8 hiking water bottles to stay hydrated on the trails

Unlike regular water bottles, hiking water bottles are designed with durability, portability, and functionality in mind, ensuring they can withstand the rigors of the trail while keeping your water fresh and easily accessible. You’ll want a lightweight bottle that straps to your hiking bag or is easy to carry.

Each of these eight water bottles offers distinct advantages to help you stay hydrated and energized on your adventures. Whether you're a seasoned hiker or a beginner, make sure you’re prepared for the trails.

The Raymylo water bottle comes with everything you need to stay hydrated on your next hike. The copper-plated triple-wall vacuum insulation keeps your drinks cold for days. Attached is a paracord handle that easily attaches to your backpack and comes with a compass and carabiner for your keys or other necessities.

The straw lid is easy to drink from, and the leakproof lid ensures you don’t lose any water, no matter how rugged the trails get. Also included with the Raymylo bottler is a water bottle carrier and cleaning supplies like a bottle brush.

Owala FreeSip water bottles come in a large variety of fun colors, and are designed to keep your drinks nice and cold for hours. The bottle has a leakproof spout that opens with an easy push button, plus a carrying loop you can hold or attach to a hiking backpack.

Made from BPA-, lead-, and phthalate-free materials, you can be sure you’re consuming water and other drinks safely. It’s also designed with a FreeSip spout that allows you to sip upright through the straw or tilt it back to swig from the spout opening.

Is your classic Yeti a little too heavy to carry on long hikes? Then Yeti’s 34 ounce lightweight water bottle is an ideal compromise. You get the same durability that all Yeti cups come with, plus a 100% leakproof tether cap that saves your water during long, bumpy hikes.

The water bottle is made from BPA-free materials and 50% recycled plastic, making it a sustainable option. A Yeti water bottle is 50% lighter than Yeti’s Rambler bottles, so it won’t weigh you down on the trails.

You can also find this water bottle, and other Yeti options, on Amazon.

Nalgene water bottles are a classic for a reason. They’re affordable, colorful and lightweight. The Nalgene ultralite bottle is even more lightweight, designed for hikers and backpackers. Made from Lightweight High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), the lightweight bottle doesn’t sacrifice durability. Find this Nalgene on the Nalgene site or on Amazon.

There are dozens of designs you can choose from. L.L. Bean has a National Parks-themed Nalgene bottle with logos from all the National Parks. You can also get a limited-edition camo Nalgene, or a psychedelic botanicals bottle.

Stanley makes every kind of water bottle you can think of, including one designed for athletes and hikers. The Stanley Cross Bottle has a unique flatter design that makes it comfortable to carry. Also attached is a durable shoulder strap that clips and unclips from the bottle easily. The Cross Bottle comes in a variety of unique colors, just like all of Stanley’s bottles. You can find a handful of color options on Amazon.

The recycled stainless-steel the bottle is made of keeps your water or other drinks ice-cold while you’re out on the trails. Plus, the leakproof lid and removable straw make this a one-of-a-kind bottle all Stanley fans will love.

If you aren’t ready to part with your Stanley Quencher, you can get a Quencher Carry All case that fits snuggly over your bottle and comes with a shoulder strap. There’s also an additional side pocket for smaller items.

The Hydro Flask lightweight trail series is 25% lighter than Hydro Flask’s wide-mouth bottles, but they still have the same stainless-steel design that keeps your drinks colder for longer. Cold drinks stay cold for up to 24 hours, while hot drinks stay hot for up to 12 hours.

The flexible carrying strap pivots easily when clipped to your backpack, so it won’t weigh you down. A Hydro Flask bottle is completely BPA-free and leakproof when closed. Find a Hydro Flash trail series water bottle on the Hydro Flask site or on Amazon.

A collapsible water bottle gives you the space you need in your backpack and is an ultra-lightweight option. You can choose from dozens of fun colors, including tie-dye options and bright, solid colors, perfectly customizing your water bottle to your hiking look.

You won’t have to worry about leaks with this bottle. The silicone sealing ring prevents all leaks. Plus, if you don’t want to put the bottle in your bag, the carabiner clip allows you to clip it to the outside of your bag.

Already have a water bottle you love? Make it easier to carry with the Mountain Hydro Sling. You can store a water bottle that’s up to 32 ounces, plus your keys and other essentials in the included pockets. The versatile bag straps to your bike with the included Velcro strap, or comes with a shoulder strap for easy carrying.

There’s a paracord cinch and lock at the top that keeps your bottle in place, no matter how bumpy the road. The pockets also have cinches that lock in all your belongings. Grab a Moutain Hydro Sling on Amazon.