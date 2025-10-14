Fall-ready footwear for under $100 – from loafers to clogs

Looking for new footwear as the weather transitions? Our autumn shoe picks are stylish, durable and weather‑resistant, perfect for walking on wet leaves and sidewalks. Whether you’re dressing up for the office or running weekend errands, these picks for less than $100 will keep you comfortable and fall-ready.

Loafers / slip-on flats

Transition into autumn with the perfect pair of loafers or slip-on flats.

Original price: $298

Quince’s Italian suede penny loafers look classic and feel quite comfortable. The suede exterior is buttery-soft, while the insole adds plush cushioning for all-day wear. With a low heel and classic design, they are easy to pair with jeans, skirts or dresses. The shoes are available in cognac, almond or black.

Original price: $95

Clarks’ Westlynn Bella loafers give a modern twist to a classic silhouette. The pair features plush underfoot cushioning for added comfort, a chunky lug sole for extra grip and a stylish metal tassel detail. Buy it in black, navy or tan leather to match whatever’s in your fall rotation.

OFFICE-READY SNEAKERS YOU WON'T WANT TO TAKE OFF

These slip-on loafers are easy to wear, easy to pack and just right for fall. They’re super-soft and feature a padded insole for comfort. The loafers come in both regular and wide widths. Choose from versatile fall shades like camel, tan, black and chestnut.

Clogs

These clogs come in versatile fall tones that dominate the season.

Original price: $165

Quince’s suede clogs blend comfort with classic fall style. Made from water-repellent suede, they include ultra-soft foam insoles that mold to your feet. You can pair them with jeans or leggings. The clogs are available in cafe, dune and pecan.

Original price: $49.99

These lightweight clogs have solid arch support and a soft suede finish. The non-slip sole keeps you steady on your feet. They are easy to style with jeans, skirts or cozy knits.

COMPRESSION SOCKS AND SLIP-ON SNEAKERS FOR COMFORTABLE TRAVEL

Original price: $69.99

These cloud-soft clogs were made for cozy weekends or lounging at home. They feature memory foam padding for plush comfort and rubber traction for easy indoor or outdoor wear. Find them available in several shades, including beige, tan, chocolate brown and black.

Everyday sneakers

These durable, casual sneaker selections are a perfect choice for all your fall activities.

Adidas Tokyo sneakers blend vintage charm with modern comfort. The sneakers feature soft suede material and a slim, low-profile design that works well for the office and weekends. The rubber outsole delivers reliable grip, and it’s available in several stylish color combinations.

Original price: $65.61

The Dr. Scholl’s Madison sneakers are treated with an easy-clean repellent that keeps the white sidewalls looking fresh. The anti-odor insole delivers cushioning and arch support for all-day comfort. The sneakers are available in white smooth oyster, tofu brown fabric, black white smooth and many other colors.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $89.95

Add a modern touch to office attire with these Steve Madden Campo sneakers. They feature wide treads that wrap up the heel and toe. The lace-up design adds a clean, modern edge.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.