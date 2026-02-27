16 tough men's work boots for mud, rain and grit – from Timberland to Carhartt

Tough jobs — and even everyday outdoor tasks — call for boots that are waterproof, steel-toe and slip-resistant, with wide-width options for a better fit. Brands like Timberland, Red Wing, Carhartt and Wolverine offer durable styles built for support, safety and solid performance on the job. Here are some of the best pairs worth adding to your rotation.

Best waterproof work boots

If you work outside, these waterproof boots stand up to rain, slush and long days in unpredictable weather.

Red Wing’s Traction Tred Lite boots are U.S.-made and built for tough jobs. A lighter take on the brand’s classic style, they deliver comfort for long days on your feet. The waterproof leather upper, steel toe and grippy outsole protect your feet on demanding job sites.

Carhartt’s Millbrook boots feature a lower-profile design that’s tough enough for construction sites yet polished enough for the office. While they have a soft toe, they meet slip-resistance and electrical hazard safety standards. They even have a FastDry lining that helps keep your feet dry in wet conditions.

Wolverine’s Alpha boots live up to their name, with shock-absorbing soles and extra padding for all-day comfort. Made from full-grain leather and complete with a protective toe and heel cap, they keep water out and keep your feet dry.

If you’re outside in the winter a lot, the L.L.Bean Storm Chaser boots can handle the elements. They're extremely lightweight and feel like sneakers while providing waterproof protection and solid traction. The rubber outsole keeps you stable, but is flexible enough to move with your foot.

Built for farmers, Muck Boots are 100% waterproof. The rubber overlay sheds mud, while the top lining ensures your pants stay dry. Despite the intense protection, the boots remain lightweight and breathable from sunup to sundown. The boots also stretch to comfortably fit wider calves.

Best steel-toe work boots

These work boots protect your feet when you’re working around heavy equipment.

Timberland’s PRO series takes the classic boot to the next level. Added features like a steel toe and extra insulation prevent your feet from getting cold and protect you at any job site. Waterproof leather uppers and rubber outsoles make these a long-lasting choice, while electrical hazard protection and anti-fatigue tech elevate overall performance.

The Timberland PRO Boondock boots are specifically built for demanding job sites. They feature waterproof construction, rubber toe protection and anti-fatigue technology to absorb shock on hard surfaces. There's even a lug outsole for steady traction.

Like all Carhartt’s gear, its water-resistant Frontier steel toe boots withstand every type of weather. The safety toe and rubber outsole are designed to release dirt buildup, while Rain Defender technology repels water as you work.

Brunt’s The Marin boots prove protective footwear doesn’t have to look clunky. Equally stylish and rugged, the waterproof leather holds up to rain and snow. They’re rated for electrical tasks, have a safety toe and keep you upright when on wet or oily surfaces. The outsoles also resist heat up to 572 degrees, ideal for pavers and welders.

Best work boots for wide feet

If you need a bit more room in the toe box, these wide-width work boots deliver space without giving up toughness.

Ariat Sierra boots have a cowboy boot design with a construction-ready build. The Shock Shield prevents foot pain when you stand all day, and the cushioned insole boosts the comfort level. They’re heat-resistant for those hotter climates but slip-resistant for snowier areas. Stay secure on ladders and uneven surfaces with the 90-degree heel.

Made for long days in rainy conditions, the waterproof Ariat Endeavor boots feature removable padded soles. The outsole is also oil and slip-resistant and includes outdoor tread for releasing mud and dirt for better traction.

American-made Keen boots have a waterproof build and carbon toe cover. The 90-degree heels keep you steady on ladders, and the outsole provides solid footing on oily, wet and hot surfaces. Their leather construction resists everything a barnyard or construction site throws at it.

If you deal with frequent foot pain, Orthofeet’s Granite work boots can help alleviate it. Added arch support and multiple layers of cushioning offer more shock absorption than your average pair. They still have the safety features you want, including a toe guard, electrical hazard protection and a waterproof yet breathable body.

Best budget work boots

You don’t have to spend hundreds to get reliable work boots — these picks come in under $100.

For a boot that gets the job done but doesn’t break the bank, the Wolverine Carlsbad work boots hold up to daily wear-and-tear. The inner mesh prevents sweat build-up, while the full-grain leather outer shell wicks away water. Although the sole doesn’t have as much of a grip as other options, it’s plenty durable for basic construction or farm jobs.

At just over $50, the NORTIV 8 work boots have all the basics: a protective toe cap, a water-resistant suede shell and a rubber outsole. Combined, these features make for a solid boot that lasts for a few years.

For less than $100, Skechers boots deliver the same well-known comfort as the brand’s shoes. Waterproof suede and a high-traction outsole make them ideal for different conditions. The slightly higher heel adds extra ankle support, making them a strong pick for hikes, work and casual wear.

