog treats are the perfect gift for your favorite four-legged friend. These dog treats are shaped like a heart to show how much you care. Buy these real chicken treats at Walmart for $4.98.

Original price: $15.99

Your dog will love these Stella and Chewy's freeze-dried raw single ingredient chicken hearts dog treats from the Pet Supermarket. Each treat is 100% single-animal muscle meat or organs, crafted in the US. These treats are all grain-free and gluten-free and include no artificial ingredients. These freeze-dried chicken hearts from Vital Essentials are on sale for $6.99 at Chewy.com.

Original price: $12.99

Give your pet extra love with this Lazy Dog I Ruff You Pup-pie treat for dogs. The delicious blend of pumpkin and peanut butter will appeal to them while giving them natural health benefits. You can also buy this adorable pup-pie treat for $8.99 at chewy.com .

Bocce Baker has a fun selection of special Valentine's Day treats for dogs and cats. These Bocce's Bakery Pizza Our Heart cheese and bacon dog treats will surely be a crowd-pleaser! Or try the Love Spell treats, $7.49 at Chewy.com , for a duck and blueberry recipe.

Original price: $14.99

Nothing says good dog like this Claudia's Canine Bakery Pink Passion assortment of gourmet dog cookies. This wholesome blend of hand-crafted, oven-baked cookies is loaded with vanilla and honey flavors. Some of the cookies are hand-painted with pink and white yogurt and sprinkles. This selection of gourmet cookies, $10.99 at Chewy.com , are dipped in yogurt.

Fido can't have chocolate, but this fabdog Dogiva Chocolate set is the next best thing. This beautiful box is filled with squeaky, crunchy dog toys inspired by our favorite bonbons. This crinkle heart box of chocolate toy, $4.98 at Walmart , is another fun one they’ll love destroying.

This set of Fringe Studio dog toys includes three plush toys perfect for small to medium dogs. The set has a plush champagne bottle and two chocolate strawberry plush toys. Each toy has a squeaker inside. Or give them this cute Valentines' Day Neon Hedgehog Plush Dog Toy, $5 at Walmart .

Get your dog looking festive, but keep them warm in this Valentine's Day dog sweater. This pink sweater features red hearts and comes in various sizes to fit the tiniest pooch to the largest one.