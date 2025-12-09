Flying soon? These 15 accessories can make your next flight less stressful

Whether you're flying home for the holidays or escaping to somewhere warm, smart travel accessories make airport delays a little easier to get through. From portable chargers and noise-canceling headphones to neck pillows and even a portable luggage scale, this list has everything you need to build your own airport survival kit.

Airports are loud, which is why investing in a pair of noise-canceling earbuds is non-negotiable. Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 4 are up to the challenge. They have Personalized Spatial Audio which tracks your head movement for immersive sound, plus an upgraded H2 chip that cuts down on background noise and wind during calls. You’ll get four hours of listening on a single charge, and the case brings that total to 20 hours with Active Noise Cancellation, more than enough to get you through delays and long flights.

For added peace of mind, you can also get the Apple AirPods 4 with AppleCare included. Right now, the bundle is more than 40% off.

There are plenty of hand sanitizers out there, but Touchland is in a class of its own. A hydrating formula keeps your hands soft and moisturized. With lovely-smelling scents like Berry Bliss, Blue Sandalwood, Vanilla Blossom and Wild Watermelon, this set gives you all four in a cute five-pack of travel-friendly spray bottles.

If you prefer wipes over sprays, this three-pack of sanitizing wipes gets the job done in no time. Each pouch contains 20 wipes, plenty to get through a full trip.

These Briggs & Riley translucent pouches are ideal for keeping your chargers, cords and small essentials from getting lost in the bottom of your bag. The set comes in three different sizes, all made from durable, easy-to-clean material.

If you’re the type of traveler to always push the baggage limit, this Travel Inspira luggage scale is a pre-airport essential that saves you the headache of discovering you’ve overpacked. It’s compact, with an easy-to-read LCD display and a digital data lock that holds the weight on the screen long enough for you to read it.

This belt bag is an everyday carry that keeps your essentials within reach and hands-free. The neoprene bag holds valuables like your phone, wallet, passport and other essentials securely. It’s adjustable, water-resistant and surprisingly roomy.

With a Go Memory Foam travel pillow, you can actually take a refreshing nap while you travel. The ergonomic design helps minimize neck pain and maintain a better posture while you rest. Plus, the memory foam core compresses enough to fit into its travel pouch, and the removable cover is machine-washable.

Nothing is as inconvenient as your phone dying at the gate or in the middle of a long delay. But this compact 10,000mAh power bank from INIU can prevent that. It’s fast charging and the dual USB-C ports let you juice up to three gadgets at the same time. Smaller than most 10K power banks, it’s compatible with iPhone, Samsung and Google devices. iPhone 16 and 15 models can power up to 60% in just 25 minutes.

Whether you're watching movies, reading or scrolling through memes to survive a delay, the Flight Flap phone stand makes using your device easier. It bends and folds to support phones, tablets, gaming consoles or books, and holds its shape so you can use it at any angle.

Buying bottled water at the airport can be pricey. Instead, pack this collapsible bottle from HYDAWAY. It’s TSA-friendly when empty, and you can refill it at a station once you get through security. When collapsed, it folds down to just 1.5 inches, perfect for backpacks and daypacks. With its leakproof lid, it helps prevent your beverage from spilling.

This 20-inch spinner carry-on bag is built for travelers who like to keep everything accessible. It features a side-opening design so you can reach your belongings instantly, along with a built-in water bottle holder, a phone slot, and a hook for your bag or jacket. With a USB port and a USB-C port, you can charge two electronic devices simultaneously. Plus, TSA-approved locks and smooth 360-degree spinner wheels make moving through the airport a breeze.

A smart luggage tag is a simple yet clever addition to any airport survival kit. This one connects to Apple’s Find My app, so you can track your luggage right from your iPhone. It comes in a bunch of colors and patterns, making it quick to spot on the carousel.

With Apple AirTags, you'll worry less about losing your luggage. Attach the small tracking device to your belongings after you tap it to connect your iPhone or iPad. There's also a built-in speaker that plays a sound when you ask Siri to help you locate your items. When you set an AirTag to Lost Mode, you'll automatically be notified when it's detected.

Keep your belongings and personal data safe with this Pacsafe Vibe 150 anti-theft bag. Made with cut-resistant fabric, the pack has lockable zippers and even features an RFID-blocking pocket to protect your wallet from digital thieves. The wire-reinforced strap can be locked to a table or chair with a padlock, so you can enjoy your coffee or lunch without hovering over your bag.

Finding your calm in a crowded airport isn’t easy, but this tiny, waterless diffuser cube helps. It fits in the palm of your hand, runs for up to five and a half hours on one charge, and lets you control the intensity of the scent. Just add a drop or two of your favorite oil to the pad, snap the cover back on, and turn it on.

