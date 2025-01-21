Valentine's Day gifts for men: Ideas for the man in your life who has everything

This Valentine’s Day, get a gift for your boyfriend or husband that they’ll truly cherish. If you’re shopping for a guy who seems like he already has everything he could want, these ideas can help you pick a one-of-a-kind gift he’ll love.

Is your man a sports guy? An outdoor adventurer? A foodie? Or maybe he’s always talking about the latest tech? Well, this list has a gift idea for you. From golf watches to Yeti coolers, meal delivery subscriptions and vintage NFL jackets, here are some unique Valentine’s Day gift ideas.

For tech-lovers

For outdoor enthusiasts

For foodies and alcohol connoisseurs

For sports fans

Original price: $99.99

After a long, hard day, help your man relax with a RENPHO eye massager. It has two levels of soothing heat and two adjustable compression intensities that can help relieve headaches and soothe tired eyes.

Original price: $35.99

A cell phone stand with a wireless Bluetooth speaker built in is a great gift for guys who are always working on projects and need a better way to watch their favorite shows, listen to podcasts or listen to music.

Original price: $199.99

Is your man a golf enthusiast and a tech lover? Then this Garmin Approach GPS golf watch is the perfect high-tech gift. There are more than 42,000 courses preloaded on the watch. You can keep score on the watch when you attach the club tracking sensors (sold separately) to your golf clubs.

If your boyfriend or husband has a lot of gaming tech, help add to his collection with a Meta Quest 3S. It’s a VR headset that helps players jump into immersive games, watch live concerts and watch TV.

Outdoorsmen who spend a lot of time hiking or camping will love a Yeti soft backpack cooler. It’s easy to carry, and the well-known Yeti brand can keep food and drinks cold for hours. The pack can hold 20 12-ounce cans in total.

An old-fashioned Überleben fire starter kit is an ideal gift for any man who spends a lot of time in the woods. In the kit, you get a ferro rod, a striker and a kindling set, all in a compact tin for easy travel.

Whether the man in your life is a skilled fly fisherman or wants to start, this Wild Water fly fishing starter kit is a great gift. It contains everything needed to take a fly-fishing trip, including a fishing rod, reed, fishing line, lures, hooks and a carrier bag.

Make a campfire even more perfect with a campfire beer caramelizer. It turns a simple pint of beer into a delicious treat. Just heat up the caramelizer and stick it in your nice cold beer and you have a sweet, smoky taste to your drink.

Pair your man’s love of Star Wars with his love of sushi with these fun lightsaber chopsticks. They light up, just like any good lightsaber, and add some excitement to any Japanese dish.

At the end of the night, help the guy in your life relax with a nice cold beer. He can stick this freezable pint set and the cooling gel works to keep these glasses ice-cold. Just make sure to freeze the glasses for a few hours beforehand.

Home chefs who already have every cooking gadget likely don’t have this cast iron garlic roaster. It’s the easy way to roast garlic again and again. You can stick the roaster on a grill, in the oven or over the fire to get perfectly roasted garlic cloves.

A ButcherBox subscription is every foodie’s dream. The classic subscription comes with six high-quality meat options ranging from filet mignons, chicken wings, bacon, Alaskan salmon and more.

Other food subscriptions are also good options for anyone who loves to cook. Hungryroot sends healthy ingredients for thousands of meals or Blue Apron has gourmet recipes for delicious meals you can make quickly.

Original price: $59.99

A tailgater hoodie is a dream for every guy who spends his free time watching all the different games. It has the usual pockets but has an extra one that’s designed to hold your beer upright while you’re relaxing on the couch or at a tailgating party.

The perfect vintage sports gift is a HOMAGE x Starter NFL pullover jacket. It gives 80s and 90s vibes and is a windbreaker that’ll keep you warm and dry when you’re out and about. It also has a huge front pocket where you can store your keys, wallet and phone.

Help your guy stay hydrated while they celebrate their favorite NFL team with these Simple Modern NFL tumblers. These leakproof cups fit perfectly in any cupholder and come branded with your team’s logo and comes in your team’s classic colors.

A unique gift for baseball fans is an MLB ballpark map mug. Each mug comes with a map of a stadium of your choosing and the logo of the team.