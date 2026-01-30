Expert-recommended insoles for runners, nurses and people with foot pain

Whether you’re a runner, spend long hours on your feet or deal with recurring pain, the right insoles can help ease pressure and improve comfort. The FOX News Deals team consulted experts to identify top picks, including trusted brands like Dr. Scholl’s and Superfeet designed to support a wide range of needs.

To get started, take a look at supportive shoes below that already include extra cushioning and come recommended by our team.

Most supportive shoes

Brooks men’s Beast GTS 24 supportive running and walking shoe: $159.95

Hoka women’s Gaviota 5: $190.15

Brooks women’s Adrenaline GTS 24 supportive running shoe: $125.05

Skechers women's Go Walk Flex hands free slip-ins sneakers: $60

NOBULL men’s Journey running shoes: $149

Nike women’s Free Metcon 6: $96.95 (19% off)

Skechers men's Contour Foam Cozy Fit hands free slip-in shoes: $60 (35% off)

Original price: $47.50

PowerStep’s Pinnacle insoles support workers who spend long hours on their feet. When recommending insoles for nurses, teachers, hair stylists or warehouse workers, Dr. Mike Daniels, president and chief medical officer at WeTreatFeet Podiatry, looks for three key features: a true heel cup, a stable arch and enough cushioning to handle hard floors.

He says the Pinnacle line delivers on all three. "The Pinnacle collection is frequently cited as podiatrist-recommended because it combines a semi-rigid shell with foam on top and actually controls motion rather than just feeling soft," Daniels said.

Built with two layers of foam, the insoles hold up well over time and fit a range of footwear, from running shoes to everyday work shoes.

Another option for people who spend all day on their feet is the Aetrex Performance Comfort insole. Daniels says it combines a firm arch profile with memory foam in the forefoot, which helps people who feel bruised under the ball of the foot by the end of the day.

A mesh top cover improves airflow to help keep feet cool. Designed with athletes in mind, these insoles provide enough thickness to cushion feet during running, walking and jogging.

If you’re buying your first pair of insoles, Dr. Scholl’s Work All-Day insoles offer a budget-friendly option. Workers who already wear safety clogs or supportive shoes can use them to add extra cushioning and comfort.

The insoles rely on gel cushioning to absorb shock and ease pressure on muscles and joints. "These do not correct mechanics, but on concrete all day they can take the edge off the impact while we sort out whether a custom orthotic is really needed," Daniels said.

Runners and walkers need different support than people who stand all day. Currex RunPro insoles deliver heel-to-toe cushioning designed to help prevent common running injuries. Daniels says they rank among top running insoles because they are thin, flexible and available in arch-specific profiles, adding guidance and shock absorption without changing the feel of the shoe.

The insoles also reduce moisture buildup, a common issue for runners. A mesh top layer improves airflow and limits humidity. The brand recommends replacing them every 500 miles or after 12 months, whichever comes first.

Every runner moves differently, and high arches often need more flexible support. Dr. Jason Spector of MyFootSpecialist.com recommends Superfeet Run insoles for their adaptive arch support, which helps improve comfort over long distances. He says insoles enhance how efficiently the foot’s biomechanics work, even though the shoe’s midsole handles most shock absorption.

The insoles also help runners with plantar fasciitis and posterior tibial issues. Daniels even says they offer a firmer, more controlling option that supports higher arches and locks in the heel.

Frequent minor injuries or discomfort while walking or running can signal the need for added arch support. PowerStep Pinnacle high arch insoles target runners with mild overpronation, recurring shin splints or metatarsalgia, Daniels said.

A deep heel cradle stabilizes the foot and helps maintain proper alignment, while two layers of cushioning absorb impact without flattening over time. Daniels calls the insoles a more affordable option for people who need more support than standard shoe liners but are not ready for custom orthotics. Bonus: They're made in the U.S.

Long-distance runners need insoles that can keep up. Fleet Feet Currex RunPro insoles use 3D arch support to reduce pressure and cushioning to absorb impact.

They work especially well for runners with high arches. "They feel like they mold perfectly to my high arches and feel really secure," FOX News Deals commerce editor Caitlyn Martyn said. "There’s no gap between my arch and the bottom of the sneaker now, which lets me go farther and longer. I don’t get that exhausted feeling in my arches or legs anymore."

Ongoing foot pain often signals a deeper issue. Spenco Total Support Max insoles help address problems like plantar fasciitis and flat feet with shock-absorbing cushioning and deep heel cups that improve stability and support.

"The goal is to reduce strain on foot structure and soft tissues by optimizing alignment, load distribution and gait," Spector said, adding that Spenco insoles meet those needs. The design also reduces pressure on the ball of the foot, eases muscle strain and limits moisture buildup to help prevent blisters.

For light support during long days on your feet, Redi-Thotics Max insoles offer a simple solution. Designed for people with low arches, they provide added support throughout the foot. "I bought Redi-Thotics at my doctor’s office. She said I could either use those inserts or wear shoes like Brooks or Hokas," said Kelsey Ramírez, FOX News Deals production editor.

The insoles fit a wide range of footwear, from running shoes to work boots, and the durable foam holds up to daily wear. Ramírez says they helped eliminate severe pain during training and everyday movement. "Since wearing the inserts and combining them with stretching, I don’t have pain anymore," she said.

