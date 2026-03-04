Sleep Week is almost here: Shop the best mattress, bedding and pillow deals now

Sleep Week runs March 8 to 14, when the National Sleep Foundation spotlights the importance of quality rest. Brands are marking the occasion with major discounts and some are starting early — including 15% off Saatva mattresses, nearly $900 off Nectar’s Classic mattress and 40% off best-selling Cozy Earth bamboo sheets. You can also save on some of the best pillows for side sleepers and snag the No. 1 best-selling pillow set on Amazon for less than $60.

Mattresses

Sleep Week is a smart time to upgrade your mattress. Start with these best sellers.

Sealy to Go memory foam mattress in a box: $409.99 (66% off)

Awara natural luxury hybrid mattress: $699 (47% off)

Serta Perfect Sleeper twin XL mattress: $413 (36% off)

Leesa original mattress: $1,059 (20% off)

Zinus green tea memory foam mattress: $299.99 (7% off)

Original price: $2,179

Wake up with less back pain on Saatva’s Classic mattress. A plush 3-inch Euro top and patented lumbar zones help keep your spine aligned, while a durable mix of memory foam and coils delivers long-lasting support. The breathable cotton cover helps resist mildew, mold and bacteria.

Original price: $2,099

The Saatva memory foam hybrid uses AirCradle foam and individually wrapped coils to create a responsive feel that lends to a more comfortable rest throughout the night. Its cooling system also helps encourage airflow to keep you comfortable for longer.

Original price: $1,548

The Classic firm memory foam mattress is one of Nectar’s most sought-after options, and it's almost $900 off during Sleep Week. Cooling fibers improve airflow, while layers of foam absorb movement to limit motion transfer. You’ll have peace of mind, too, knowing it’s 100% fiberglass-free. It ships to your home in a box and fully expands within a few days for simple delivery and setup.

Original price: $3,999

The Sleep Number i8 mattress combines gel memory foam and contouring layers to boost airflow and help relieve joint pressure. Each side adjusts from firm to extra soft, so you and your partner can choose your ideal feel. The companion app tracks your sleep and delivers personalized insights to help you rest better.

Original price: $1,599

Made with back support in mind, the Sweet Zzz Honey hybrid mattress combines supportive coils and memory foam layers for reliable comfort. It’s crafted with organic cotton, natural latex and New Zealand wool. The 50% discount drops this mattress to less than $800 — a significant steal.

Original price: $1,332

Designed for side sleepers and those who toss and turn, the Helix Midnight mattress uses foam and coils to provide a medium feel. The memory foam cradles your shoulders and hips to reduce pressure. Now through March 15, get 25% off sitewide with code MARCH25.

Bedding

What you sleep on matters — start with these quality sheets, comforters and mattress toppers.

Wayfair Basics microfiber sheet set: $24.99 (82% off)

All-season down alternative comforter: $43.99 (66% off)

Bedsure queen comforter set: $33.99 (35% off)

Leesa mattress protector: $239 (20% off)

60-inch by 80-inch weighted blanket: $37.61 (10% off)

Original price: $278

Complete with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, Cozy Earth’s bamboo bedding set is among some of the softest you'll find. They help keep you cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. The oversized fit stretches over mattresses up to 20 inches, and the anti-pilling fabric gives you long-lasting durability. During Sleep Week, get 20% off sitewide with code FOX.

Original price: $169

Lightweight and plush, Coop Comphy sheets help to keep you from overheating while you sleep. Also, even after multiple washes, the sheets hold their shape and color and dry quickly. Plus, they're wrinkle-resistant and are treated to release stains.

Original price: $55.13

If you’re not ready to splurge on a new mattress, a thick topper makes a world of difference. The 3-inch topper is infused with gel that stays cool while helping to make your bed much more comfortable. It’s made with CertiPUR-US certified foam for added safety.

Pillows

No matter your sleep style, these pillows cradle your neck and keep you supported.

Cervical neck pillow: $39.89 (50% off)

Nolah ArcticFlex pillow: $92 (30% off)

DreamyBlue Signature pillow: $75 (21% off)

Coop original adjustable pillow: $71.20 (20% off)

PlushBeds adjustable wool pillow: $169 (20% off)

The Silk & Snow pillow: on sale for $63.75 (15% off)

Original price: $79.99

If you prefer an ultra-light, cloud-like feel, then you’ll love these Beckham Hotel Collection pillows. They're the No. 1 best-selling bed pillows on Amazon and have a 250-thread-count cotton cover that's easy to clean. If it ever flattens, just pop the pillow in the washer and dryer for a newly fluffed finish.

Original price: $134.99

Made with side sleepers in mind, this Eli & Elm pillow uses a U-shaped design to help keep your neck aligned. Its memory foam and polyester fill offer responsive bounce while maintaining firm support.

Gadgets

These gadgets help you sleep deeper and wake up more refreshed.

Red light therapy lamp: $9.99 (50% off)

Sleep mask with headphones: $25.49 (36% off)

Coway Airmega True HEPA air purifier: $154.99 (33% off)

Yogasleep The Original White Noise Machine: $36.99 (26% off)

Apple Watch Series 11: $299 (25% off)

Original price: $199.99

The Blueair purifier and alarm clock combo helps you sleep more deeply and wake up more naturally. Ideal for rooms up to 140 square feet, the air cleaner gets rid of pet dander and other allergens. It also uses natural light to gently wake you up 15 to 30 minutes before your alarm.

Original price: $349

Tune out the noise before bed with these sleepbuds. Listen to your own playlists and Ozlo automatically switches to soothing white noise once it detects you’ve fallen asleep. The battery lasts up to 10 hours, so it may require daily charging. It also includes a built-in alarm that gently wakes you each morning without disturbing your partner.

Original price: $79.99

Soothe sore eyes with a heated eye mask, complete with massaging modes. There are two levels of heat and two intensities that reduce headaches and migraines. The accompanying remote has just a few buttons, making it easy to control the mask.

A few extras

Enhance your routine with sleep-friendly extras like pillow spray, soft pajamas and calming tea.

Men's Eddie Bauer flannel pajama pants: $32.98 (40% off)

Breathe Right nasal strips: $16.69 (20% off)

Dr Teal's Calm Blend spray: $17.61 (16% off)

Yogi Bedtime tea, 6-pack: $23.94 (11% off)

Original price: $168

Cozy Earth’s long-sleeve pajamas pair an oversized fit with ultra-soft fabric. The stretchy rayon and tencel blend moves comfortably with your body, and reviewers say the set feels polished enough to wear beyond the bedroom.

Original price: $18.48

This two-pack of room-darkening curtains blends easily with your decor while blocking harsh sunlight by day and city lights at night. Available in dozens of colors and lengths.

Original price: $37.99

Wind down before bed with a Deep Sleep lavender shower steamer. As it dissolves, a soothing scent fills your shower to help you relax and prepare for sleep. Step out feeling refreshed and ready to drift off more easily.

