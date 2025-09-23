Don't get stranded: reliable car jump starters are up to 51% off

As colder months sneak up on us, now is the time to prepare for a potential dead car battery. A portable jump starter provides peace of mind – they’re small, portable batteries you can often fit right in your glove box. Best of all, portable jump starters make it possible to start your car without bulky cables or another car.

Shop deals from compact models for everyday drivers to heavy-duty options for trucks and diesel engines.

Best overall jump starter deal

Original price: $124.95

What we love : You get 20 charges on a full battery, plus a built-in flashlight and a small power bank.

: You get 20 charges on a full battery, plus a built-in flashlight and a small power bank. What to be aware of: Some reviewers note that the battery doesn’t hold a full charge after frequent use.

The Boost GB40 is one of Noco’s smallest, most portable jump starters. It offers up to 1,000 amps of power, which is strong enough to start a completely dead car, truck, ATV or golf cart battery. You get 20 starts per charge, and the battery recharges completely after just three hours.

Also integrated into the jump starter is a small power bank that can help you charge your phone, tablet and other electronics. There’s also a built-in flashlight for nighttime breakdowns. The light has an SOS mode and strobe light mode, an added safety feature that makes sure other cars on the road can see you.

Best deal for most jumps on a full charge

Original price: $249.95

What we love : You get an impressive 40 charges on a full battery, plus the same power bank and flashlight with seven light settings.

: You get an impressive 40 charges on a full battery, plus the same power bank and flashlight with seven light settings. What to be aware of: Although this battery delivers more power, it takes up to six hours to charge instead of three.

You get double the power of the Boost GB40 in the Noco Boost GB70. Instead of 20 starts on a full battery, you get up to 40 starts thanks to the 2,000 amps of power. There aren’t any safety concerns with the GB70 due to the patented spark-proof design that makes it safe for car engine novices. The rubberized components keep the cables rust-free, even if exposed to bad weather.

This jump starter version also has an LED flashlight with seven different modes, including an SOS and strobe light features. The built-in power bank helps you charge other devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets and more.

Best deal for diesel engines

Original price: $439.95

What we love : The 4,250-amp battery allows you to jump start diesel vehicles more easily, plus the more advanced power bank provides more charging power for other electronics.

: The 4,250-amp battery allows you to jump start diesel vehicles more easily, plus the more advanced power bank provides more charging power for other electronics. What to be aware of: You only get 18 charges on a full battery, which is less than some of Noco's other models.

The Boost X GBX155 is one of Noco’s most powerful batteries. If you always want to be fully prepared, this is the option for you. Rated for an impressive 4,250 amps, you can start everything from an average car to a diesel work truck, RV or large boat engine. You only get 18 charges on a full battery, but that’s because this option is for more heavy-duty engines. You can recharge the battery in just under three hours, but you can gain enough power to jump your car’s battery in as little as five minutes.

The power bank is more impressive than NOCO’s smaller versions. The 60-watt USB-C power bank helps you charge laptops and tablets faster. Additionally, the flashlight is stronger with the same seven light modes.

Best deal on a portable jump starter

Original price: $59.99

What we love : The extremely portable size and the additional built-in features like the LED light and power bank.

: The extremely portable size and the additional built-in features like the LED light and power bank. What to be aware of: This is a lower-end model, so it’s not likely to last as long as some premium models, but it’ll get the job done for a few years.

With the AstroAI S8 jump starter, you get a compact jump starter without some of the frills other models come with. Easily start dead cars, motorcycles or lawn mower batteries with this pack. It can only handle 6.0 liter gas engines and 3.0 liter diesel engines, so it won’t be the best option for work trucks or more high-powered vehicles, but it’ll definitely get the job done for most cars.

Like most other portable jump starters, you also get a portable power bank and an LED light with three different modes. Weighing in at under a pound, you can throw this jump starter anywhere in your car for easy access.

Best deal for an easy-to-use jump starter

Original price: $169.99

What we love : The high-powered battery, two built-in charging ports and multimode LED light.

: The high-powered battery, two built-in charging ports and multimode LED light. What to be aware of: The only thing this jump starter is missing is an air compressor, which other options on our list come with.

The Wolfbox jump starter can tackle most vehicle batteries, including cars, trucks, boats and lawn equipment. It supports both gas and diesel engines with capacities under 10 liters. The LCD screen is easy to read and helps you understand your car’s battery supply and how much battery remains on the jump starter. As for charging the battery, it takes under an hour and a half, making it a reliable option.

