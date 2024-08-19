6 tailgating essentials you need for this football season

Football season is here and tailgating season will soon be in full swing. Whether you are gathering to see a little league game or grilling for the big game, ensure you are equipped with practical gear to celebrate your teams in style this fall. We’ve picked ten entertaining essentials and go-to gear to make tailgating easier.

A portable grill is a must-have to get your game-day cook on, but be careful not to get something too small. This Weber portable gas grill on Amazon has a large cooking surface big enough to fire up 15 burgers at once. Plus, it is easy to set up and break down for transport. Try the Weber Go-Anywhere Gas Grill, $89 at Home Depot, for a good budget-friendly option. This affordable grill also works with charcoal.

This Cuisinart compact set of grill tools on Amazon includes a spatula, tongs, fork, and carrying case. The tools feature an easy-to-use push-pin design that makes folding and opening them effortless. This set, on sale for $18.88 at Walmart, comes in a hard shell case.

WHERE TO WATCH NFL PRESEASON GAMES: 5 STREAMING OPTIONS FOR EVERY BUDGET

Original price: $65

Kijaro’s dual lock chair offers tailgate seating at its best because you can wear your team’s colors. These chairs come equipped with a locking system that allows the chair to lock open for a superior, no-sag, comfortable seating experience. This chair, available for $75 at Walmart, has a foldable side table and built-in cup holder.

Ozark Trail Quick-Fold Compact Side Table Portobello is the perfect portable table. This lightweight table folds away for quick and easy storage and transports almost anywhere. This fade-resistant resin table is UV protected, will not peel, rust, or rot, and can easily support up to 25 pounds. You can also try this hitch-mounted table from Amazon, which fits onto your trailer hitch.

Add shade to your tailgating setup with this Ozark Trail Universal SUV Awning at Walmart. This awning features a universal design that fits most vehicles and can attach to the sides or rear of a vehicle. Rightline’s portable canopy tent, $129 at Amazon, easily attaches to the rear of all trucks.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.

Get ready for the big game with the Igloo Party Bar 125 Qt Cooler on Amazon. This ice chest is designed for outdoor events and tailgating. It has a built-in bottle opener with a cap catch bin, removable drink dividers, and a bottle caddy. The cooler can be removed from its base and used as a conventional ice chest. You can buy this cooler at Igloo.