The Amazon Essentials denim collection features jean jackets, workwear and more for under $50

Amazon Essentials has become a go-to destination for affordable, comfortable clothing, and its newest addition to the Essentials storefront just adds to that reputation. The new Amazon Essentials denim collection offers timeless staples like jean jackets, rugged workwear and everyday jeans. The best part? All of them are under $50!

When you want a casual look but you also want a shirt that’s durable enough to last, go with denim. This men’s long-sleeve button-down denim shirt comes in four different washes. It’s lightweight enough for the end of the summer, but will still work well for fall and winter layering.

Every wardrobe should have at least one pair of overalls. You can choose from three different washes when you go with these women’s denim overalls. The relaxed fit and medium stretch makes them great for gardening work, running errands or just lounging around the house.

Looking for a fashionable skirt to wear to work or when you’re out and about? This high-rise long jean skirt is a modest option with a vintage flare. The high-rise fit is more comfortable and the low stretch means the denim won’t wear down no matter how often you wear the skirt.

These Amazon Essentials women’s high-rise, straight-leg jeans are slim through the hip and thigh while offering more room in the legs. Inspired by classic denim, these jeans have minimal stretch, which can help them last longer even with frequent wear. There are seven vintage-inspired washes you can choose from.

Be prepared for anything with these men’s relaxed-fit workwear jeans. Made from heavyweight, rigid denim, these jeans can stand up to constant wear without ripping or stretching. There are also utility pockets for storing small tools or your phone.

Look stylish but get a practical jacket when you choose this women’s denim trucker jacket. The denim is midweight and low-stretch, so it won’t wear out or leave you overheated. The trucker style is a vintage callback filled with pockets for plenty of storage.

Amazon Essential’s regular fit denim jacket is a classic jean jacket you’ll wear all fall. The fit provides extra space in the shoulders, chest and waist, but isn’t oversized. Four pockets gives you plenty of storage space and the tough denim will stand up to frequent wear.

These men’s relaxed-fit jeans offer some extra room in the hip, thigh and leg to keep you comfortable as you go about your day. They’re midweight and low-stretch, so they’re durable but lightweight enough to keep you cool or warm, depending on the temperature. You can choose from eight different washes.

A pair of athletic-fit jeans give you extra room in the hip and thigh, perfect for athletes or anyone with a more muscular build. The heavyweight denim is durable and has just a hint of stretch for added comfort. These jeans come in four different washes.

