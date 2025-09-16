Easy bathroom upgrades under $150 that make a big impact

Looking to refresh your bathroom without a full remodel? Small upgrades like bold wallpaper, modern shelving or a chic shower curtain can instantly transform the space, while swapping out dated hardware or upgrading a toilet seat offers easy updates.

Keep scrolling to discover smart picks for your bathroom refresh.

Upgrade your shower with a vitamin C showerhead that softens water, filters out impurities and fills your bathroom with a soothing citrus aroma to reduce stress and improve sleep quality.

Original price: $60

Shower curtains are an easy way to add texture and pattern to your bathroom. This machine-washable option features bold, colorful florals set against a dark backdrop.

Original price: $87.99

Wallpaper is an easy way to transform your walls, and peel-and-stick options make the process mess-free because there is no glue or paste required. For a bold look, try this geometric peel-and-stick design at Wayfair.

Original price: $21.99

Install a fun storage solution in a small space. This wall-mounted toilet paper shelf holds up to four rolls and doubles as a practical storage option. When full, its unique design spells out a cheeky potty word.

Original price: $68.99

A simple bathroom refresh can be as easy as updating your hardware, such as towel racks and hooks. This five-piece set gives your space a modern reset with its sleek black finish and durable stainless steel construction.

Original price: $99.99

Modernize your bathroom vanity with this LED mirror. It features a built-in heating pad for efficient anti-fog performance and offers three lighting modes for the perfect glow: warm, natural and white.

Original price: $269.99

Add a touch of luxury to your bathroom with this freestanding towel warmer. Featuring six chrome-finished bars, it’s compact enough to fit in most spaces while keeping towels and more warm.

Original price: $49.99

Crafted from highly absorbent diatomaceous earth, this bath mat quickly evaporates water to keep your floor dry. Its sleek, modern design is both functional and stylish, making it a smart addition to any bathroom.

Original price: $139.99

Upgrade your shower with this 100% teak shower bench. It is waterproof, stylish and designed to fit neatly in a corner while providing storage and seating.

Upgrade your bathroom with the Brondell bidet seat. This model connects to hot water for a dual-temperature wash and requires no electricity or batteries. It’s designed with dual nozzles for front and rear washes, a soft-closing seat and a sturdy, sittable lid.

