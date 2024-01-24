12 crafts and activities that will help you bond with your kids on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is a great time to celebrate your kids and create special memories. One of the best ways to show your kids how much they mean to you this Valentine's Day is by giving them the gift of your time. We've picked ten crafts you can find on Amazon that will help you bond and make you feel more connected.

If you're looking for ways to celebrate, here are 12 fun and entertaining Valentine's Day activities for kids to make the day extra sweet. You can find these selections on Amazon, which can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

1. JOYIN 12 Rock Painting Kit- Glow in The Dark $29.99, now $19.99

Rock painting is a timeless craft and this JOYIN 12 Rock Painting Kit- Glow in The Dark brings it to a new level. Your kids will love designing and decorating rocks with the beautiful paints and stickers that are included.

2. 36 Sets Valentine Decorations DIY Bookmarks Valentine Craft Kit $22.99

Help your child make some useful Valentine's Day keepsakes with this set of DIY bookmarks. The set includes enough for 36, so enough for everyone on their list.

3. Serabeena Decorate Your Own Glittery Treasure Boxes $17.99

Decorate these treasure boxes with confetti, glue and sparkly gemstones. The set includes six boxes, six confetti pens, 60 gemstones and 8 puffy stars.

4. LEGO Roses Building Kit, $14.97

Lego lovers will enjoy building these beautiful roses. The set includes two buildable red roses with adjustable stems.

5. LEGO Valentine Lovebirds Building Toy Set $33.40

This LEGO Valentine Lovebirds Building Toy Set is designed to celebrate Valentine's Day and any other heartfelt occasion. The adorable lovebirds sit on a branch decorated with pink hearts and flowers, while the big red heart symbolizes their love.

6. Pillsbury Valentine's Day Candy Hearts Funfetti Cupcake Baking Set $28.99

Nail your Valentine's Day baking with this Pillsbury Valentine's Day Candy Hearts Funfetti Cupcake Baking Set. The set has almost everything you need to bake and decorate 24 delicious Valentine's Day-themed cupcakes.

7. Norpro Nonstick Heart Pancake/Egg Rings, Set of 2, $8.67

These heart-shaped carbon steel cooking molds are great for making special pancakes and eggs, and they're especially festive on Valentine's Day.

8. Hallmark Valentine's Day Cards for Kids and Mailbox $9.99

Spend time decorating their Valentine's Day Card Mailbox for classroom card exchanges. The all-in-one kit comes with 32 perforated, tear-apart cards, one teacher card, and stickers with designs featuring your favorite Minecraft characters.

9. Valentine's Day Sticker Paint Books for Kids $12.99

This Valentine's Day, Crafts for Kids offers a fun way to spend time with your child. The books provide 20 designs with accompanying stickers to complete a mosaic-like picture.

10. PURPLE LADYBUG Decorate Your Own Water Bottle for Girls $14.99

Your kids will enjoy this PURPLE LADYBUG Decorate Your Own Water Bottle kit. The kit has sparkly rhinestone glitter gemstone stickers, including a dazzling unicorn design.

11. klmars Charm Bracelet Making Kit $29.96, now $17.96

This klmars Charm Bracelet Making Kit includes a variety of charms, beads and bracelets. The kit has everything you need to create beautiful bracelets for yourself or as gifts.

12. Big Bouncy Ball Kit $16.99

This fun Big Bouncy Ball Kit is a perfect hands-on educational experience that will inspire their curiosity and problem-solving skills. The balls are easy to make and safe.