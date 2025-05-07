Say goodbye to aches and pains with these top mattresses for back pain

At a glance Sleepers dealing with back pain need a mattress that provides proper support. This means a medium-firm to extra-firm mattress. Here are some brands you’ll want to check out: Nolah

Getting a good night’s sleep is nearly impossible when you deal with chronic back pain. If you’re ready to take your sleep to the next level, it’s time to upgrade your mattress with one that specifically supports your back and stops the tossing and turning you’re used to dealing with.

For back sleepers, the key lies in finding a mattress that offers medium-firm to firm support, ensuring the spine remains aligned throughout the night. Among the myriad of options, innerspring mattresses stand as a traditional favorite, utilizing a coil system to provide the necessary support. However, it's crucial to select one with a high coil count and appropriate firmness to maintain spinal alignment.

On the other hand, memory foam mattresses have gained popularity for their ability to conform to the body's shape, offering exceptional pressure point relief. Plus, they’re just plain comfy.

There are also hybrid options for those looking for a blend of support and comfort. By combining innerspring coils with comfort layers like memory foam or latex, hybrid mattresses cater to a broader spectrum of sleepers, including those battling back pain.

Let’s look at some of the top choice mattresses for back pain.

Original price: $1,799

Pros & Cons What we love: The extra cooling properties and AirFoam that molds to your curves.



What to be aware of: Memory foam may not be the best option for those with severe back pain.

Nolah’s Signature mattress is made for pressure relief. Made with patented AirFoam ICE, the bed cushions mold to your curves, helping to align your spine and better support your hips. The foam is ergonomically designed specifically for side sleepers.

The Nolah Signature is also a copper-infused mattress that keeps you cool all night long. The organic cotton cover is soft, cooling and luxurious, adding to your good night’s rest.

Original price: $725

Pros & Cons What we love: The supportive memory foam with zero motion transfer.



What to be aware of: This is a thinner mattress than some of the competition.

Silk & Snow’s classic mattress is a memory foam mattress that reduces motion transfer while offering substantial pressure relief. The base foam gives you the support you need when you’re dealing with back pain.

Every layer of this mattress is designed to be supportive and comforting. The top cover easily zips off, so you can wash it. In between washes, your bed has antimicrobial fabric that prevents the growth of bacteria.

Pros & Cons What we love: This is the ultimate cooling mattress and has double the support zones of other Casper mattresses.



What to be aware of: Reviews cite that the foam isn’t as supportive as they wanted.

The Casper Snow Max is Casper’s hybrid mattress that’s ideal for all sleeping positions. It has more than double the number of support zones than Casper’s Snow or Dream mattress, so you’ll get the most support possible. It’s an extra-firm mattress, ideal for back pain.

As its name suggests, the Casper Snow Max also has cooling properties. The mattress is cool to the touch, delivering an all-over cooling sleep.

Original price: $3,399

Pros & Cons What we love: The TEMPUR-Material and Advanced Relief specifically supports back pain.



What to be aware of: This is an extremely pricey mattress.

A Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR ProAdapt firm mattress is an expertly-designed mattress that helps with pressure relief. You get a thick layer of the classic TEMPUR-Material, plus an additional layer of Advanced Relief material that supports your back. These materials also help with motion absorption, adding even more support, for an unparalleled night of sleep.

The mattress’s SmartClimate Cover keeps the whole mattress (and you) cool. It’s removable and machine-washable, so you can breathe easier.

Original price: $549.99

Pros & Cons What we love: The 700+ coil system that eliminates motion transfer and keep your spine aligned.



What to be aware of: There are other mattresses with higher coil counts.

Great for all sleeping positions, the SomosBeds Berwyn firm mattress is a monster of a bed. It has 759 individually encased coils that practically eliminate motion transfer while helping you align your spine and hips. The foam-encased perimeter lets you use the entire mattress without losing support.

Covering the mattress is a comfortable blended organic cotton cover for added comfort. It’s also ideal for sleepers with sensitive skin.

Pros & Cons What we love: The five layers of different foams that are designed to cradle your back while you sleep.



What to be aware of: Some reviews say it’s too firm of a mattress.

A Nectar Premier memory foam mattress has five layers of different foams to create a supportive mattress that relieves back pain. You start with a durable bottom cover that’s designed to last. From there, the eight-inch foundational foam helps eliminate motion, keeping you comfortable even if you move around frequently.

You also get two layers of supportive, pressure-relieving foam. Totaling five inches of foam, these layers promote spinal alignment. The top cooling cover ensures you don’t overheat throughout the night.

Pros & Cons What we love: The whopping 15-inch memory foam is ultra-supportive.



What to be aware of: The high price tag.

If you want the pinnacle of support, Nectar’s Ultra memory foam mattress is a step above the Premier mattress. The Ultra is a 15-inch memory foam mattress that has four times more memory foam and an extra ergonomic support layer.

You also get four times more cooling fibers that help deliver nights of uninterrupted sleep. Nectar’s Ultra mattress is the perfect blend of firm and soft, although it does lean closer to the firmer side, which is better for anyone with back pain.

Original price: $1,499

Pros & Cons What we love: Purple’s unique GelFlex grid is unique and relieves pressure on your back and hips.



What to be aware of: The grid is hit or miss with some buyers.

Purple’s original mattress made it famous. It’s made with a two-inch GelFlex grid that adapts to any sleep position and helps relieve pressure on your pressure points. The grid is also made to help with airflow, keeping you cool. They claim that you’ll sleep up to two times cooler than leading competitors.

Also making up the mattress is a supportive foam base that provides stability and motion isolation. On the top over Purple’s classic grid is a comfort layer that keeps you comfy while you sleep.

Original price: $3,399

Pros & Cons What we love: This is a Rx mattress specifically designed for those with medical conditions that cause back pain.



What to be aware of: Since this is a medical-grade mattress, it’s costly.

The Saatva Rx mattress is specially designed for people with chronic back and hip pain. Those with sciatica, arthritis and scoliosis can get a better night of sleep thanks to the Therapeutic Support Core. It automatically adjusts to your body and movements, seriously reducing pressure on your joints.

Additionally, the patented Lumbar Zone Quilting and gel memory foam also go a long way in relieving back pain and keeping your spine properly aligned as you sleep. Wrapped around the mattress is a botanical antimicrobial treatment that stops the growth of bacteria, mold and mildew.

Pros & Cons What we love: The affordable price tag paired with added support.



What to be aware of: Some reviews say that the mattress sinks quickly.

An affordable option for dealing with chronic back pain is the Serta Perfect Sleeper Nurture Night firm mattress. The 825-coil system provides advanced levels of support while the lumbar gel supports your body and keeps you comfortable.

The Cool Twist gel memory foam ensures you sleep cooler. If you’re a particularly hot sleeper, you can upgrade your mattress for extra cooling. This mattress is best for back and stomach sleepers.

Original price: $2,499

Pros & Cons What we love: You get over 800 coils for extra back and neck support.



What to be aware of: An extra-firm mattress can be too firm for some sleepers.

If you don’t want any plushness to your mattress, the Serta Perfect Sleeper extra-firm mattress is designed for you. The extra-firm feel helps relieve aches and pains and is especially helpful for back issues. You’ll still sleep comfortably thanks to the three comfort zones and the QuiltLoft memory foam.

Those who toss and turn a lot during the night will also appreciate an extra-firm mattress. They don’t transfer motion like other more plush mattresses, so you can stay asleep longer.