Last-minute digital Valentine's gifts for the special someone on your list

Valentine’s Day is almost here and if you’re scrambling to find the perfect last-minute gift for the special someone in your life, digital gift cards, e-gifts and subscriptions are your best bet. With digital options, you can skip the crowds, avoid shipping delays and give a thoughtful, practical present that lets your loved one choose exactly what they want.

Whether your partner is into music, fashion, crafts or self-care, digital gift cards and subscriptions offer the freedom to pick from an endless selection of products or services. Another perk? They can be sent instantly, so the recipient will never know that you waited till the last minute to get them a gift. Whether you're looking for something fun, practical or indulgent, here are 10 digital gift ideas to consider this Valentine’s Day.

A Stitch Fix gift card is ideal for anyone who loves fashion but doesn’t always have time to shop. With Stitch Fix, your Valentine can take a personalized style quiz and professional stylists will curate a collection of clothing and accessories tailored to their preferences, size and lifestyle. Whether they need an outfit for a special occasion, casual wear or work-appropriate attire, this service provides a convenient and stylish solution. Plus, the gift card allows them to try on pieces in their home, making it a great way to update their wardrobe without in-store shopping.

If they prefer to style themselves but want access to hundreds of options, Amazon’s vast selection means your loved one can pick from practically anything they desire. An Amazon e-gift card allows them to choose something they’ve had their eye on for a while or make an impulse purchase on your dime. You can get many perks if you’re an Amazon Prime member . You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Is your special someone a wine lover? A Winc membership will be a huge hit! Multiple bottles of wine, carefully picked for the receiver, are delivered right to their doorstep each month. Or, consider sending up to 12 months of brews right to their doorstep with a Beer Drop subscription.

Show her how much she means to you this Valentine's Day with a Pandora gift card. The gift card is an excellent choice for someone who loves jewelry, including heart bracelets. Or, choose a Sephora gift card, so beauty lovers can pick their favorite makeup, skincare or fragrance.

If they enjoy listening to audiobooks, they'll love a subscription to Audible . With access to thousands of audiobooks, podcasts (like the Fox News Rundown and The Five ) and Audible Originals, this subscription will make long drives, commutes and even alone time more enjoyable. While three months is the most popular, you can purchase up to 12 months at a time.

A Sephora gift card lets beauty enthusiasts choose skincare, makeup or fragrance products from various brands. Whether they’re into luxurious products or new makeup trends, this gift card gives them the flexibility to explore the latest beauty innovations. And it's not just makeup – Sephora also carries skincare or cologne sets for men. You can even design your own gift card on the Sephora site using personal photos and more. Beauty aficionados also love Ulta as an alternative option.

If you’re looking for something that combines convenience with indulgence, a DoorDash gift card will treat your sweetheart to delicious food from their favorite local restaurants (and a night or two off from cooking!) Perfect for those cozy nights in, or when they’re too busy to cook, this gift promises to satisfy their cravings with just a few taps on their phone.

Is there a special person on your Valentine's Day list that dreams of getting ice cream delivered to their door? If so, McConnell’s Pint of the Month Club will be a big favorite. You can choose from a three-month, six-month or year-long subscription. Each month, the giftee will get four pints of different flavored ice cream.

If they want to learn new skills or dive deeper into a hobby, a MasterClass subscription is a thoughtful and inspiring gift. With access to expert and celebrity-led courses on various subjects, from cooking and writing to photography and business, they can indulge their passions and discover new interests, all from the comfort of their own home. If they want something more physical and less cerebral, ClassPass allows them to try different classes at participating gyms, yoga studios and spas.

If their idea of relaxation is unwinding on the couch with a good book and a glass of wine, consider a subscription to the Wine of the Month Club. Members can choose how many bottles of wine to subscribe to, and give their preference of red, white or mixed.

