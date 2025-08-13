Expand / Collapse search
Protect your vision and your wallet with the best deals on sunglasses, from Oakley to Zenni

Zenni, GlassesUSA and Amazon all have steep discounts on sunglasses

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Protect your eyes from harmful UV rays with a good pair of sunglasses. 

At a glance

As the seasons change, so do our wardrobes, but one accessory is essential year-round: sunglasses. Often seen as a summer staple, sunglasses are crucial for protecting your eyes from the harmful effects of UV rays, regardless of the season. Even on cloudy days, UV rays are present.

Beyond their protective function, sunglasses keep you comfortable by reducing glare, whether you’re driving on snowy roads or relaxing on the beach. You can score designer sunglasses and budget-friendly brands at a steep discount right now. Oakley, Zenni and aviator-style sunglasses are up to 70%.

Zenni

Zenni sunglasses are currently on sale when you use the code FOX at checkout. You get 10% off with the code through the end of September.

Gold Presidio sunglasses: $32.95 (get 10% off with code FOX)

An affordable aviator-style pair of sunglasses. 

The Gold Presidio sunglasses from Zenni are a unique take on the aviator style. The high-quality gold frames and tinted lenses give you a fashionable look while still providing superb sun protection for your eyes. The glasses have UV protection and an anti-scratch coating that makes them long-lasting.

Black square sunglasses: $27.95 (get 10% off with code FOX)

These sleek-looking glasses are scratch and UV-resistant. 

If you’re looking for an affordable, simple pair of glasses, these black square sunglasses from Zenni are the perfect fit. The thick black frames match everything and the blue-tinted lenses add some fun to your look.

Black round sunglasses: $32.95 (get 10% off with code FOX)

Add some style to your summer look with these round sunglasses. 

Live your John Lennon dreams with this pair of black round sunglasses. The unique round frames are made from durable metal and come in black or gold. The orange and red-tinted frames are a bold choice, or you can go with a simple standard tint in the gold frames. These glasses also come with an anti-scratch coating and UV protection.

Gray Shadeaway Jumper glasses: $29.95 (get 10% off with code FOX)

The polarized frames come in unique blue and red options. 

For a sporty look, these gray Shadeaway Jumper glasses fit the bill. You can choose between gray and black frames, and blue or red and orange-tinted lenses. The chunkier look is better for athletes or anyone who is a little rougher on their sunglasses. Of course, you get the same anti-scratch and UV protection that most Zenni glasses come with.

GlassesUSA

GlassesUSA.com features designer-level glasses mixed in with budget-friendly frames. You can get up to 70% off select frames with GlassesUSA current sale.

THE NORTH FACE IS NOW ON AMAZON: SHOP BACKPACKS, TENTS, JACKETS AND MORE

Polaroid PLD 6046/S/X: on sale for $33 (70% off)

Original price: $110

These unisex tortoiseshell glasses are stylish and professional. 

Crafted from highly durable acetate, the Polaroid PLD sunglasses feature slip arms with chunkier frames. The frames feature a tortoiseshell pattern, or you can choose a classic black and gunmetal set of frames. The sculpted nose pads stop the glasses from slipping down your nose and make them comfortable enough for all-day wear.

Muse Nia: on sale for $39 (59% off)

Original price: $96

A chunkier pair of sunglasses gives you a unique look. 

Muse Nia sunglasses are a modern, chunky option that comes in black, beige and brown. Square frames and thick arms make these a durable option that can go with you anywhere. Whether you drop them on the beach, toss them in the back of your car or shove them in your purse, the acetate frames can stand it.

Muse Brody: on sale for $53 (40% off)

Original price: $88

These sunglasses come in a fun geometrical shape. 

GlassesUSA’s Muse Brody frames are a stylish, rounded pair of sunglasses. They come in two different tortoiseshell colors with molded nose pads for a snug fit. The geometric, rounded design makes these sunglasses a truly unique choice.

Yoji Yuto: on sale for $39 (63% off)

Original price: $104

These lightweight frames are flexible and durable. 

Yoji Yuto lightweight frames give you a standard glasses look with tinted lenses. Made from ultra-lightweight metal with thin, flexible arms, you’ll barely feel these glasses. You can choose between black frames and lenses, silver and blue frames and lenses and gold and green frames and lenses.

Amazon

Amazon features sunglasses in all price ranges. You can go designer with Oakley sunglasses or get multipacks of polarized glasses that protect your eyes from harmful UV rays.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these sunglasses sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Oakley men's Cables rectangular sunglasses: on sale for $112 (30% off)

Original price: $160

Choose from over a dozen tinted lens colors. 

Amazon $160 $112

Oakley men’s rectangular sunglasses come with patented Oakley HDO optical clarity. This gives you crystal-clear vision at every angle, plus premium UV protection and blue light protection. These Oakleys are designed for all seasons, whether you’re out on the beach or snowboarding and need protection from the glare. Lightweight and ultra-durable, these frames won’t break or deform over time.

TANKINIS FOR COVERAGE, SUPPORT AND CONFIDENCE AT THE BEACH

Retro aviator sunglasses: on sale for $14.99 (25% off)

Original price: $19.99

These aviator-style glasses are very affordable. 

Amazon $19.99 $14.99

These retro aviator sunglasses are a fraction of the cost of high-end brands, and come in dozens of color combinations. Most of the frames are tortoiseshell or black, with tinted lens colors ranging from yellow to pink, blue and everything in between. The lenses come with protection from UVA and UVB rays.

3-pack polarized sunglasses: on sale for $16.79 (27% off)

Original price: $22.85

Amazon $22.85 $16.79

Do you need sunglasses you can keep in your work truck? This three-pack of polarized sunglasses is an affordable, durable option. The tinted lenses offer UV-ray protection and have an anti-scratch coating. There are dozens of polarized lens colors you can choose from, so you can easily customize them to your personal style.

Oakley men's Flak 2.0 XL rectangular sunglasses: on sale for $149.80 (30% off)

Original price: $214

Look cool in these Oakley sunglasses. They come in dozens of different colors. 

Amazon $214 $149.80

These tough Oakley Flak 2.0 sunglasses have a sporty look and come in dozens of different lens and frame colors. They provide 100% UV protection and are designed for all-day wear. The Prizm lens technology is made specifically for bright light, but helps you still see the natural environment around you.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

A closer look at the best sunglasses deals

SunglassesPriceFrame typeColor options
Gold Presidio glasses$32.95 (10% off with code FOX)AviatorGold, gray
Black square sunglasses $27.95 (10% off with code FOX)SquareBlack, tortoiseshell  
Black round sunglasses$32.95 (10% off with code FOX)RoundBlack, gold, steel
Gray Shadeaway Jumper glasses$29.9510% off with code FOX)SquareGray, black
Polaroid PLD 6046/S/XOn sale for $33  SquareTortoiseshell, black
Muse NiaOn sale for $39RectangleBlack, brown, beige
Muse BrodyOn sale for $53GeometricTortoiseshell, orange
Yoji YutoOn sale for $39Rectangle Black, silver/blue, gold/green
Oakley men's Cables sunglassesOn sale for $112 Rectangle12 different lens and frame combos
Retro aviator sunglassesOn sale for $14.99Aviator20+ lens colors
3-pack polarized sunglassesOn sale for $16.79Rectangle 40+ lens and frame colors
Oakley men's Flak 2.0 XL sunglassesOn sale for $149.80Rectangle 20+ lens and frame colors

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

