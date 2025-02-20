March is nutrition month – here are 8 nutrition products that can help you live a healthier life

Eating better can help you get better sleep, improve your energy levels and just make you an overall happier person. Sticking to your health goals can be difficult, but with a few simple upgrades, you can start to improve your nutrition in no time.

Nutrition products like protein powders and electrolyte water additives can be added to your daily diet, helping you stay full and hydrated. Juicers and smoothie makers can transform your breakfast and snacks into a healthy meal, while healthy meal cookbooks and meal kits can make cooking healthier a breeze.

When you’re trying to eat healthier and live a more active lifestyle, protein powder can help you stay full and give your body the nutrients it needs. There are all kinds of different protein powders, it’s just about finding the one that works best for you.

Orgain organic protein powder is a popular choice, largely because it’s made entirely from plant-based ingredients. It’s low in sugar and can be added to smoothies, oatmeal and even ice cream shakes. If you want a tastier protein powder, Premier Protein has a chocolate protein powder that has 30 grams of protein per serving. Quest Nutrition has a naturally flavored peanut butter protein powder for any peanut butter lovers out there.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get many of these items to your door ASAP.

Smoothies are packed with fruits, vegetables and other ingredients that keep you healthy, and the easiest way to make a smoothie is with a Nutribullet. These small, powerful blenders make single or double-serve smoothies in minutes.

You can find Nutribullets on sale right now at Walmart, or get the more advanced Nutribullet Pro from the Nutribullet site.

Instead of buying highly processed juice packed with added sugar, a juicer can help you make fresh juice at home with your favorite fruits. A Hamilton Beach juicer is an affordable option that lets you put whole fruit through the machine, creating over half a gallon of juice you can store in the fridge for later.

Planning to juice every day? A Nutribullet juicer is the perfect machine. It’s a powerful 800-watt juicer that features two different speeds for different sizes of fruit. All the parts are machine-washable, so you can easily clean them.

Staying hydrated is a huge part of staying healthy. Liquid I.V.s are water additives that are packed with electrolytes and nutrients. Plus, they come in a variety of delicious flavors. Amazon has a multi-pack of different Liquid I.V. flavors, including strawberry, lemon lime, passion fruit and tropical punch.

The flavors don’t stop there, though. You can build your own bundle on the Liquid I.V. site. Choose from dozens of flavors and get sugar-free options if you prefer.

Cooking healthy every night can be exhausting, especially if you’re constantly looking up new recipes. Meal kits make cooking healthy food more realistic. You can choose from 20- or 30-minute meals, filled with healthy ingredients.

Sunbasket is a healthy meal delivery service that includes options for a wide range of diets, including paleo, vegetarian, gluten-free and diabetes-friendly. HelloFresh is another popular option for health-conscious eaters. You’ll get healthy, ready-made meals that you just pop in the microwave or oven.

Switching to healthier meal options can be difficult if you don’t know where to start. Luckily, there are hundreds of cookbooks that can walk you step-by-step through delicious recipes. "The Wicked Healthy Cookbook" is a vegetarian cookbook packed with all your favorite recipes, just in a healthier form. You can make tacos, pizza, dips and more from plant-based ingredients.

"Gordon Ramsay's Healthy, Lean & Fit: Mouthwatering Recipes to Fuel You for Life" is another great healthy cookbook option. It has breakfast, lunches and dinners that are healthy but still delicious. "Super Gut" is a book all about keeping your gut healthy so you can lose weight. It’s a four-week plan designed by a doctor to reset your gut’s health.

Keeping yourself well hydrated doesn’t have to be boring. You can add whatever flavors you’d like to your water when you use an infuser water bottle. Infusing your water can help you actually drink it each day.

An Infusion Pro is a well-designed water bottle with an infuser built in that you can fill with berries and other fruit to get nutrients and make your water taste better. The modern design fits in with the most stylish water bottles.

The aquaFrut water bottle is a simple clear bottle with an infuser built in. It also has a hand grip to make the bottle more comfortable to hold, and each bottle comes with a cleaning brush, so you can easily clean your water bottle daily.

When tracking your weight-loss journey, a smart scale can help you understand your weight and health better. A basic Smart scale from Amazon connects to an app, offering a customized diet and exercise plan based on the results on the scale.

The Withings Body Smart scale is more high-tech. It also comes with an app that measures your health metrics, but the Body Smart scale looks at more than just your weight. It tracks fat and muscle percentages, your heart rate and offers metabolic monitoring.