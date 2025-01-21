Expand / Collapse search
Valentine's Day gifts for men: Ideas for the man in your life who has everything

Unique gifts your man will actually use

Christopher Murray

Give him something he'll really love this Valentine's Day. 

Give him something he'll really love this Valentine's Day.

This Valentine’s Day, get a gift for your boyfriend or husband that they’ll truly cherish. If you’re shopping for a guy who seems like he already has everything he could want, these ideas can help you pick a one-of-a-kind gift he’ll love.

Is your man a sports guy? An outdoor adventurer? A foodie? Or maybe he’s always talking about the latest tech? Well, this list has a gift idea for you. From golf watches to Yeti coolers, meal delivery subscriptions and vintage NFL jackets, here are some unique Valentine’s Day gift ideas.

For tech-lovers

For outdoor enthusiasts

For foodies and alcohol connoisseurs

For sports fans

For tech-lovers

Eye massager: on sale for $57.96

Original price: $99.99

Help him relax with a Bluetooth eye massager. 

Help him relax with a Bluetooth eye massager.

After a long, hard day, help your man relax with a RENPHO eye massager. It has two levels of soothing heat and two adjustable compression intensities that can help relieve headaches and soothe tired eyes.

Cell phone stand with wireless Bluetooth speaker: on sale for $26.99

Original price: $35.99

Get a phone stand and a Bluetooth speaker as well. 

Get a phone stand and a Bluetooth speaker as well.

A cell phone stand with a wireless Bluetooth speaker built in is a great gift for guys who are always working on projects and need a better way to watch their favorite shows, listen to podcasts or listen to music.

Garmin Approach GPS golf watch: on sale for $180.98

Original price: $199.99

Track your golf game with this GPS golf watch. 

Track your golf game with this GPS golf watch.

Is your man a golf enthusiast and a tech lover? Then this Garmin Approach GPS golf watch is the perfect high-tech gift. There are more than 42,000 courses preloaded on the watch. You can keep score on the watch when you attach the club tracking sensors (sold separately) to your golf clubs.

Meta Quest 3S: $299

Great for guys who love to game. 

Great for guys who love to game.

If your boyfriend or husband has a lot of gaming tech, help add to his collection with a Meta Quest 3S. It’s a VR headset that helps players jump into immersive games, watch live concerts and watch TV.

SAY 'I LOVE YOU' THIS VALENTINE'S DAY WITH THESE 10 LUXURY PICKS FROM AMAZON

For outdoor enthusiasts

Yeti soft backpack cooler: $275

An ideal gift for the outdoorsman. 

An ideal gift for the outdoorsman.

Outdoorsmen who spend a lot of time hiking or camping will love a Yeti soft backpack cooler. It’s easy to carry, and the well-known Yeti brand can keep food and drinks cold for hours. The pack can hold 20 12-ounce cans in total.

Fire starter kit: $32

Make starting a fire easy with this kit. 

Make starting a fire easy with this kit.

An old-fashioned Überleben fire starter kit is an ideal gift for any man who spends a lot of time in the woods. In the kit, you get a ferro rod, a striker and a kindling set, all in a compact tin for easy travel.

Wild Water fly-fishing combo starter kit: $60.89

Fishermen will appreciate a new fly-fishing kit. 

Fishermen will appreciate a new fly-fishing kit.

Whether the man in your life is a skilled fly fisherman or wants to start, this Wild Water fly fishing starter kit is a great gift. It contains everything needed to take a fly-fishing trip, including a fishing rod, reed, fishing line, lures, hooks and a carrier bag.

Campfire beer caramelizer: $35

The perfect gift for beer and outdoor enthusiasts. 

The perfect gift for beer and outdoor enthusiasts.

Make a campfire even more perfect with a campfire beer caramelizer. It turns a simple pint of beer into a delicious treat. Just heat up the caramelizer and stick it in your nice cold beer and you have a sweet, smoky taste to your drink.

10 VALENTINE'S DAY GIFTS HE WILL ACTUALLY USE THAT YOU CAN FIND ON AMAZON 

For foodies and alcohol connoisseurs

Lightsaber chopsticks: $12.97

A fun way to eat with chopsticks. 

A fun way to eat with chopsticks.

Pair your man’s love of Star Wars with his love of sushi with these fun lightsaber chopsticks. They light up, just like any good lightsaber, and add some excitement to any Japanese dish.

Freezable pint set: $24.99

Any man who likes a nice cold beer will love these glasses. 

Any man who likes a nice cold beer will love these glasses.

At the end of the night, help the guy in your life relax with a nice cold beer. He can stick this freezable pint set and the cooling gel works to keep these glasses ice-cold. Just make sure to freeze the glasses for a few hours beforehand.

Cast iron garlic roaster: $25

The perfect little gift for foodies. 

The perfect little gift for foodies.

Home chefs who already have every cooking gadget likely don’t have this cast iron garlic roaster. It’s the easy way to roast garlic again and again. You can stick the roaster on a grill, in the oven or over the fire to get perfectly roasted garlic cloves.

ButcherBox subscription: $169 per month

Any man who likes to cook will appreciate a ButcherBox subscription. 

Any man who likes to cook will appreciate a ButcherBox subscription.

A ButcherBox subscription is every foodie’s dream. The classic subscription comes with six high-quality meat options ranging from filet mignons, chicken wings, bacon, Alaskan salmon and more.

Other food subscriptions are also good options for anyone who loves to cook. Hungryroot sends healthy ingredients for thousands of meals or Blue Apron has gourmet recipes for delicious meals you can make quickly.

For sports fans

Tailgater hoodie: on sale for $54.99

Original price: $59.99

A tailgater hoodie has a built-in spot for your beer. 

A tailgater hoodie has a built-in spot for your beer.

A tailgater hoodie is a dream for every guy who spends his free time watching all the different games. It has the usual pockets but has an extra one that’s designed to hold your beer upright while you’re relaxing on the couch or at a tailgating party.

Starter NFL pullover jacket: $175

A vintage sports jacket is comfortable and unique. 

A vintage sports jacket is comfortable and unique.

The perfect vintage sports gift is a HOMAGE x Starter NFL pullover jacket. It gives 80s and 90s vibes and is a windbreaker that’ll keep you warm and dry when you’re out and about. It also has a huge front pocket where you can store your keys, wallet and phone.

Simple Modern officially licensed NFL tumbler: $34.99

A thoughtful but affordable gift. 

A thoughtful but affordable gift.

Help your guy stay hydrated while they celebrate their favorite NFL team with these Simple Modern NFL tumblers. These leakproof cups fit perfectly in any cupholder and come branded with your team’s logo and comes in your team’s classic colors.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

MLB ballpark map mug: $24

Baseball-lovers will appreciate this twist on a classic team logo mug. 

Baseball-lovers will appreciate this twist on a classic team logo mug.

A unique gift for baseball fans is an MLB ballpark map mug. Each mug comes with a map of a stadium of your choosing and the logo of the team.

