Dyson, Neutrogena and more beauty finds up to 54% off during October Prime Days

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sales event is here, and the beauty bargains are better than ever. Whether you’re restocking everyday skincare essentials or finally buying that fancy hair tool you’ve been eyeing, now’s the time to shop. From whitening toothpaste to bestselling blow dryers, these deals are worth a spot in your cart. But act fast — these savings won’t last long.

Best beauty bargains

Dyson Airwrap: $412.99 (24% off)

GrandeLash lash enhancing serum: $47.60 (30% off)

Laneige lip sleeping mask: $16.80 (30% off)

BaBylissPRO hair dryer: $55.20 (51% off)

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair night moisturizer: $18.99 (20% off)

Andalou Naturals turmeric + vitamin C serum: $11.99 (56% off)

Skincare staples

Snag discounts on the brands you know and love.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair SPF moisturizer: $18.74 (27% off)

Andalou Naturals pumpkin enzyme mask: $11.99 (30% off)

Panoxyl face wash with benzoyl peroxide: $7.82 (17% off)

The Honest Company multi-use wipes: $31.48 (30% off)

Andalou Naturals Night Repair Cream: $16.79 (41% off)

Original price: $20.49

This rich, velvety moisturizer is formulated for the face and body, providing deep hydration to soften dry or chapped skin. The brand also makes a lighter-weight daily moisturizing lotion, which is also on sale.

Original price: $19.99

A catch-all skin salve, Aquaphor’s Healing Ointment works as a lip balm, a facial moisturizer and a hydrating mask for hands or feet. It can even help soothe burns and irritation.

THE AMAZON ESSENTIALS DENIM COLLECTION FEATURES JEAN JACKETS, WORKWEAR AND MORE FOR UNDER $50

Original price: $88

This pro-grade vitamin C serum from Image Skincare brightens and softens skin. Simply apply it in the morning after cleansing and follow up with the moisturizer and SPF of your choice, though the brand makes a set for those who want the whole routine.

Hair tools

Whether you’ve been eyeing a special hair tool for a while or you want to splurge on something new, these options are worth considering.

CHI ceramic flat iron: $45.93 (54% off)

BioIonic long barrel curling iron: $99.06 (39% off)

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling and Drying System: $248.99 (28% off)

Original price: $419.99

This fan-favorite hair dryer from Dyson is the brand’s easiest-to-use model. It has an innovative temperature control system that dries hair fast without creating much damage. It relies on just one attachment — the Styling Concentrator — to achieve a smooth, shiny look.

Original price: $229.99

This powerful hair styler utilizes unique attachments to achieve different looks — all with one tool. The Turbo Concentrator is great for achieving sleek, straight styles. The QuickSmooth Brush is ideal for bouncy blowouts, and the RapidGloss Finisher helps smooth frizz and lock in shine. The brand’s popular FlexStyle hair dryer is also on sale.

Oral care products

Keep your teeth in tip-top shape with these oral care products on sale.

Oral-B Deep Clean rechargeable toothbrush: $59.99 (40% off)

Oral-B replacement brush heads 5-pack: $34.99 (31% off)

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean smart toothbrush: $149.96 (46% off)

Crest Pro-Health Gum Detoxify Plus toothpaste: $15.99 (23% off)

Sensodyne Extra Whitening toothpaste: $19.99 (20% off)

Original price: $45.99

This set of Crest 3D Whitestrips comes with 20 teeth whitening treatments — each sheet with one upper and one lower whitening strip — as well as two bonus whitening treatments. The strips adhere to teeth, allowing you to talk and drink during wear.

Original price: $99.99

Water flossers are a great way to keep your teeth clean between dentist appointments. This Waterpik has a large reservoir for up to 90 seconds of use, 10 pressure settings for a custom clean and a massage mode for gum stimulation. It has earned the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance for safety and effectiveness.

EASY BATHROOM UPGRADES UNDER $150 THAT MAKE A BIG IMPACT

Body care and grooming products

Treat your body to some TLC with these luxurious shower additions and grooming essentials.

Bioderma Atoderm shower oil: $23.99 (25% off)

Wahl USA stainless steel all-in-one men’s grooming kit: $71.99 (20% off)

Gillette Fusion5 razors: $17.99 (18% off)

Original price: $349.99

If you’re debating whether to invest in laser hair removal, consider a device that zaps your body hair off in the comfort of your own home. It requires one 10-minute session a week and has a sensor that reads your skin tone and adjusts each flash for a safe, comfortable treatment.

Original price: $12.99

This moisturizing body wash from Olay is formulated with shea butter, vitamin E and other nourishing ingredients to turn your daily shower into a luxurious self-care moment. It smells of vanilla, coconut and delicate florals.

Hair care products

Now’s a great time to stock up on products that soften, smooth and protect hair from heat damage.

CHI Iron Guard heat protectant spray: $10.69 (44% off)

Herbal Essences rose shampoo and conditioner set: $15.99 (20% off)

Pura D’or volumizing shampoo and conditioners set: $26.38 (34% off)

Original price: $42

This lightweight spray provides heat protection from damage and breakage up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit. It also detangles, smooths and softens hair, eliminating frizz and resisting humidity. The result is hair that looks and feels like you stepped out of a salon chair.

Original price: $13.99

Nourish dry, damaged hair with this reparative shampoo and conditioner from Monday Haircare. It contains ingredients such as argan oil and cocoa butter to soften and hydrate hair while removing excess oil and product residue.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Makeup must-haves

These makeup products make everyday life easier.

Real Techniques makeup blending sponges: $10.44 (43% off)

Laneige lip glowy balm: $13.30 (30% off)

Original price: $28

This tubing mascara from Tarte is formulated with tiny polymers that wrap around each lash, providing volume and length without smudging or flaking. To remove it, all you have to do is rub your lashes with warm water and the polymers break apart and wash away.

Original price: $12.99

Keep your lips soft and hydrated while drenching them in color with these Burt’s Bees lip shimmer sticks. Enriched with beeswax, oils and shea and cocoa butters, each balm provides moisture with a hint of shine.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.