It comes with a built-in type-C port and a USB-A port to charge your other electronics, as well as an LED light with SOS, strobe and high-beam modes. Extreme weather doesn’t affect this battery; it can withstand below freezing temperatures, all the way up to 104-degree heat.

Best deal on a jump starter and air compressor combo

Original price: $109.99

What we love : The power boost feature and the additional air compressor that can pump up eight tires on a single charge.

: The power boost feature and the additional air compressor that can pump up eight tires on a single charge. What to be aware of: Some reviewers found the battery drained faster than advertised.

Jump start your completely dead battery with this Gooloo A3 jump starter. It works on 12V batteries, and if you’re running into any issues, simply press the "BOOST" button for a stronger jump start. The jump starter works in all kinds of weather, from temperatures ranging from -4 degrees to 140 degrees.

In addition to the jump-starting features, you also get a cordless air compressor that can help you refill your tire in a pinch. There’s a tire pressure reader and automatic shutoff, so you don’t have to worry about under or over filling your tires. A full charge can inflate 135 ball tires, 50 bike tires, 35 motorcycle tires and eight car tires. Another helpful feature is the power bank and LED flashlight, complete with an SOS emergency light.

Best deal on a budget model

Original price: $79.99

What we love : The low price and the ability to jump start your car up to 30 times on a single charge.

: The low price and the ability to jump start your car up to 30 times on a single charge. What to be aware of: There’s only one USB port, so you can only charge one electronic device at a time.

For a budget-friendly jump starter, the DB Power Peak has everything you need. You can jump start your vehicle up to 30 times with the 3,000-amp battery. The whole system is compact enough to fit in your glove box, but powerful enough for any daily commuter or truck driver. The LCD screen shows you how much power remains on the battery, and there’s also a compass built in if you get into a jam. Also included is a smart USB port that can fully charge your smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices fast.

Best deal on a jump starter with added safety features

Original price: $159.99

What we love : It’s equipped with an alternator tester, a built-in alarm that alerts you if the clamps are in the wrong spot, and a built-in air compressor.

: It’s equipped with an alternator tester, a built-in alarm that alerts you if the clamps are in the wrong spot, and a built-in air compressor. What to be aware of: This model is on the larger size, but still easily fits in your trunk or behind your seats.

DeWalt fans should add this jump starter to their collection. It’s larger than the other models on this list, but it packs more of a punch. If your battery is dead, you can jump start it in seconds. Just connect the clamps, flip a switch and start your vehicle. It’s beginner-friendly thanks to a built-in alarm that alerts you if the clamps are on the wrong connections.

You get a USB-A and a USB-C port for charging your devices on the go, plus a high-powered LED light so you can work on your car in the dark. The jump starter also features an air compressor with an auto stop feature.

A closer look at the best jump starter deals

Jump Starter Name Best For Price Best Feature Noco Boost GB40 Most jumps on a full charge $99.95 20 jumps per charge, flashlight and power bank built in Noco Boost GB70 Diesel engines $199.95 40 jumps per charge, spark-proof design Noco Boost X GBX155 Heavy-duty/diesel vehicles $369.95 4,250 amps, USB-C power bank AstroAI S8 Portable jump starter $39.97 Lightweight, LED light built in Wolfbox 4000A High power, dual charging $109.99 Fast charging battery, works in extreme temps Gooloo A3 Jump starter + air compressor $69.98 Cordless compressor inflates eight car tires, BOOST mode for dead batteries DB Power Peak 3000A Budget model $39.48 30 jumps on a single charge, compact, built-in compass DeWalt 1600A Compressor + safety features $143.99 Alternator tester, air compressor built in, LED light included

Frequently asked questions

When you’re shopping for a jump starter, you may have a lot of questions about what to look for. That’s why we’ve answered a few of the most commonly asked questions shoppers have when looking for a portable jump starter.

What size jump starter do I need for my vehicle?

This depends on your engine type, but generally, for most sedans and SUVs, a jump starter with 800 to 1,000 amps will do. Trucks, RVs and diesel engines may need upwards of 2,000 amps.

How many jumps can I get from one charge?

Most portable jump starters offer 15 to 40 starts on one charge. Smaller models may offer fewer starts, but they often charge faster.

What safety features should I look for in my jump starter?

Look for spark-proof clamps and a reverse polarity alarm that will alert you if your clamps aren’t in the right position.

Is a portable jump starter better than jumper cables?

Yes, portable jump starters don’t require the help of another vehicle, so you can more easily jump your car if you’re stuck on the side of the road or there are no other cars in the parking lot.

