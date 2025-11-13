Shop trusted men's workwear picks from Carhartt, Dickies and more – starting at $19.99

Whether you’re hauling gear, fixing fences or just want something tougher than your average jeans, you need workwear that’s up to the job. Brands like Carhartt, Dickies, Ponchos and Timberland have been go-tos for generations, and for good reason – they make workwear that actually lasts. From heavyweight pants to waterproof jackets, we’ve rounded up the best men’s workwear built to take a beating.

If you work outside during colder months, you’ll want a shirt that can keep up on the job. Poncho’s "the Ditch Chicken" shirt is a performance flannel that’s medium weight for durability, but stretchy enough to get any task done. The fabric wicks away moisture and dries fast, making it easy to keep working through rain, snow and other harsh weather. There are other fun features that make this the ideal work shirt, including a built-in lens cloth, a sunglasses holder and hidden zipper pockets.

Poncho’s flannel also comes in a camo version with magnetic pockets and many of the same features as the Western-themed shirt.

Poncho’s performance hoodie is built for the elements. It’s fast-drying, offers UPF sun protection and is odor resistant. It’s fast-drying, offers UPF sun protection and is odor resistant. Unlike other stiff workwear, the sweatshirt is super soft and moves with you. There are also comfortable thumbholes in the sleeves, so your hands can stay warmer.

Ariat’s DuraLight canvas pants are engineered to keep you moving comfortably in any environment. The no-rub comfort inseam means you can wear these pants all day without chafing. Extra-deep front pockets offer plenty of storage, while the utility pockets give you room for tools or even your phone. Made from lightweight, stretchy canvas, these pants won’t tear easily.

Stay warm and move freely with Ariat’s DuraCanvas jacket. The water-repellent jacket has a sherpa lining, so you stay on the warmer side. Made with stretchy fabric and durable fibers, the jacket is flexible but tough. It comes in six neutral colors, perfect for professionals that need to look work-ready.

Dickies is known for its durable workwear, and these FLEX duck cargo pants don’t disappoint. The duck canvas is tough and stands up to construction and carpentry work without tearing. Also made with FLEX fabric, the pants won’t bunch as you work. There’s an expandable cargo pocket that has a pencil divider, plus two extra-large front pockets.

Are you in construction? You likely need a shirt that keeps you visible and safe while working. Dickies’ heavyweight neon long sleeve shirts come in neon orange and yellow and the strong jersey fabric keeps them comfortable for long-term wear. Easily organize pens and other small items in the chest pocket with a built-in pencil divider.

Carhartt’s duck bib overalls have adjustable elastic suspenders for an exact fit. The front bib pocket has a zipper enclosure that keeps your phone safe while you work. Two additional storage pockets give you space for tools, pens and other electronics. Durable duck material is resistant to rips, tears and stains, so these overalls are sure to last for years.

Anyone who works outside on a regular basis should have a Carhartt Rain Defender sweatshirt. This water-wicking sweatshirt will keep you dry in the pouring rain or heavy snow. The quarter zip allows for airflow when you need it. A three-piece hood is lined in jersey and has raised sides that block out wind. Choose from nine of Carhartt’s classic colors and get a hoodie you’ll want to wear every day.

Carhartt’s classic midweight sweatshirt is a tough daily sweatshirt that won’t weigh you down. The loose-fit sweatshirt is made for comfort but the triple stitching also makes it durable. There are dozens of colors, from standard black to bright yellow, olive green and many more.

Whether you’re on a job site or just doing yard work, Carhartt’s insulated duck jacket is built for tough conditions. The thick duck material keeps you warm and dry. A pair of front pockets have reinforced bottoms that won’t rip, and the insulated hood adds extra warmth. Jacket sizes are generous, ranging from small to 5XL.

Brunt waterproof work boots are designed to keep your feet dry and comfortable. With farmers in mind, the Farmguard leather repels anything you step in. The innovative outsole is slip, oil- and high-heat resistant. These ultra-comfy shoes have a thick, cushioned insole that’ll make you want to stay on your feet all day.

Timberlands are a go-to work boot for a reason. They’re made from waterproof leather with a breathable lining that controls odor. Timberland’s 24/7 comfort system reduces foot fatigue and the outsole gives you ultimate traction. There’s no steel toe, so these Timberlands won’t weigh you down. With plenty of safety features, they are the ideal boot for any type of work.

Stay stylish while you work with TRUEWERK work pants. The outer surface is water-repellent and abrasion resistant, while the inner surface wicks away moisture and feels soft against your skin. These pants will move with you thanks to the four-way stretch design. Reinforced knees add extra strength and tactical belt loops accommodate work belts of all sizes.

