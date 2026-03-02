The best cooling pajamas for hot sleepers, starting at $32

If you run hot at night and wake up sweaty, pajamas made from breathable fabrics like bamboo, modal, cotton, linen or silk can help keep you cool throughout the night. Brands such as Cozy Earth, Eberjey, Gap and Old Navy offer lightweight men's and women's styles designed to wick moisture and promote airflow while you sleep. Even better: prices start at just $32!

Best cooling pajamas for women

From airy nightgowns to silky short sets, these pajamas feel soft and cool.

This Cozy Earth pajama set is ideal for hot sleepers. Made of bamboo viscose, it feels soft, stretchy and cool to the touch. The long-sleeve-and-pants set has a flattering drape. If you prefer less coverage, a T-shirt and shorts set is also available.

If you want something lightweight that still looks polished, this airy short set delivers. The modal fabric resists clinging, which makes a noticeable difference if you sleep warm.

Original price: $94

This Soma set is designed specifically for hot sleepers The soft, breathable fabric drapes instead of clings, keeping you comfortable through the night. The relaxed T-shirt and pants come in two patterns — but shop soon before they sell out.

This Skims sleep set balances comfort and style. It feels lightweight without being flimsy, and the oversized fit improves airflow. The drawstring waistband also stays secure, so you won’t need to re-thread it after washing.

Love expensive sleepwear? This bamboo viscose set costs under $50, feels silky against your skin and keeps you cool overnight. Satin trim adds a polished finish that looks far more expensive than it is.

If you prefer a polished, tailored look, this Petite Plume set delivers. The pima cotton fabric feels crisp and breathable, which helps regulate body temperature. Contrast piping and clean lines create a refined finish, and the fabric drapes without feeling heavy.

Silk works well for hot sleepers because it naturally regulates temperature. The 100% mulberry silk top and shorts (sold separately) from Quince feel lightweight and cool throughout the night. The set is machine washable.

Original price: $35.99

Made from silky bamboo viscose, this cooling pajama set has an ultra-soft feel — and it's under $35. The V-neck shirt and stretchy capri pants come in nine colors.

Warm nights and this Lake Pajamas cotton nightgown go hand in hand. The crisp pima cotton feels cool against the skin, and the knee-length cut won’t cling. Delicate ruffle trim and a rose bouquet print add a soft, feminine touch.

Original price: $49.99

Lightweight poplin allows more airflow than heavier cotton blends, making this Old Navy set a strong option for warm sleepers. It’s roomy, breathable and comes in bright colors.

This crisp cotton pajama set from Nordstrom features 100% cotton construction that feels light and airy. The relaxed fit prevents an overheating, stuffy feeling, while contrast piping and a butterfly collar add a sophisticated finish.

Best cooling pajamas for men

Shop breathable tees and knit short sets to stay cool without sacrificing comfort.

This Eberjey shorts-and-tee set wicks moisture and drapes loosely for a cool, breathable feel. It's machine-washable and looks put together for all-day lounging.

These no-fuss jersey pajama shorts feel comfortable from the moment you put them on. The elastic waistband and side pockets add practicality, while the breathable fabric keeps you from sweating at night.

If you’re tired of pajamas that feel soft at first but turn clingy and hot overnight, this Cozy Earth set is worth the upgrade. The cotton and bamboo viscose blend keeps heat from building up overnight and feels smooth against your skin.

Original price: $99.95

Lands' End's cooling knit set is made of lightweight, stretchy fabric designed to stay breathable through the night. The button-down top includes a chest pocket — perfect for keeping your glasses close at hand. Take 35% off with code ROBIN at checkout while the offer lasts.

