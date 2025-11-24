10 affordable alternatives to your favorite name-brand products – starting at just $13.99 for Black Friday

Black Friday is here, but that doesn’t mean you have to spend hundreds on big-name brands. We’ve rounded up smart swaps for the hottest brands – think headphones that rival AirPods, vacuums that clean like Dysons and slippers that look and feel as plush as Uggs. From a sleek smartwatch that'll only cost you $35 to an under-$80 stand mixer that comes with all the attachments you need for holiday baking, these under-the-radar deals get the job done without draining your wallet.

Original price: $49.99

Rather than opting for a FitBit or Apple Watch, the Amazfit Band 7 is a fitness tracker that offers basic tracking for less than $40. With 120 workout modes and a personalized Amazon Alexa coach, all the smart features are there so you can stay on top of your health, including tracking your heart rate, sleep, and stress levels. While the band and screen aren’t as high-tech as other options, those who want basic health monitoring will find that the Amazfit offers plenty of features.

Original price: $199.99

While brands like Dyson or Shark make excellent vacuums, they can be expensive. Instead, grab this Levoit cordless vacuum at a more affordable price. It’s a lightweight vacuum that rivals other stick options and is designed to be tangle-resistant. It won’t empty into its stand like pricier models, but clearing the dust bin is easy. Just click a button and dump. Even pet owners can find a lot to love about the Levoit vacuum. There’s a five-stage filtration system that captures hair and dander.

Original price: $84.99

A Hamilton Beach stand mixer gives you the same retro look as a more expensive KitchenAid, but also doubles as a hand mixer. Included are five attachments: two traditional beaters, two dough hooks and a whisk. The four-quart stainless steel bowl is large enough to make double batches of your favorite cookies. It also shifts from side-to-side as you mix, giving you a thoroughly mixed batter or dough. You can get an extra 15% off with the code GET15 at checkout.

5 KITCHEN APPLIANCES TO HELP YOU GET DINNER OUT FASTER

Original price: $49.99

Soundcore noise-canceling earbuds have many of the same features as Beats or Apple AirPods, but at a quarter of the price. The noise-canceling option includes a transparency mode for when you need to pay attention to your surroundings. Even though the battery life isn’t quite on par with other brands, you still get 10 hours of runtime, and a quick 10-minute charge adds two extra hours of listening.

Original price: $89.95

If you prefer over-ear headphones, JBL Tune headphones compete (to some extent) with high-end brands like Beats or Bose. Complete with a deep bass sound, it still offers theater-like sound, all for less than $100. There’s no noise cancellation feature, but you can customize your listening experience by adjusting the settings in the JBL app. Using your voice, you can skip songs, take calls and activate Siri or other phone assistants.

BUDGET HEADPHONES THAT ACTUALLY SOUND GOOD – ALL UNDER $100

Original price: $35.99

If you love the design of Ugg slippers, these fuzzy memory foam slippers are the perfect dupe for a much lower price. They are comfy and have a memory foam sole that cradles your feet after a long day. The faux fur lining keeps your feet toasty and gives the slippers a refined look.

Original price: $44.99

Sure, DeWalt, Craftsman and Milwaukee have a good reputation, but they’re not the only brands worth buying. Ryobi makes decent tools that’ll last. A Ryobi circular saw is less than $50, compared to other brands that tend to be well over $150, even on sale. You still get a cordless circular saw capable of making fast, straight cuts. What more do you really need? It even has a safety guard along the blade’s edge and is more lightweight than other models.

FROM BASIC FIXES TO BIG BUILDS – THESE TOOL SETS DO IT ALL

Original price: $25.99

Are you just starting out on your running journey? Or are you looking for a pair of sneakers just for the gym? For less than $20, this pair of men’s running shoes will get the job done. Designed to mimic name-brand shoes, they have a breathable mesh layer that gives your feet room to breathe. The non-slip sole makes these sneakers ideal for road running or hitting the gym.

Original price: $139.99

Not everyone needs the high-tech features an iPad or Samsung tablet offers. An Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet gives you most of the features you’ll use on a regular basis. It’s fast and offers high-def entertainment, perfect for streaming, reading and gaming. You can use an Amazon Stylus pen to draw or write, and AI tools help you craft emails, summarize webpages and get the answers to your questions.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $57.99

Although expensive workwear brands like Carhartt are definitely a cut above the rest, you can get knock-off versions that still serve the same purpose. This men’s winter work jacket gives you the duck jacket look for less. Filled with insulation and designed with a quilted lining, it offers medium warmth, ideal for layering at work or while you’re out snow blowing. Like Carhartt jackets, it’s water-resistant, so it can handle rain and snow. There are two interior pockets that will keep your phone or wallet safe, plus two large hand-warming pockets on the outside.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.