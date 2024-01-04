12 gifts under $100 you can find on Amazon that will wow her on Valentine's Day

Stop scrolling the internet for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for her, and check out this list. We've selected 12 unique ways to say I love you this Valentine's Day with gifts available on Amazon.

Our gift picks below include a selection to suit a variety of women, so you'll find inspiration for whoever you're shopping for. There are classic ideas like flowers and jewelry, sentimental gifts that feature personal photos and personalized notes and presents that are more practical or focused on her favorite hobbies. Make sure your gift arrives on time by signing up for a Prime membership. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here are 12 unique ways to tell her I love you:

LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses $59.99

Gift her a bouquet that will never die with this gorgeous LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses. Customers said the set is a joy to build and depicts a dozen red roses, including 4 in full bloom, four blooming, and 4 in bud, with long green stems for vase display, plus four sprigs of baby's breath with small white flowers.

Owala Water Bottle $27.99

Ensure she's on trend with the latest viral water bottle, the Owala FreeSip. This water bottle has a patented spout allowing you to drink through a built-in straw or the wide-mouth opening. It has triple-layer insulation that can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and comes in striking colors.

UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper $94.95

Show her how special she is with a luxurious pair of UGG Women's Scuffette II Slippers. The slippers have a soft suede upper and a twin-face fluffy lining. They are available in 10 colors and have a cozy, fluffy trim.

AIKUT Candle Warmer Lamp $99.99, now $49.99

A Candle Warmer Lamp is easy to install and use. It uses heat to melt the candle from top to bottom, releasing a steady and continuous scent to make burning the candle more efficient. There's no open flame, so it's perfect to use in any setting safely.

Lovebox Love Note $99.99

Use technology to remind her about your enduring love each time she opens her Lovebox Love Note. The Lovebox Black & White is a connected messaging device that pairs with an app to deliver special expressions of affection. You can send her messages, drawings, or animation in black and white on the Lovebox. When a message arrives on the Lovebox, its heart starts to turn.

Custom Star Map $20.99

This Custom Star Map is a unique way to remember how the stars aligned on your special occasion, whether past, present, or future. The star map shows the exact position of constellations at a specific time and year.

IMAGE3D Custom Viewfinder Reel Plus RetroViewer $34.95

Create a personalized collage of your love story with this IMAGE3D Custom Viewfinder Reel Plus RetroViewer. Each purchase comes with a RetroViewer Viewfinder plus one reel voucher with a code to upload your custom reel.

Luna Bean Hand Casting Kit $49.99, now $39.99

Luna Bean hand-casting kits are designed to capture every line, wrinkle, and crease to create a timeless keepsake. It is the ideal couple's gift to capture the moment between you and your loved one.

Beaux Bijoux Bow Rings Infinity Rings $29.99

Gift her this Beaux Bijoux Bow Infinity Ring that symbolizes your never-ending love. The ring is made from durable sterling 14k gold plating and offers a luxurious shine that is perfect for everyday wear.

Eterfield Forever Flowers Preserved Flowers $56.99

Eterfield Forever Flowers are preserved roses hand-picked at peak freshness and carefully arranged in various colors, styles and looks. They can last for a year and sometimes up to 35 years if they are cared for correctly.

Spark Romance: 50 Ways to Deepen Your Connection $9.06

Spark Romance: 50 Ways to Deepen Your Connection is romance in a box. On the back of each paper "match," she'll find a fun-filled activity, a daring challenge to test your relationship, or a piece of wisdom to kindle a spark and break up the routine. The kit includes 50 faux matchsticks with printed prompts.

CDE Forever Love Heart Pendant Necklaces $79.99

The top-rated CDE Forever Love Heart Pendant Necklace is made of 925 sterling silver with high-cost rhodium or rose gold plating. The double heart pendant design symbolizes your love for each other. The necklace comes with an engraving of "I love you for always and forever."