These cozy slippers and house shoes feel like a warm hug for your feet

Slip into something comfortable

Caitlyn Martyn By Caitlyn Martyn Fox News
Woman wearing soft comfortable slippers at home, closeup

Slip into something cozy this winter with slippers, house shoes and moccasins. (iStock)

Whether you’re lounging at home or taking the dog out, a cozy, supportive pair of slippers – from plush shearling moccasins to budget-friendly Amazon slip-ons – can make all the difference. These winter slippers will keep your feet warm and comfortable, no matter the weather. 

Ugg Coquette slippers: $129.95

These slippers are designed to keep feet warm in cold weather. 

These slippers are designed to keep feet warm in cold weather.  (Zappos)

The Ugg Coquette slippers are a cold-weather classic. A plush sheepskin lining and fluffy cuff keep toes warm and stylish, while the grippy treaded sole prevents slips. Heads-up: they run big and come in whole sizes only. If you’re a half size, go 1.5 sizes down; if you’re a whole size, go one size down for the best fit. 

L.L.Bean Wicked Good Moccasins: $89 

Made to withstand harsh Maine winters, these moccasins are warm and cozy. 

Made to withstand harsh Maine winters, these moccasins are warm and cozy.  (L.L. Bean)

Built for brutal Maine winters, these L.L. Bean moccasins live up to the name. Made from premium suede with rawhide laces and soft shearling lining, they’re designed to keep feet warm and cozy no matter where you are. These moccasins are also available in a men’s version

Dearfoams shearling bootie: $75

Keep your feet and ankles warm with this pair of booties from Dearfoams. 

Keep your feet and ankles warm with this pair of booties from Dearfoams.  (Dearfoams)

If socks aren’t cutting it, try these cozy shearling booties instead. With a plush shearling lining and suede upper that covers the ankle, these Dearfoams booties deliver serious warmth. The brand’s signature cushioning also gives your feet the support they need for all-day (or all-night) comfort.

COMFY SNEAKERS UNDER $60 YOU’LL WANT TO WEAR ALL DAY

Amazon Essentials men's moccasin slippers: $23.20

These slippers deliver soft comfort with a faux fur interior and memory foam padding. 

These slippers deliver soft comfort with a faux fur interior and memory foam padding.  (Amazon)

Amazon $23.20

Need something simple and cozy? These Amazon Essentials moccasins for men get the job done. The soft faux fur lining feels like a warm hug, and the thick rubber outsole has plenty of grip to keep you steady on slick floors or stairs.

Rothy’s The Clog: $159

Slip-resistant outsoles meet contoured footbeds for optimal comfort at home. 

Slip-resistant outsoles meet contoured footbeds for optimal comfort at home.  (Zappos)

These clogs from Rothy’s are the ultimate house shoe – stylish, supportive and sustainable. A contoured footbed helps relieve arch strain after long days on your feet, while the roomy merino wool interior feels soft and cozy. The durable outsole offers traction on slippery surfaces, and they’re fully machine-washable for easy maintenance. Bonus: They’re sustainably made, so they make a great gift for the eco-conscious. 

FALL-READY WOMEN’S FOOTWEAR FOR UNDER $100 – FROM LOAFERS TO CLOGS

Oofos Ooahh Slide: $59.95

Recover from workouts or long days on your feet with these podiatrist-approved slides.

Recover from workouts or long days on your feet with these podiatrist-approved slides. (OOFOS)

If you deal with sore arches, joint pain or post-workout fatigue, these podiatrist-approved slides are worth it. OOfoam technology absorbs shock with every step, and the contoured footbed helps reduce stress on knees, ankles and joints. Bonus: they’re machine washable for cleanliness and odor control. There is also a women’s variety available. 

Chenille knit slippers: $9.98 (33% off)

Original price: $14.99

Buy a few pairs, both for yourself and for loved ones. 

Buy a few pairs, both for yourself and for loved ones.  (Amazon)

Amazon $14.99 $9.98

Your comfy go-to for lounging (and gifting), these fuzzy slippers come in a wide range of colors and feel surprisingly soft. Tip: size up for a looser fit that allows you to wear chunky socks for extra coziness.

FALL WARDROBE REFRESH: EDDIE BAUER, NORDSTROM AND MORE UP TO 50% OFF

Volt heated indoor-outdoor slippers: $169.95

Perpetually cold feet will love these heated slippers. 

Perpetually cold feet will love these heated slippers.  (The Warming Store)

Never experience cold feet again with these heated slippers. Battery-powered and built for serious warmth, they’re ideal for battling icy floors. Plus, with adjustable heat settings and a durable sole, they’re the ultimate cozy upgrade and gift for the perpetually chilly. 

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals 

The North Face ThermoBall Traction Mule: $59 

An outdoor-ready pair of slippers for walking the dog and running errands.

An outdoor-ready pair of slippers for walking the dog and running errands. (Zappos)

Part slipper, part puffer jacket, the North Face ThermoBall Mule features the brand’s signature insulation to warm your feet on chilly mornings, camping trips or just stepping outside with the dog. The grippy outsole and water-resistant shell handle wet and slushy conditions, while the padded interior keeps feet dry and toasty. Plus, they flatten for easy travel. 

Caitlyn Martyn is an editor and primarily writes and edits commerce content for the Deals section on Fox News.

