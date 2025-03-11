MLB is back: Get this baseball fan gear for the new season

Opening Day for the MLB season began on March 18. The Los Angeles Dodgers took on the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome in what was the sixth Opening Day held in Japan. The other 26 MLB teams will begin their Opening Day on March 27. The day is more than just the first official pitch of the season; it's a celebration of baseball as a whole. It brings together fans, players and communities all over the world in a shared love for the game.

For baseball enthusiasts, having the right fan gear is essential for being fully immersed in the experience, and it shows an unwavering support for their favorite teams. Whether you're attending games in person or cheering from home, sporting the latest baseball fan gear enhances your connection to the team. So, grab your jerseys, caps, t-shirts and more to show off your team pride this year.

A baseball cap featuring your favorite team is an easy and affordable way to show your team spirit. You can get a hat for whichever team you root for most often, be it the St. Louis Cardinals, the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees, the LA Dodgers or any other team.

Many teams have spring training-specific caps right now featuring palm trees and other festive spring-time elements. Or go with your team’s classic colors.

Support multiple teams, or don’t really have a favorite? The MLB Pro Standard snapback is a baseball cap with logos from a bunch of different teams, so you can support the whole MLB catalog.

The ultimate symbol of your loyalty is a team jersey, ideally with your favorite player’s name on the back, like this New York Mets jersey with Juan Soto’s name. You can also go with a more classic player. For example, grab a David Ortiz Red Sox Jersey in a one-of-a-kind Kelly green color.

There are also limited-edition jerseys, such as this Los Angeles Dodgers jersey with Mookie Betts’ name and number. The vintage-style design is unique and shows off the history of the organization. A Masyn Winn St. Louis Cardinals jersey also comes in a limited-edition light blue color, making it a more unique option.

An MLB sweatshirt is a comfy piece of fan gear that’ll keep you warm in the early days of the season. There are a variety of different styles for every team. You can combine a jersey and sweatshirt like this Boston Red Sox pullover hoodie, or go more classic like this Chicago Cubs sweatshirt. It comes in well-known Cubs colors and features a simple image of the Cubs logo.

Performance sweatshirts are also a comfortable fit for athletes who want to show off their team spirit. A Houston Astros Nike hoodie is made from a stretchy fabric that’s comfortable to wear whether you’re at the gym or just out and about. A vintage-inspired sweatshirt like this Seattle Mariners hoodie is also stylish and comfortable.

When summer comes, a team t-shirt is what you’ll want to wear to all the games, whether in-person or at home. Amazon has basic, affordable MLB t-shirts from a handful of teams. They’re 100% cotton, so you don’t have to worry about sweating, and they all feature different team logos.

You can find a wide range of officially-licensed options at Fanatics, such as this Kansas City Royals distressed tee or a sports shirt with the Colorado Rockies’ logo and the well-known saying, "Welcome to the Mile High City".

Throwing on a pair of team-branded joggers is a comfortable way to catch every game while still showing your support. Choose from many different styles, like camo sweatpants featuring the White Sox logo or these simple black Washington Nationals joggers.

The Detroit Tigers also have a comfy pair of black sweatpants, as do the Minnesota Twins and the Florida Marlins.

Curl up on the couch with a beer (or drink of your choice) and a soft blanket while you catch all your favorite teams. Yankees fans can get a fleece throw on Amazon that’s soft yet lightweight. Fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks can get a similar blanket in red and black and followers of the Cincinnati Reds can grab a plush throw blanket with the Reds logo.

Red Sox fanatics will love this Sherpa-lined throw blanket with a knit-striped pattern, also featuring Boston’s logo.

During baseball season, carry all your belongings in a team-branded bag. You can choose a sling bag, like this Chicago Cubs option. It still has plenty of room for a water bottle, your phone and anything else you may need to carry, making it a great option for bringing to the stadium.

San Francisco Giants fans can also get a miniature Giants bag that’s stylish, compact and makes a statement. Need a bigger pack? A Milwaukee Brewers backpack has two giant zip pockets and a small front zip pocket.