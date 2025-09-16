Expand / Collapse search
Easy bathroom upgrades under $150 that make a big impact

From new hardware to statement shower curtains, these bathroom upgrades are under $150

By Nora Colomer
bathroom remodel and upgrades

Peel-and-stick wallpaper gives you a bold new look without the hassle.  (iStock)

Looking to refresh your bathroom without a full remodel? Small upgrades like bold wallpaper, modern shelving or a chic shower curtain can instantly transform the space, while swapping out dated hardware or upgrading a toilet seat offers easy updates. 

Keep scrolling to discover smart picks for your bathroom refresh.

Vitamin C showerhead: $27.99

Transform your shower into a spa with a new showerhead.

Transform your shower into a spa with a new showerhead. (Amazon)

Amazon $27.99

Upgrade your shower with a vitamin C showerhead that softens water, filters out impurities and fills your bathroom with a soothing citrus aroma to reduce stress and improve sleep quality.

Shower curtain: on sale for $51 (15% off)

Original price: $60

Infuse some color into your bathroom with a bold shower curtain.

Infuse some color into your bathroom with a bold shower curtain. (Society 6)

Shower curtains are an easy way to add texture and pattern to your bathroom. This machine-washable option features bold, colorful florals set against a dark backdrop.

Geometric tiles: on sale for $82.99 (6% off)

Original price: $87.99

Add a focal point with peel-and-stick tiles.

Add a focal point with peel-and-stick tiles. (Wayfair)

Wallpaper is an easy way to transform your walls, and peel-and-stick options make the process mess-free because there is no glue or paste required. For a bold look, try this geometric peel-and-stick design at Wayfair.

Toilet paper holder shelf: on sale for $14.98 (32% off)

Original price: $21.99

Make your bathroom shelving fun.

Make your bathroom shelving fun. (Amazon)

Amazon $21.99 $14.98

Install a fun storage solution in a small space. This wall-mounted toilet paper shelf holds up to four rolls and doubles as a practical storage option. When full, its unique design spells out a cheeky potty word.

Bathroom hardware set: on sale for $46.16 (33% off)

Original price: $68.99

Update your hardware fixtures with something modern.

Update your hardware fixtures with something modern. (Wayfair)

A simple bathroom refresh can be as easy as updating your hardware, such as towel racks and hooks. This five-piece set gives your space a modern reset with its sleek black finish and durable stainless steel construction.

Anti-fog LED bathroom mirror: on sale for $45.89 (54% off)

Original price: $99.99

Update your vanity with an anti-fog, LED mirror.

Update your vanity with an anti-fog, LED mirror. (Walmart)

Modernize your bathroom vanity with this LED mirror. It features a built-in heating pad for efficient anti-fog performance and offers three lighting modes for the perfect glow: warm, natural and white.

Freestanding towel warmer: on sale for $124.11 (54% off)

Original price: $269.99

A freestanding towel warmer is easy to install and adds a level of luxury to your space.

A freestanding towel warmer is easy to install and adds a level of luxury to your space. (Wayfair)

Add a touch of luxury to your bathroom with this freestanding towel warmer. Featuring six chrome-finished bars, it’s compact enough to fit in most spaces while keeping towels and more warm.

Stone bath mat: on sale for $29.99 (40% off)

Original price: $49.99

This bath mat keeps your area dry and looks great.

This bath mat keeps your area dry and looks great. (Amazon)

Amazon $49.99 $29.99

Crafted from highly absorbent diatomaceous earth, this bath mat quickly evaporates water to keep your floor dry. Its sleek, modern design is both functional and stylish, making it a smart addition to any bathroom.

Waterproof teak shower bench: on sale for $112.99 (19% off)

Original price: $139.99

This teak bench is waterproof.

This teak bench is waterproof. (Wayfair)

Upgrade your shower with this 100% teak shower bench. It is waterproof, stylish and designed to fit neatly in a corner while providing storage and seating.

Bidet toilet seat: $119.99

Upgrade your toilet with a new bidet seat.

Upgrade your toilet with a new bidet seat. (Amazon)

Amazon $119.99

Upgrade your bathroom with the Brondell bidet seat. This model connects to hot water for a dual-temperature wash and requires no electricity or batteries. It’s designed with dual nozzles for front and rear washes, a soft-closing seat and a sturdy, sittable lid.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

