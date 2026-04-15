Save big on Skechers sneakers you'll wear every day, starting at $33

Skechers is known for all-day comfort, and right now, retailers like Amazon, DSW and Zappos are heavily discounting some of its top styles. You can score 46% off popular contour foam slip-ins and 50% off sneakers with added arch support, making now the time to grab a pair before they sell out.

Amazon

Amazon has some of the steepest Skechers discounts right now.

Men's Go Walk Max Effort sneakers: $33 (54% off)

Men's Delson Camden sneakers: $34.99 (42% off)

Women's Go Run sneakers: $44.98 (38% off)

Men's Holmgren Twin Gore slip-ins: $59.98 (34% off)

Original price: $92

Memory foam and a hands-free style make these Skechers slip-ins a go-to comfort pick. The cushioning insole technology handles moisture and cradles your foot — helpful for those who spend all day on their feet. With medium and wide options available, there’s a size that fits every person.

READ MORE: 15 comfortable sneakers under $60, $100 and $200 worth shopping now

Original price: $87

A versatile shoe, these Skechers men’s Summits have a slip-resistant outsole and air-cooled memory foam that keeps you supported whether you’re on your feet for work or heading out on walks. They’re easy to maintain — just throw them in the washing machine. You can also shop the women’s version.

Original price: $87

Step into these lace-free slip-ins in seconds. Extra cushioning and a breathable mesh keep your feet cool no matter how far you go. They’re machine-washable, so dirt and mud come off easily.

Original price: $81

Get a subtle lift with these Uno Stand on Air sneakers. The stylish wedge turns these athletic sneakers into an on-trend pick that pairs with gym clothes or jeans. A reliable grip on the outsole helps you stay balanced, so they’re also a popular workwear choice.

Kohl's

Both men's and women's Skechers styles are heavily discounted at Kohl's.

Women’s Breathe Easy Roll With Me shoes: $50.97 (40% off)

Women’s Seager Stat shoes: $38.97 (40% off)

Skech-Air Element athletic sneakers: $53.97 (40% off)

Arcade Gem Steps women's shoes: $47.97 (40% off)

Original price: $64.99

A true pair of slip-ins, these Skechers clogs have everything you love about athletic shoes in a laid-back design. The bungee laces let you personalize the fit, and cooling memory foam adds an extra layer of support.

Original price: $80

The quilted upper brings a touch of style to these cozy fit Skechers. They have the same hands-free fit as most of the brand's sneakers, plus wide size options that accommodate all foot shapes.

Original price: $90

Created for workers who operate on their feet, these Cessnock shoes are a smart pick. The slip-resistant outsole and relaxed fit design means you can stay safe while remaining comfortable. They’re also water-resistant — perfect for restaurant workers, plumbers and other professionals that need stability.

DSW

Save up to 29% on Skechers at DSW, including popular slip-in styles.

Women’s BOBS Sport Squad Chaos sneakers: $59.98 (20% off)

Men’s Expected Cayson sneakers: $59.98 (20% off)

Summits Radiant Flow sneakers: $49.98 (17% off)

Hands-free slip-ins sandals: $59.98 (14% off)

Original price: $75

Stretchy, yet slip-resistant, these Skechers Breathe Easy slip-ins have bungee laces that give you a tight fit when you need it most. Remove the foam insole when you want to feel more connected to the ground, or replace it when you want extra padding.

Original price: $85

The Skechers Roth have a boat-shoe feel with the support of a walking sneaker. A padded collar and ankle pillow help prevent chafing, and the mesh fabric lets air in to reduce sweat buildup.

Original price: $110

Switch out clunky work boots for a pair of Skechers steel-toe sneakers. They have a convenient slip-on construction, but still meet impact, compression and electrical hazard safety standards. A foam insole also absorbs impact while you’re standing.

Zappos

Save on Skechers slip-ins and high-traction sneakers at Zappos.

Parson Ralven slip-ins: $64.98 (19% off)

Ultra Flex 3.0 slip-ins: $74.68 (17% off)

Wilshire Blvd Breezy Stroll sneakers: $60.30 (10% off)

Men’s After Burn sneakers: $72.76 (9% off)

Original price: $90

Skechers’ Stamina sneakers have a sportier, more athletic aesthetic than other models. They’re made with a heel pillow that holds your foot in place. A mesh lining allows airflow without leaving room for water to enter.

READ MORE: 10 boots to keep your feet dry during fall rainy season

Original price: $92.95

Slip into these Glide Step Skechers using the pull tab and get a shoe that’s engineered for casual walks. Cooling foam helps your foot feel fresh, while the snug heel fit helps keep your foot in place.

Original price: $86

Made with a combination of premium leather and mesh, Skechers Arch Fit Glide Steps are built to last. The thick outsole reduces shock on runs, and hidden laces eliminate the need to re-tie.

Macy's

Find walking, running and work sneakers on sale at Macy's.

See Ya There casual sneakers: $52 (31% off)

Women's GO RUN Consistent 2.0 sneakers: $50 (29% off)

Sport Arcs wave walking sneakers: $65 (19% off)

Slip-resistant work sneakers: $50 (17% off)

Original price: $80

Made for daily walks, this pair of Skechers has a mesh lining and bungee stretch laces that are less likely to come undone than traditional styles. Extra arch support helps distribute pressure and reduce foot fatigue, while the insole molds to your foot for a customized fit.

Original price: $65

Complete with a sporty silhouette, these Skechers women's BOBS Sport B Lite walking sneakers have a contoured memory foam insole and flexible design that moves naturally with your foot. The no-tie laces make them simple to put on.

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Original price: $80

Skechers’ RF Garner slip-ins look professional, but have comfort-focused features like cushioning, arch support and a secure feel. The charcoal-infused insole prevents odors, while the heel pillow keeps your foot in place.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get some of these picks sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.