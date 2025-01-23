25 comfy mattresses that can help you sleep better

Sleeping through the night can be a difficult task for many of us. To start sleeping better, you need to start at the source: your mattress. It might be time to switch out your old beat-up mattress for a new one that prioritizes support and comfort.

There’s a mattress type for every kind of sleeper: side sleepers that need built-in support, hot sleepers who want a mattress that keeps them cool, sleepers who move a lot throughout the night and sleepers who prefer a softer mattress.

These eight mattress companies have budget-friendly and premium mattresses that you can customize to your sleep needs.

Mattress Firm

Nolah

Nectar

Saatva

Sleep Number

Casper

DreamCloud

Purple

Original price: $1,219.99

Sleepers looking for a soft mattress will love the Beauty Sleep Midnight Dream mattress. It has innerspring support, premium, ultra-plush foams and a quilted surface with a soft pillow top layer that makes this one of the softest beds you can find.

Original price: $1,699.99

Sleepy's By Sealy hybrid firm mattress is designed with anti-sag technology, providing added support that can help you sleep through the night. The memory foam layer adds some comfort as well, and the coils give additional support without being uncomfortable.

Original price: $2,099.99

Get the best features of mattresses all in one Serta iSeries 2.0 mattress. It's a medium firmness, so it's supportive and comfortable at the same time. It also has cooling technology that helps promote airflow and dissipate heat.

Tempur-Pedic mattresses are extremely popular, and for good readon. The Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-ProAdapt mattress offers advanced pressure-relief, helping those with back or neck problems release tension as they sleep. The ProAdapt delivers up to 20% more pressure relief than the traditional Tempur-Pedic.

Original price: $1,449

The Nolah Original is a supportive memory foam mattress that’s on the more affordable side. It’s a medium-firm mattress that’s comfortable and relieves pressure. Side sleepers will especially appreciate this mattress, designed with them in mind.

A Fox-exclusive deal, you can get an extra $50 off all Nolah mattresses, now through March 31. Just use the promo code FOXNEWS50 at checkout.

Original price: $1,799

Looking for a mattress designed for pressure point relief? The Nolah Signature is the one for you. It's Nolah's most popular mattress that features zoned AirFoam ICE, a memory foam that will keep you cool while supporting your back and hips.

Original price: $1,899

The Nolah Evolution is Nolah’s premier hybrid mattress. Like Nolah’s other mattresses, it offers responsive pressure relief and target support that side and back sleepers need most. The Euro topper has a cloud-like design that also cools you while you’re sleeping.

Original price: $2,099

Sensitive sleepers who deal with allergies can sleep more comfortably with the Nolah Natural. It has the same pressure-relieving qualities, but it’s also made from organic latex that’s better for your sleep and the environment.

Original price: $1,664

The Nectar Classic memory foam mattress is a thick, cooling mattress that offers contouring pressure relief. It offers minimal motion transfer, so you can stay comfortable no matter how much you move around at night.

Original price: $2,396

Get an even thicker mattress with the Nectar Premier hybrid. It’s a 13-inch mattress with cooling fibers and double the pressure-relieving foam. Paired with the innerspring coils, and you get one of the most supportive mattresses out there.

Original price: $3,165

As its name suggests, the Nectar Luxe memory foam mattress is a luxurious mattress with 14 inches of plush, supportive memory foam. It also has more than double the cooling fibers of the Nectar Classic.

Original price: $2,099

The Saatva Classic is a customizable mattress designed to support your specific needs. For starters, it has a luxurious three-inch Euro pillow top that comes in three different comfort levels. The mattress is also durable and responsive thanks to the dual-coil design that contours to your body, helping relieve pressure points that keep you tossing and turning.

Original price: $2,999

Ideal for couples, the Contour5 mattress won't move when your partner moves. The adaptive cooling technology also helps keep both of you cool, even if one or both of you are hot sleepers. The three-inch memory foam also hugs your body, keeping you comfy throughout the night.

Original price: $3,399

Looking for a natural, breathable mattress? Then the Zenhaven Latex mattress is ergonomic, made from five-zone natural latex foam that's well-vented and offers enhanced lumbar supports. You can also flip the mattress when you need a different firmness.

Go with a classic when you choose the Classic series c1 smart bed from Sleep Number. It’s one of the original mattresses made by Sleep Number, and it’s a popular choice for a reason. You can control each side of the bed, making one softer or firmer than the other, so you can customize your sleeping experience each night.

Those who sleep hot can finally get the night’s sleep they’ve always wanted with the ClimateCool Sleep Number bed. The ClimateCool top is soft, supportive and, most importantly, ultra-cooling. With this bed, you also get a base of your choice, and the classic adjustable feature all Sleep Numbers are equipped with.

The Memory foam series m7 smart bed is designed with support in mind. The slow response memory foam moves with you as you sleep, so you won’t be disturbed.

The One is Casper’s all-foam bed that prioritizes affordability and supportiveness. You won’t overheat, and you won’t disturb anyone else in bed, thanks to the pressure-relieving memory foam.

The Snow mattress from Casper is a cooling hybrid mattress that pairs coils and memory foam that makes for a restful sleep. The Snow Technology also offers over 12 hours of cooler sleep.

A Snow Max mattress pairs everything that Casper offers in one mattress. It’s a hybrid option that’s ideal for every body type. It provides even more cooling technology than the regular Snow mattress, and it’s made with a conforming feel for a cozy night’s sleep.

Original price: $1,664

The DreamCloud hybrid mattress earns its name, featuring a cashmere blend quilted top that helps the mattress breathe, keeping you cool. The pressure-relieving gel memory foam also adds another level of comfort.

Original price: $2,364

DreamCloud’s cushiest, thickest mattress is the Premier Rest hybrid. It has eight layers of foam and hybrid, complete with a quilted Euro top, making it a truly luxurious mattress.

Original price: $1,299

Purple’s signature mattress, the PurpleFlex has a two-inch GelFlex Grid that adapts to any sleep position. The pressure-relieving grid is what Purple has become well known for. It also helps create airflow, helping you sleep cooler.

The Purple Restore mattress takes the classic PurpleFlex to the next level. It has the same GelFelx Grid with edge support coils between it and the supportive foam base. This combination provides a sturdy bed that’s still soft and comfortable.

Original price: $5,495

The Purple Rejuvenate has a thicker GelFlex Grid that provides the maximum amount of support. Underneath is an edge-to-edge coil system, 50% more comfort foam and a quilted Euro top.