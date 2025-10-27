From basic fixes to big builds – these tool sets do it all

The right tool set makes all the difference, whether you’re simply tightening a loose hinge or reframing an entire room. We’ve rounded up the best tool sets for every skill level, from first-time DIYers to seasoned pros. With brands like Craftsman, DeWalt, Ryobi and Milwaukee, these kits can help you tackle any project.

Original price: $699.99

Greenworks is a reliable brand, and this 10-piece tool kit has everything you’ll need for basic DIY projects. Included is a drill, an impact driver, an impact wrench, an oscillating multi-tool, a flashlight kit and a work light. You’ll also get two batteries and two chargers. Each tool is lightweight, making it easy to work in tight spaces and an ideal choice for beginner DIYers.

Original price: $309.99

Ryobi is a tool brand that’s on the more affordable side. Although they don’t deliver as much power as other brands, they’re a great entry point for homeowners and DIYers. This six-piece Ryobi tool kit includes a drill and driver set, a multi-tool, a circular saw and reciprocating saw, plus a LED work light. Two different batteries, one 4.0AH and one 1.5AH, deliver different levels of power to your cordless tools.

If you want professional-grade tools, go with this DeWalt nine-piece tool set. The drill and impact driver have built-in lights that make it easier to work in low-light conditions. If you need more brightness, a battery-powered work light can illuminate your workspace. The set also includes a circular saw, reciprocating saw and oscillating multi-tool. There’s even an ultra-durable job site Bluetooth speaker, an item most tool sets are missing. All of DeWalt’s batteries work with these tools.

Craftsman, another reliable brand, offers a seven-piece tool kit with two batteries included. The cordless drill and impact driver are built to last, with the driver offering up to 1,460 pounds of torque. The reciprocating saw and circular saw are easy to use, and blade changes are quick. You’ll also get a cordless oscillating tool, an angle grinder and a handheld work light. The only issue some reviewers have with Craftsman tools is the battery life, so it’s best to have a few extras on hand.

Milwaukee tools are meant for heavy-duty use, often outperforming other sets in terms of torque and durability. Grab Milwaukee’s best tools in this six-tool combo kit. It includes a drill, impact driver, circular saw, angle grinder and reciprocating saw. You’ll also receive two batteries and a charger, plus a work light.

Makita is similar in power to Milwaukee, so their tools are meant for professionals. You get both a charger and two batteries in this five-piece Makita tool set, and its 18V batteries are known for charging quickly. The drill and impact driver offer plenty of torque for any job you encounter. Both the reciprocating saw and circular saw are lightweight and feature comfort-grip handles for easy use. The kit also includes a handheld work light.

Original price: $599

Get the basics with this Bosch five-tool combo kit. Included is an impact driver, drill, circular saw, reciprocating saw, two batteries and a charger. The work light can be hung from a workbench or rafter to brighten up any work space. You get two tools in one with the impact driver, which doubles as an impact wrench. Each tool is lightweight and easy to handle, making this set ideal for beginners.

