These cozy slippers and house shoes feel like a warm hug for your feet

Whether you’re lounging at home or taking the dog out, a cozy, supportive pair of slippers – from plush shearling moccasins to budget-friendly Amazon slip-ons – can make all the difference. These winter slippers will keep your feet warm and comfortable, no matter the weather.

The Ugg Coquette slippers are a cold-weather classic. A plush sheepskin lining and fluffy cuff keep toes warm and stylish, while the grippy treaded sole prevents slips. Heads-up: they run big and come in whole sizes only. If you’re a half size, go 1.5 sizes down; if you’re a whole size, go one size down for the best fit.

Built for brutal Maine winters, these L.L. Bean moccasins live up to the name. Made from premium suede with rawhide laces and soft shearling lining, they’re designed to keep feet warm and cozy no matter where you are. These moccasins are also available in a men’s version .

If socks aren’t cutting it, try these cozy shearling booties instead. With a plush shearling lining and suede upper that covers the ankle, these Dearfoams booties deliver serious warmth. The brand’s signature cushioning also gives your feet the support they need for all-day (or all-night) comfort.

Need something simple and cozy? These Amazon Essentials moccasins for men get the job done. The soft faux fur lining feels like a warm hug, and the thick rubber outsole has plenty of grip to keep you steady on slick floors or stairs.

These clogs from Rothy’s are the ultimate house shoe – stylish, supportive and sustainable. A contoured footbed helps relieve arch strain after long days on your feet, while the roomy merino wool interior feels soft and cozy. The durable outsole offers traction on slippery surfaces, and they’re fully machine-washable for easy maintenance. Bonus: They’re sustainably made, so they make a great gift for the eco-conscious.

If you deal with sore arches, joint pain or post-workout fatigue, these podiatrist-approved slides are worth it. OOfoam technology absorbs shock with every step, and the contoured footbed helps reduce stress on knees, ankles and joints. Bonus: they’re machine washable for cleanliness and odor control. There is also a women’s variety available.

Your comfy go-to for lounging (and gifting), these fuzzy slippers come in a wide range of colors and feel surprisingly soft. Tip: size up for a looser fit that allows you to wear chunky socks for extra coziness.

Never experience cold feet again with these heated slippers . Battery-powered and built for serious warmth, they’re ideal for battling icy floors. Plus, with adjustable heat settings and a durable sole, they’re the ultimate cozy upgrade and gift for the perpetually chilly.

