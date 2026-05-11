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Deals

Score up to 59% off top-rated mattresses from Brooklyn Bedding, Nolah, Helix and more

Early Memorial Day mattress deals are live, with savings up to $1,367

Jaclyn Kaufman By Jaclyn Kaufman Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published | Updated
woman waking up in her bed

Score discounts on top mattresses from Brooklyn Bedding, Saatva, Helix, Nectar and more. (iStock)

The right mattress can help improve sleep quality, whether you prefer plush foam or more hybrid support. Brands like Brooklyn Bedding, Saatva, Helix and Nectar have highly-recommended options for a range of sleep styles, and select models are already discounted ahead of Memorial Day. Take a look at some of the best deals we've found below.

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe cooling mattress: $1,025.50 (30% off)

Original price: $1,465

This mattress has cooling layers and hybrid support.

This mattress has cooling layers and hybrid support. (Brooklyn Bedding)

Brooklyn Bedding's Aurora Cooling mattress is a smart choice for hot sleepers who want a cooler, more supportive night's sleep. Its hybrid design combines foam and coils to improve airflow, and shoppers can choose from multiple firmness levels. Use code MEMORIAL30 for 30% off.

READ MORE: Memorial Day sales guide: When deals start and where to save the most

Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: $1,119 (25% off)

Original price: $1,492

Intended to support your body all night.

Intended to support your body all night. (Helix Sleep)

Side sleepers may prefer Helix's Midnight Luxe mattress for its medium-firm feel and pressure-relieving design. Its dense memory foam topper creates a sturdy base, while the mattress itself helps cushion the shoulders and hips without sacrificing overall stability. Use code MEMDAY25 for 25% off sitewide.

Nolah Evolution mattress: $1,480 (35% off)

Original price: $2,277

Cooling comfort and full-body support help you sleep better.

Cooling comfort and full-body support help you sleep better. (Nolah)

The Nolah Evolution mattress combines five foam layers with responsive coils for balanced support and comfort. Choose from three firmness options and add a breathable cover if you tend to sleep hot. Right now, you can save nearly $800 during the brand's Memorial Day sale.

Nectar Premier Memory Foam mattress: $949 (59% off)

Original price: $2,316

This mattress offers medium-firm support for back and combination sleepers.

This mattress offers medium-firm support for back and combination sleepers. (Nectar Sleep)

Nectar's Premier memory foam mattress is a solid pick for back and combination sleepers who want medium-firm support without sacrificing comfort. The 13-inch mattress uses cooling materials to help regulate temperature and ships in a box with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty. Right now, shoppers can save $1,367 ahead of Memorial Day.

Leesa Sapira Chill hybrid mattress: $1,679 (30% off)

Original price: $2,399

A hybrid design for back, side and combination sleepers.

A hybrid design for back, side and combination sleepers. (Leesa Sleep)

Hot sleepers may want to consider Leesa's Sapira Chill hybrid mattress, which has a breathable quilted topper designed to keep heat buildup to a minimum throughout the night. It's available in plush, medium-firm and firm options, making it easier to find the right fit for your sleep style.

READ MORE: The best cooling pajamas for hot sleepers, starting at $14

Bear Elite Hybrid mattress: $1,485 (35% off)

Original price: $2,284

This mattress provides pressure relief while your body recovers.

This mattress provides pressure relief while your body recovers. (Bear Mattress)

The Bear Elite Hybrid mattress is best for active sleepers, combining cooling materials with a 14-inch hybrid design that balances cushioning and support. Its adaptive foam and zoned coils help relieve pressure without sacrificing stability. Use code MEMORIAL35 to save more than $750.

Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex mattress: $559.30 (30% off)

Original price: $799

Get a supportive mattress without overspending.

Get a supportive mattress without overspending. (Brooklyn Bedding)

Upgrade your sleep with the CopperFlex mattress from Brooklyn Bedding. Copper-infused memory foam helps draw heat away while offering additional freshness benefits. It delivers a premium feel at a more accessible price, and you can take 30% off with code MEMORIAL30.

READ MORE: Early Memorial Day mattress deals: Save up to 66% on Nectar, Helix and more

Saatva Classic mattress: $1,779 (18% off)

Original price: $2,179

The Saatva Classic mattress has a breathable design that promotes airflow.

The Saatva Classic mattress has a breathable design that promotes airflow. (Saatva)

The Saatva Classic mattress is available in plush soft, luxury firm and firm options, offering a range of comfort levels. Its pillow-top design adds a softer feel, while the coil-and-foam construction provides consistent support over time. Right now, you can save $400 on your purchase.

Birch Natural mattress: $1,399 (25% off)

Original price: $1,865.33

This durable, organic mattress is a great option for any type of sleeper.

This durable, organic mattress is a great option for any type of sleeper. (Birch)

Save over $400 on the Birch Natural mattress with code MEMDAY25. Made with breathable materials like organic cotton, it has a plush feel with a medium-firm level of support. The design helps relieve pressure and maintain alignment, while moisture-wicking properties keep you comfortable through the night.

Brooklyn Bedding Plank Firm Luxe mattress: $769.30 (30% off)

Original price: $1,099

The Brooklyn Bedding Plank Hybrid mattress is a supportive surface with a flippable design.

The Brooklyn Bedding Plank Hybrid mattress is a supportive surface with a flippable design. (Brooklyn Bedding)

The Plank Firm Luxe mattress is made for back and stomach sleepers who prefer a firmer feel. Its flippable design offers two firmness levels — firm on one side and extra firm on the other — so you can adjust the feel without replacing the mattress. Dense foam and breathable materials provide consistent support and airflow. Take 30% off with code MEMORIAL30, and it includes a 120-night trial. 

Titan Plus Luxe mattress: $652.40 (30% off)

Original price: $932

This mattress is plush but sag-resistant for combination and side sleepers.

This mattress is plush but sag-resistant for combination and side sleepers. (Brooklyn Bedding)

Built for added support with a touch of cushioning, the Titan Plus Luxe is designed for sleepers who prefer a sturdier feel. Its hybrid construction pairs contouring foam with a coil system to help relieve pressure and support alignment, while cooling fibers help manage heat. Use code MEMORIAL30 for 30% off sitewide through June 1.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Leesa Original mattress: $929 (30% off)

Original price: $1,332

Leesa's Original mattress delivers pressure relief and balanced support.

Leesa's Original mattress delivers pressure relief and balanced support. (Leesa Sleep)

The Leesa Original mattress is a medium-firm, bed-in-a-box option ideal for balanced comfort. Its all-foam construction offers support and breathability while gently contouring to help relieve pressure points. It's a versatile pick that can work for a range of body types and sleep positions.

Jaclyn Kaufman is an associate production editor at Fox News, covering commerce topics including beauty, style, home, tech and travel.

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