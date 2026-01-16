What to pack for any trip – from cruises to long-haul flights

No matter where you’re headed, packing smart can make all the difference. From cruise cabins to quick flights, this guide rounds up luggage, organizers, tech and clever accessories that help streamline travel and boost comfort.

Road trips

On your next road trip, pack snacks and drinks to save money, keep your phone charged, and create more space by stashing bags on the car’s roof.

Band-Aid emergency first aid kit: $10.98 (25% off)

Hand Sanitizer Hand Wipes, 3-pack: $9.99 (9% off)

Portable air compressor: $69.99 (21% off)

Car jump starter: $99.95 (20% off)

The Anker Nano 45W is a reliable portable charger that you'll need when you're nowhere near an outlet. It powers an iPhone 17 Pro up to 50% in just 20 minutes and comes with a handy retractable cable. With up to 45W of output for your device and 30W of input, it can charge your device while quickly refilling the power bank.

A rooftop cargo carrier frees up space inside the car, especially when trunk room is limited. Look for an aerodynamic option, like the Thule Motion 3 Rooftop Box, to help reduce drag and avoid slowing down. This box features a sturdy lid, an easy-to-use quick-mount clamp system, and plenty of room for suitcases or extra vacation gear. A built-in lock helps keep your cargo secure on the go.

Original price: $12.99

If you don’t want garbage to pile up in your car, the Hotor car trash can comes with a lid, side pockets and an adjustable strap that hooks onto headrests or the center console. It also doubles as a storage bag or mini cooler for road trip drinks.

Flights

Short trips call for a solid carry-on, while longer getaways deserve a reliable checked bag. We’ve rounded up top picks, along with the best deals on luggage and travel extras you'll need while in the friendly skies.

Airtags, 4-pack: $64.98 (34% off)

Sanitizing spray: $36 (20% off)

Wet Ones, 3-pack: $8.19 (18% off)

Digital luggage scale: $9.99 (23% off)

Skechers women’s hands-free slip-ins: $47.97

Original price: $380

If you want to bypass the luggage carousel without sacrificing space for a weekend's worth of outfits, the 20-inch Delsey Paris Helium DLX Carry-On Plus is a solid pick. Exterior pockets give you easy access, while a zippered expansion adds more room when needed. Inside, it’s equipped with a bifold organizer, mesh pocket, compression straps and a removable, washable lining. Just double-check your airline’s carry-on size limits to ensure that it fits in the overhead bin.

Stop grabbing those last-minute travel pillows; you're settling for discomfort. The Travelrest Nest pillow is built for real neck support, whether you're on a long flight or stuck in an airport during an unforeseen delay. With its angled, flat-back design, it helps prevent forward head tilt, while memory foam adds lasting comfort. Compressing down for easy packing, the pillow also has a machine-washable cover.

Calpak’s polka dot travel pouches are cute and incredibly useful, keeping chargers, cords and small essentials from disappearing into the bottom of your bag. The set comes with three sizes, each with a TPU-coated exterior and water-resistant lining to better protect what’s inside. Get the pouches in daisy print, black or pink sand too.

Cruises

Packing for a cruise means thinking beyond swimsuits and sunscreen. Start with a smart luggage set with locks, then add essentials like first-aid basics, magnetic hooks for cabin storage, and a cruise-approved power strip to keep devices charged.

Nausea Reliefband: $149.99

Cruise ship approved magnetic night light: $19.99

Travel wallet: $13.99

Waterproof phone pouch: $7.99 (20% off)

Portable lock box: $25.99

Airtags, 4-pack: $64.98 (34% off)

Cruise lanyards: $13.99

Original price: $674.97

Cruise-ready and built to last, the Travelpro Pathways 3-piece hardside set handles everything from flights to port days with ease. The 21-inch, 25-inch, and 28-inch suitcases offer zippered expansion for extra packing space, while a durable polycarbonate shell resists rain, sea spray, and impact. Spinner wheels, telescopic handles, and a built-in TSA lock make travel smoother from terminal to ship.

Cruise cabins are tight, but these magnetic hooks and mesh pocket organizer create instant storage. Stick them on the metal walls for hanging wet swimsuits, hats and more. You get an organizer with 15 large pockets, plus bonus over-the-door hooks you can repurpise at home, hotels or in RVs.

Cruise-approved and compact, this travel power strip makes it simple to charge all your gadgets at once. Non-surge protected (a cruise ship must), it features three AC outlets, two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. Charge up to seven devices at the same time without bulky adapters.

RVs

Your RV is your home on the road. These essentials help bring comfort, order, and ease to life on the go.

RV dish drying rack: $27.48 (24% off)

RV memory foam mattress: $191.80 (30% off)

Collapsible water jug: $7.39 (26% off)

Solar camping string lights: $39.88

RV water filter: $20.92

Hang dry your laundry outdoors with this RV ladder-mounted clothes rack. It’s made of sturdy stainless steel and holds up to 15 lbs. per arm. You can fold it away for storage when you're back on the road.

Original price: $69.99

RV life means regular maintenance and sometimes repairs at the worst times. With a full range of pro-grade essentials, including wrenches, sockets, screwdrivers, pliers and a hammer, this 228-piece tool set helps you stay prepared. Everything packs neatly into a durable, portable case so you're ready when your journey hits a bump in the road.

Original price: $439.95

Batteries die unexpectedly, but the NOCO Boost X GBX155 jump starter will get you back on the road in no time. In just five minutes, it delivers 4,250 amps — enough to start RVs and other heavy-duty engines. It recharges in under three hours, works as a fast USB-C power bank and includes a flashlight with emergency modes.

