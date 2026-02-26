14 watches worth buying to start your collection – from $60

Building a watch collection starts with finding the right piece for your style – and your budget. From affordable watches that look far pricier than they are to mid-range favorites from Citizen and Bulova and more investment picks from Tudor and Longines, there’s a watch here for every style and price point. The common thread: no matter the price, every watch on this list is worth collecting.

Budget-friendly watches

You don’t have to spend a fortune to get a well-made watch and these options prove it.

Original price: $195

This Fossil watch's all-black stainless steel design takes the classic look to a new level, with durable alloy metal that protects the watch from scratches and dings. Its large but subtle face is easy to read and the watch it water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Original price: $160

For a women’s watch that blends affordability, durability and style, go with this stainless steel option from Fossil Kerrigan. The glittery rose gold design stands out against any outfit, while authentic diamonds form the hour markers, giving the watch an air of sophistication at an affordable price.

The G-shock 5600 series is the pick that so many watch-lovers start with — and for good reason. The resin material makes it shock-resistant and water-resistant up to 200 meters — well-suited for anyone who spends time in or on the water. The digital display even has a calendar, stopwatch and alarm that flashes when it goes off.

Timex introduced the Easy Reader model in the1960s, and it's remained a timeless, budget-friendly favorite ever since. Complete with a leather band and a tough mineral crystal face, it feels like an elevated choice without the high price tag. The watch dial lights up for late-night time checks and the extra-large numbers are easy to read.

Blending digital and analog design, this Casio vintage women’s watch has a slim profile that is made from resin and chrome plating for a lightweight yet sturdy feel. An adjustable stainless steel strap keeps the watch neutral, while functions like a stopwatch and auto-calendar enhance functionality.

Mid-range watches

If your budget stretches a bit further, these mid-range watches all come in under $500.

Original price: $439

Based on vintage dress-watch design, the Orient Bambino comes with Roman numerals and a gold-tone case for a sophisticated finish. A modest frame stops it from being too bulky, but the dark brown leather bracelet still makes a statement. Staying true to its old-school style, it uses a hand-wound movement.

A practical, everyday choice, the Citizen Fio is a slim-fit watch with a deep red leather strap. Powered by sunlight so it doesn’t need a battery, the rose gold stainless steel shell brightens up the watch face, though it’s not as water-resistant as some alternatives.

Bulova’s Marine Star watch blends durability and style to create a watch that’s bold yet extremely practical. At 41 millimeters, it’s the perfect size for any activity and water-resistant up to 200 meters. The rubber strap handles workouts, commutes and everyday outings like a champ.

Made entirely from stainless steel, the Tissot Ballade watch has a quick-release bracelet and a striking dark blue dial. Although it has a fashionable aesthetic, it’s water-resistant up to 100 meters, so you can wear it in the shower or while swimming for short periods. The quartz movement gives you the classic watch ticking sound and is highly accurate.

Original price: $450

With a green dial inspired by mojito cocktails, this Seiko watch is a beautiful choice. A gold dial indicator and leather strap enhance the upscale style, while it remains water-resistant up to 50 meters. It’s a self-winding watch powered by the motion of your wrist with up to 41 hours of reserve power.

High-end watches

These timepieces combine heritage, precision and long-term value.

The Hamilton Khaki Field watch is a military-inspired pick that’s compact, functional and stylish. With a rugged stainless steel case and strap paired with a neutral black dial, it’s a premium selection for anyone looking for a lifetime guarantee. The automatic movement is powered by you, with up to 80 hours of reserve power.

Tudor’s Ranger watch features robust materials like a stainless steel and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. The smaller profile and water-resistant frame (up to 100 meters) lend themselves to everyday wear, and it’s one of the brand’s sportier models with a screw-down crown that prevents dust, water and grime buildup.

Longlines, a Swiss-made brand, launched the LA Grand Classique back in 1992. Ultra slim, timeless and complete with a gold finish, it heightens any outfit. The Roman numerals have a high-end feel while remaining easy to read. A sapphire crystal resists scratches and the triple safety folding clasp prevents damage.

If you want a watch that can handle the elements and still look sharp, the TAG Heuer Aquaracer delivers. Built for water sports — including diving — it leans into its ocean roots with a bold blue dial. The silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet keep it polished enough for everyday wear.

